Steven Adams passes up easy points to save Mason Plumlee from a hard fall

Oklahoma City Thunder big man Steven Adams gave other athletes a valuable reminder: You don’t have to treat the opponent as an enemy.

Adams showed compassion and sportsmanship during Friday’s contest against the Denver Nuggets. With a little over eight minutes to go in the game, Adams caught a pass while he was wide open near the basket. As Adams was about to cash in on some easy points, Mason Plumlee jumped to defend the shot.

Problem was, Plumlee jumped too early. His leg hit Adams shoulder, and Plumlee went tumbling toward the floor.

That’s when Adams did an unusual thing. Instead of trying to score, he turned to try and break Plumlee’s fall.

Steven Adams saved Mason Plumlee from a bad fall instead of going for the layup 👏 pic.twitter.com/rTE5ojbw23 — ESPN (@espn) December 15, 2018





It’s tough to know how much Adams’ efforts helped, but it’s the thought that counts. Plumlee didn’t hit the floor all that hard, and wound up being OK. Adams even helped Plumlee get off the court.

Adams couldn’t cash in on his good karma during the contest, as the Thunder lost the game 109-98. Though his team lost, Adams can take solace in the fact that he tried to do a good thing.

Mason Plumlee was heading for a nasty fall. (Getty Images)

