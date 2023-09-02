Steven Bartlett: ‘It sounds crazy but my masseuse usually comes over at 11pm’

Diary of A CEO podcast host Steven Bartlett works out seven days a week and often goes for lunch at Flat Iron (the steak restaurant) with his girlfriend Melanie Vaz Lopes - Olivia Spencer

How do famous names spend their precious downtime? In our weekly My Saturday column, celebrities reveal their weekend virtues and vices. This week: Steven Bartlett

9am

The very first thing I do is check my sleep performance – I have a smart mattress cover, which regulates my bed temperature, and use a Whoop device to measure my sleep. Based on that information I decide whether to get up. I’ll have a matcha energy drink but I never have breakfast. I don’t get hungry in the morning.

9.30am

I work out seven days a week, so I’ll be in the gym – at Until, a health and wellness business I recently invested in – for an hour and a half. Then I walk my dog, Pablo – he’s a seven-year-old French bulldog named after Kanye West’s The Life of Pablo album.

I live in Camden at the moment with my partner [influencer Melanie Vaz Lopes] but we’ve just bought a house next to Victoria Park in east London, near the Diary of a CEO offices, and I can’t wait to move – home for me is Shoreditch.

12pm

I’ll grab lunch at The Salad Project in Spitalfields, or my girlfriend and I will go to Flat Iron, the steak restaurant. We love it – I’ve probably been 40 or 50 times.

Date night is a priority for Steven Bartlett and his girlfriend, and the pair ‘never get bored’ of going to see Hamilton

2pm

Between two and five you’ll find me watching Manchester United play, or I’ll be doing some sort of creative work, like writing my book or preparing for the Diary podcast.

The podcast is a team effort: I have a research team, but I’ll also do my own research on guests and we cross-reference our notes. In 10 years I think my weekends will be different. I imagine there’ll be four children running around, and I probably won’t be living in central London.

6pm

I learn so much from people I interview. I recently spoke to Dr Robert Waldinger, who ran the longest study about what makes humans happy, and he concluded that people who have strong relationships live longer – so that’s why date night is such a priority for me.

Sometimes we’ll go to a comedy show or the theatre – I think I’ve seen Hamilton eight times, we never get bored of it. Or we’ll go for dinner at Sachi at Pantechnicon, in Belgravia. It’s a lovely Japanese restaurant.

9pm

I don’t watch much TV, but I watch a lot of stuff on YouTube: anything from videos about artificial intelligence to videos from SpaceX about rockets.

I’ve also been watching anti-ageing longevity videos. My screen time on my phone is embarrassing… it’s often around 10 hours a day.

11pm

I often get massages in the evening – it sounds crazy but usually my masseuse comes over at 11pm. Then I’ll get into bed and listen to YouTube videos as I fall asleep. I’m asleep by midnight.