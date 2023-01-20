Steven Bartlett: The dragon who wants to help unicorns take flight with new $100 million fund

Alex Pell
·7 min read

Anyone who believes lightning never strikes the same place has clearly not spent much time with Steven Bartlett.

Not content with taking the social media company that he built in his own bedroom public with a valuation of $600 million (£486 million) by the age of 27 and then becoming the youngest-ever dragon on the BBC show Dragons’ Den, he created Europe’s most-downloaded podcast, The Diary of a CEO, which he hosts.

Yet even this proved a warm-up act.

Alongside building up a portfolio of lucrative personal investments, Bartlett co-founded the popular Web3 development platform thirdweb and recently launched his $100 million (£81 million) ‘Flight Story’ accelerator, which nurtures tech start-ups and, crucially, gives them the marketing chops to thrive.

And now he is tapping into his flourishing black book of CEO-level contacts to conjure a London-based fund that aims to capitalise on the most promising young firms and deploy this newly codified recipe for success.

For the record, Bartlett is still only 30 years old. If that makes you feel old, you are not alone.

Even thinking about his schedule makes you wonder whether Bartlett will have the time to be personally involved in this project. And yet, he is adamant that his role is hands-on.

“I’m leading the fund, I meet every founder,” he says. “I meet and agree terms with every investor.”

Affable and professional in equal measure, Bartlett comes across as both polished and sincere.

Speaking initially over a video call, he exudes confidence without ever sounding arrogant. And, when we run short of time, he offers to call back without PR handlers — and even continues to chat via WhatsApp.

You would not expect this from his fellow dragons or most celebrity CEOs on the London tech scene.

A football fan, Bartlett took part in Soccer Aid for Unicef in June 2022 (ITV)
A football fan, Bartlett took part in Soccer Aid for Unicef in June 2022 (ITV)

Speaking of which, I ask him to what extent the operation is focused on London, given its marketing information says about unearthing the next generation of European entrepreneurs.

He says that the office is in Shoreditch and the whole team which operates the Flight Path Fund, along with the investment committee, is London-based, as well as the majority of the investors. This is where the magic happens.

And what about the candidates themselves? Bartlett concedes this is harder to predict, even though two of the three ringfenced deals which the new fund has already completed are headquartered in London.

“I imagine as the fund deploys its capital — and I think it will do about 20 deals with the 100 million fund — I can hypothesise that more than 50-60 per cent will be London headquartered but that’s yet to be seen.”

So why the big vote of confidence in the capital, given that he moved Social Chain (his original business) from Hammersmith in London up to his native Manchester and that thirdweb was built in San Francisco?

“When I left Social Chain a couple of years ago, I took stock of my life and I thought: ‘Where in the world do I need to be if I’m going to start building companies again?’ And that’s why I moved to Shoreditch.”

Bartlett cites a number of pragmatic reasons here, including time zones and ease of travel (thankfully, neither of us mention the ongoing friction of Brexit) along with accessibility. I ask what he means by this.

“Talent, access to capital, access to opportunities, access to events and media. For me, it was either being in London or it was being in San Francisco. And for me, subjectively, London is the place”.

He then gathers his thoughts before adding that his new home “felt like the centre of the universe for me”.

It’s hard to deny that his credentials are impressive and yet London is not short of technology incubators. Most of them talk a great game about how they help to transform latent talent into bankable business acumen and connect founders to capital en route. What makes Flight Story different?

Bartlett comes alive as he describes how the majority of tech founders “co-op themselves away building and building their companies”, typically in a secret bunker; whereas what they should really be doing is getting potential consumers or partners involved as early as possible to build a more compelling story.

Bartlett attends the 2022 Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards at London’s Royal Festival Hall on May 8, 2022 (Dave Benett)
Bartlett attends the 2022 Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards at London’s Royal Festival Hall on May 8, 2022 (Dave Benett)

“We think about storytelling as: ‘Oh, we can get more users for our product’ but it’s actually an integral part of product development… We’re helping founders understand not just how to tell their story to the market but which parts of their product they should double-down on in terms of development.”

As someone who has to listen to half-baked PR pitches from technology firms most days of the week — or worse, their comms professionals, who barely understand how the actual product works — this makes a refreshing change.

And yet media outreach is only a small part of what Bartlett is talking about here.

“It’s not just knowing how to tell the story. There are now at least five stages, where you have to tell this story in a different way.”

He then reels off a list that includes the big social media platforms as well as the mechanics involved, such as email or video. “Each of these platforms and their respective algorithms require a completely different way to tell the story in order for it to spread.”

He mentions a tech founder who is currently building a headset that reveals whether its wearer has achieved ‘flow state’ as they work.

“How do you tell that story to Jenny, who’s 16 and on TikTok… in a way that’s resonant to her, where she’ll take that and put it in a WhatsApp group chat?” He pauses for this to sink in. “That’s the chasm — and we are creating a bridge for founders to get over it with Flight Story.”

His point is that if you wait until it’s built and expect an agency to roll out this idea, it’s too late.

Another point of difference from most funds is that Bartlett is focused on inspiring a new generation of entrepreneurs from a BAME background. While he doesn’t dwell on this point, the irony is not lost that for all its talk of disruption, the majority of tech bros hail from a background of white patriarchal privilege.

It’s about time that London had a technology scene with founders who fully reflect its unrivalled diversity.

Speaking of diversity, this new fund has six categories: blockchain, space, biotech, health and wellbeing, commerce and technology. So which of these would he choose to create a new start-up today? “I’m a big investor in Isar [Aerospace], which is the European equivalent of SpaceX, but it would be the blockchain industry. I’m maximum excited about both, yet [blockchain] is more accessible to me as an entrepreneur. The barrier to entry is lower… but I’m equally obsessed with space tech.”

He’s clearly passionate about inspiring people to get involved in business, so I ask him what the best piece of advice he’d give an ES reader with a burning ambition to build something?

“If you’ve got an idea and you’re currently a ‘sofapreneur’ (i.e. you’re sitting on a sofa and thinking about it), make sure it’s something you absolutely must see in the world. Because you’re going to have a day that’s so difficult that anybody who’s not completely compelled by that mission should and would quit.”

Given his clear love of Web3, I wonder if he still owns any NFTs, given that their bubble appears to have burst. Unsurprisingly, Bartlett reveals that he still owns more than 1,000 and that his favourite is a Bored Ape, which he chose to resemble his own typical everyday attire, with a black T-shirt and cap.

“Right now, I’m just holding my NFTs. I’m very bullish on blockchain technologies in the long term.”

To conclude, I ask him to share a quick insight from his self-help book (yes, he’s written one) Happy Sexy Millionaire, which promises a new blueprint for a more fulfilled life. I wonder what his hottest tip is.

“Balance,” he says. “A critical mistake I made in my early years as a tech founder was that I sacrificed too much of what makes life great — relationships, artistic expression, hobbies, family. Balance is key if you want to have a sustainable, fulfilled life. Most founders don’t appreciate this.”

Latest Stories

  • Ex-Coyotes Strome, Kuemper lead Capitals past Arizona 4-0

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper stopped 27 shots and Dylan Strome scored twice to lead the Washington Capitals over the Arizona Coyotes 4-0 Thursday night. Sonny Milano and Tom Wilson each had a goal for the Capitals, who have won nine of their last 10 road games. Arizona has dropped 10 of 11 overall. The Coyotes halted a nine-game losing streak by beating Detroit on Tuesday. Kuemper, who played for the Coyotes from 2017-21, improved to 6-1-3 against his former team. “I really enjoyed my time

  • Jokic's late 3 lifts Nuggets past Magic 119-116

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining, capping his 12th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets won their 13th in a row at home by beating the Orlando Magic 119-116 on Sunday night. Jokic connected from the top of the key, stepping back to get the shot away over Franz Wagner to finish with 17 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds. It was his 88th career triple-double. Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 25 points, including a pair of free throws th

  • Mahomes aims to lead Chiefs to 5th straight AFC title game

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ask any coach or player around the NFL and they are bound to tell you that the speed of the game picks up when the playoffs arrive. There is no longer time to think on the field; decisions more often are made by in-the-moment instincts rather than carefully crafted game plans. Perhaps that is why Patrick Mahomes thrives in the postseason. Whether it be his preponderance of no-look passes, crazy side-arm slings or the myriad other ways that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterba

  • Damar Hamlin gets call of support from New York Gov. Hochul

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin gained support from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday. The two spoke by phone, with Hochul posting a note on her Twitter account referring to Hamlin as “an inspiration.” Hochul added that she let him know “the hopes and prayers of 20 million New Yorkers have been with him throughout his recovery,” and closed the message with #LoveForDamar. Hamlin, who is from the Pittsburgh area, replied by writing it was good meeting Hochul and he

  • Karlsson has 4 points to reach 60, Sharks rally past Stars

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists to reach 60 points this season, and the San Jose Sharks rallied past the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Wednesday night. San Jose stormed back from 3-0 down in the second period with goals from Steven Lorentz, Nick Bonino and Timo Meier. Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 32 saves in his 200th career win. “Honestly, I’d forgotten about it," Reimer said. "I forgot about it for probably a week and a half or howeve

  • Blazers prepare for post-season run ahead of first Memorial Cup appearance since 1995

    Just because the Kamloops Blazers are guaranteed a Memorial Cup berth, doesn't mean they're taking their feet off the gas. Blazers general manager Shaun Clouston made big moves ahead of the Western Hockey League's trade deadline, gearing his team up for a deep post-season run. He did all that even though Kamloops is hosting the Memorial Cup, making the Blazers the only team with a guaranteed berth in the national major junior championship. "We know we're in the tournament, so we're looking forwa

  • Caufield's goal lifts Canadiens past Rangers 2-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the final period for the decisive goal. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 26 goals and has scored in seven of the last eight games. The young scorer said winning on the road — which the Canadiens hadn't done in regulation time since De

  • Canada's World Cup-bound men's basketball team to play Spain, Argentina in friendlies

    TORONTO — Canada's men's basketball team will play exhibition games against Spain and Argentina this summer in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Canadians, who have clinched a World Cup berth and are 10-0 in qualifying, will play host Spain on Aug. 17 and Argentina on Aug. 18 in Granada. Players will gather in Toronto for training camp in early August to begin World Cup preparations. Canada secured its World Cup berth with a 94-56 win over Venezuela on Nov. 11 in Edmonton. Canada conc

  • Thomas, Saad spark Blues in 5-2 win over Predators

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robert Thomas and Brendan Saad each had a goal and an assist, sending the St. Louis Blues to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the Nashville Predators. Jordan Binnington made 24 saves and tied Grant Fuhr for fourth place in Blues history with 108 career wins. Brayden Schenn, Jordan Kyrou and Alexey Toropchenko also scored for St. Louis. Colton Sissons, playing in his 500th NHL game, and Mattias Ekholm scored for Nashville. The Blues went ahead 1-0 on Schenn's wrister 11 seconds

  • Pederson, Reid face off again as Jags visit KC for playoffs

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Doug Pederson got to know Andy Reid as a backup quarterback in Green Bay, then as his starter in Philadelphia, before coaching under him with the Eagles and helping him build the Kansas City Chiefs into the juggernaut they are today. “How many years is that?” asked Pederson, who is just a couple weeks shy of his 55th birthday. “That's a lot of years. That's 28 years, almost 30 years. So that's 30 years of my professional life that I've been influenced by him.” Not surpris

  • Nets' Simmons out against Thunder due to back soreness

    NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons will miss the Brooklyn Nets’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night due to back soreness, the team announced on Twitter. The Nets announced 22 minutes before tipoff that Simmons was out. The team had published a tweet about 50 minutes before the start of the game that said Simmons was “questionable.” Edmond Sumner was scheduled to start in Simmons’ place. Simmons had missed 10 games this season. He sat out five games with left knee soreness, four with

  • Roman leaves after 4 years as Ravens offensive coordinator

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Greg Roman is leaving Baltimore after four seasons as offensive coordinator for other opportunities after the Ravens' wild-card loss. Roman's agency, Athletes First, announced his decision before a Ravens news conference Thursday afternoon with coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta. “Greg devised and led our offense to no fewer than 26 historical NFL and franchise achievements," Harbaugh said in a statement. "He established an identity for our offense. We

  • Vucevic helps Bulls snap 11-game losing streak vs. Warriors

    CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic matched a career high with 43 points and the Chicago Bulls snapped an 11-game losing streak against Golden State, beating the Warriors 132-118 on Sunday Vucevic last scored 43 points on Feb. 2, 2021, against the Bulls as a member of the Orlando Magic. Chicago beat Golden State for the first time since March 2, 2017. Zach LaVine added 27 points despite shooting 1 for 8 from 3-point range as the Bulls (20-24) snapped a three-game losing streak. They won without leadin

  • Young, Hawks beat Doncic, Mavs 130-122 for 4th straight win

    DALLAS (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 30 points, Trae Young had 18 points and 12 assists in another matchup with Luka Doncic and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Dallas Mavericks 130-122 on Wednesday night. John Collins added 19 points as the Hawks won a season-best fourth consecutive game to get over .500 (23-22) for the first time since Dec. 27. Doncic scored 30 points but fell to 4-3 in head-to-head meetings with Young since they were traded for each other as top-five picks on draft night in 2018. D

  • In Paris, Bulls and Pistons enjoy sights, culture and opera

    PARIS (AP) — Detroit guard Rodney McGruder had never experienced anything like this. He walked into the foyer of the Paris Opera House, then stopped and looked up to stare in silence at artwork dating back to the 19th century. Finally, he spoke. “This is something else,” McGruder said. “This is incredible.” Such was precisely the reaction that the Pistons wanted their players to have on this trip. The Pistons and Chicago Bulls are facing off in Paris on Thursday night, though this journey — acro

  • Purdy, Lawrence, Jones have memorable NFL playoff debuts

    A trio of NFL playoff quarterback newcomers provided some memorable playoff moments. Brock Purdy, Trevor Lawrence and Daniel Jones all won in their first career starts in the postseason with performances for the history books. This marked the first time since the 2017 season that three QBs won in their first playoff starts in the same postseason. Purdy started the weekend for San Francisco by throwing for 332 yards and three touchdowns and running for another score in a 41-23 victory over Seattl

  • Caufield's goal lifts Canadiens past Rangers 2-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the final period for the decisive goal. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 26 goals and has scored in seven of the last eight games. The young scorer said winning on the road — which the Canadiens hadn't done in regulation time since De

  • Canucks' Jim Rutherford talks Boudreau, Horvat and 'retooling' in strange presser

    Rutherford was mum on Bruce Boudreau's future and remained non-committal to a Canucks rebuild while pointing the finger at himself for the team's failures.

  • William Nylander deserves to be an NHL All-Star

    William Nylander often finds himself playing in the shadow of Maple Leafs stars Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Mitch Marner but the Swede's performances this season make him deserving of an appearance at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend.&nbsp;

  • William Nylander leads Maple Leafs over Panthers 5-4 in overtime

    TORONTO — William Nylander felt he hadn't been shooting the puck enough in recent weeks. His coach agreed — and added the at-times frustrating talent's skating also wasn't up to the required level. That changed in Tuesday's third period before Nylander took it to another level with more room to manoeuvre. The Maple Leafs winger scored his second goal of the night on a breathtaking individual effort at 1:53 of overtime as Toronto came back from a two-goal deficit to defeat Florida 5-4 in a feisty