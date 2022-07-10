Steven Bergwijn describes Ajax move as a ‘step up’ after £26m Tottenham exit

Step up: Steven Bergwijn believes Ajax move can take his career to another level (Getty Images)

Steven Bergwijn has described his move to Ajax from Tottenham as a “step up” in his career.

The Dutchman sealed a £26m move to the Eredivisie giants on Friday after largely playing a bit-part tole at Spurs following his arrival in 2020.

While the forward’s two goals in the dying embers of the game away at Leicester will live long in the memory, the options available to Antonio Conte in forward areas made life difficult for Bergwijn.

Ajax were also keen on a move for the former PSV Eindhoven during the January transfer window, though Conte was keen to keep the 24-year-old.

Still, the signing of Dejan Kulusevski gave Spurs a much-needed third option to ease some of the burden on Harry Kane and Heung-min Son, while Richarlison has arrived in a £60m deal from Everton this summer.

A product of Ajax’s academy, Bergwijn moves back to the Dutch capital after starting only 4 Premier League games last season.

Speaking to the club’s official website after his move, Bergwijn said: “I was a bit shocked. I didn’t see it coming, actually.

“But yeah I was getting left out of the team there and of course you just want to play. So if you can go back to Ajax it’s quite tempting. They always do well in the league and the Champions League. So, it’s a step up for me.”