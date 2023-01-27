Steve Wilks issues statement on Panthers’ coaching hire + Union County walks back early school start

Hey, everyone! Drew here. Drew here. TGIF!

Carolina Panthers Interim head coach Steve Wilks listens to a question from the media on Monday, January 9, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. Panthers players packed up their lockers following the conclusion of the team’s season on Sunday, January 8, 2023 with a victory over the New Orleans Saints.

Steve Wilks released a statement on social media today about the Panthers’ decision to name Frank Reich their new head coach.

“The sun rose this morning and by grace of God so did I,” Wilks said in a screen-grabbed message posted to Twitter. “I’m disappointed but not defeated. Many people aren’t built for this but I know what it means to persevere and see it through.”

Wilks posted a 6-6 record after taking over for Matt Rhule following a 1-4 start.

Mike Kaye shares more from Wilks’ statement.

The Union County Board of Education reversed course Friday, adopting a calendar that complies with state law after previously choosing one that did not and being sued over it. Pictured here is a meeting Dec. 6, 2022.

It turns out Union County Public Schools will not violate state law.

The school board backpedaled from its 2023-24 calendar that featured and early start date to the school year, which is against N.C. regulations.

“This is another example of public education getting hosed by the special interests and politicians in this state,” board member Gary Sides said.

Anna Maria Della Costa details the board’s recent vote.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to a shooting at Northlake Mall on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

One phrase is becoming common to hear on Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers’ radios: “no units available.”

It’s another way of saying 911 dispatch cannot send police officers right away, either to respond to a call or when officers call for backup or assistance at a crime scene.

A current staff shortage of 300 police officers may be contributing to longer response times to lower priority incidents, says Fraternal Order of Police President Daniel Redford.

Kallie Cox has the latest on what CMPD’s officer shortage

