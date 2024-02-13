Steve Wright: Radio 2 presenter dies aged 69

Radio 2 presenter Steve Wright

DJ Steve Wright, who presented programmes for BBC Radio 1 and Radio 2 for more than four decades, has died at the age of 69.

His family confirmed his death "with deep sorrow and profound regret" in a statement on Tuesday.

Wright joined the BBC in the 1970s and went on to host the afternoon shows on Radio 1 and Radio 2.

He also fronted television programmes for the BBC, including Top of the Pops.

Wright was last on air on Sunday, hosting a pre-recorded special Valentine's Day edition of his Love Songs programme.

Wright's family said: "It is with deep sorrow and profound regret that we announce the passing of our beloved Steve Wright.

"In addition to his son, Tom, and daughter, Lucy, Steve leaves behind his brother, Laurence and his father Richard. Also, much-loved close friends and colleagues, and millions of devoted radio listeners who had the good fortune and great pleasure of allowing Steve into their daily lives as one of the UK's most enduring and popular radio personalities.

"As we all grieve, the family requests privacy at this immensely difficult time."

Paying tribute to Wright after his death was announced, an emotional Radio 2 presenter Sara Cox said: "It's really hard to know what to say about the news of Steve Wright's passing, except we are all shocked and devastated and blindsided by this news.

"Steve was an extraordinary broadcaster, a really kind person, he was witty, he was warm, and he was a huge, huge part of the Radio 2 family, and I know my fellow DJs will all be absolutely shattered too."

Wright was one of the BBC's longest-serving DJs

BBC director general Tim Davie said: "All of us at the BBC are heartbroken to hear this terribly sad news. Steve was a truly wonderful broadcaster who has been a huge part of so many of our lives over many decades.

"He was the ultimate professional - passionate about the craft of radio and deeply in touch with his listeners. This was deservedly recognised in the New Year Honours list with his MBE for services to radio.

"No-one had more energy to deliver shows that put a smile on audiences' faces. They loved him deeply. We are thinking of Steve and his family and will miss him terribly."

Born in Greenwich, south London, in 1954, Wright's career at the BBC began when he started working as a clerk. His broadcasting career began in 1976, when Wright left the BBC to join Thames Valley Radio.

Four years later, he joined BBC Radio 1, presenting weekend programmes before launching Steve Wright in the Afternoon in 1981 - the show that would ultimately define his career.

After a brief stint hosting the Radio 1 breakfast show for a year from 1994, Wright left to join Talk Radio, but rejoined the BBC in 1996.

He began presenting a Saturday programme and Sunday Love Songs on Radio 2 from 1996, before launching his afternoon show in 1999, a slot he would keep until 2022.

Scott Mills took over the afternoon programme during a string of schedule changes at the station in 2022, but Wright stayed with Radio 2, continuing to present Sunday Love Songs as well as a series of specials and podcasts.

Radio 2 said it planned to celebrate Wright's life with a range of programming across the station.

