Steven Adams shares great story about smelling Gregg Popovich's hair

Steven Adams' team-first mentality, affable personality and generally goofy nature make him one of the most likable players in the NBA — well, at least when you don't have to prevent him from grabbing offensive rebounds.

So when the Thunder center revealed back in February he was working on an autobiography, basketball fans expected some entertaining stories. The big man definitely delivered.

One of the most interesting anecdotes from "Steven Adams: My Life, My Fight" takes readers back in time to the 2014 Western Conference finals. After the Spurs eliminated the Thunder with a 112-107 win in Game 6, Adams was on a mission to connect with Spurs coach Gregg Popovich before leaving the floor. He didn't take the opportunity lightly.

Via The Oklahoman's Erik Horne:

"Being knocked out of the finals was heartbreaking, but at the same time I was a rookie who had been able to play a lot in an amazing playoff run with one of the best teams in the league. I wasn't exactly sulking. As we went through and said good luck to all the Spurs guys for their final series rematch against the Heat, I dialed in on Pop and made sure he didn't leave before I could embrace him. "When I finally got my arms around him... mate, it was beautiful. I just held that legendary man and got a quick sniff of his hair. He smelled lovely. Don't act like you wouldn't do exactly the same thing if you had the chance."

We're going to need more details here. Did Popovich smell like an expensive wine? Or perhaps the bark of a strong oak tree, standing tall in the middle of a calm forest?

And did Popovich notice the brief sniff near his head? Time for a full investigation. (It's the offseason. What else are we doing?)