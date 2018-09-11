Steve Yzerman stepping down as GM of Lightning

Steve Yzerman is entering the final year of his contract with the Lightning. (AP Images)

The Tampa Bay Lightning’s front office will look a little different this season.

According to multiple sources, general manager Steve Yzerman is stepping down as GM and will be moving into a senior advisory role. Yzerman was entering the final year of his contract.

No reason was given for Yzerman’s decision, although the team is set to hold a press conference Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET.

BREAKING: Steve Yzerman told #TBLightning players in a meeting today he’s stepping aside as GM to be in advisory role, per source. BriseBois taking over as GM. — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithTB) September 11, 2018





Julien BriseBois, who has been serving as Yzerman’s assistant general manager, will grab the reins ahead of the upcoming campaign. He’s widely regarded as a strong hockey mind and joined Tampa Bay in 2010 when he was hired from the Montreal Canadiens.

Following a very successful 22-season career on the ice, all with the Detroit Red Wings, Yzerman became Tampa Bay’s GM in 2010. During his time in the role, he proved to be one of the best in the league as the Lightning made it to the Stanley Cup Final once and appeared in three Eastern Conference finals.

Yzerman told players today of the move — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) September 11, 2018





His replacement, BriseBois, has excelled at the AHL level. He was the general manager of Calder Cup champion Norfolk Admirals in 2011-12 and reached the final on two other occasions with the Syracuse Crunch, who replaced Norfolk as Tampa’s AHL affiliate in 2012-13.

The Lightning finished atop the Atlantic division last season with a record of 54-23-5 for 113 points before falling to the Washington Capitals in the Eastern Conference final in seven games.

