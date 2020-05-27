Steve Sudhir Chainani & American Devices, a Division of Realhub Inc. Supplying PPE

DARIEN, CT / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2020 / Steve Sudhir Chainani is leading the team at American Devices, a division of Realhub Inc. in providing personal protective equipment to hospitals and government agencies to fulfil needs for PPE.

American Devices is a well known brand that fearlessly supplies PPE to hospitals, government agencies, and private agencies throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. American Devices was recently acquired by Realhub Inc. which is based out of Darien, CT.

American Devices currently supplies several state governments, hospital networks, psychiatric centres, prisons, and federal agencies with PPE. According to Steve Sudhir Chainini, American Devices specializes in the supplying N-95 masks, gowns, gloves, and related equipment used to battle the Covid-19 crisis. American Devices distributes a full range of safety products sourced from countries such as India, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Canada, and American manufacturers.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

American Devices maintains inventory and has capabilities for Just-In-Time (JIT) delivery, and last minute emergency supplies. According to Steve Sudhir Chainani, American Devices will soon be manufacturing respirators, gowns, Covid test kits, advanced antibody detection kits, under its own brand.

About Steve Sudhir Chainani

Experienced CEO and Founder of award-winning, international technology firms across North America and Asia spanning semiconductors, software and systems, e-commerce and social media.

25 years of relevant experience in start-ups, technology, marketing, finance, strategy and leadership.

Creating forward looking business models and then implementing advanced web based platforms to deliver innovative solutions is a passion.

Steve's book: Contextual Collaborations is an International Best Seller on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

Story continues

About American Devices

https://www.americandevices.com/about-us.html

Contact:

Martha Yaney

Email: martha@americandevices.com

Phone: 650-461-9210

Fax: 203-724-4138

Asia Contact:

Mr. Abhi Singh|

Abhi@americandevices.com

SOURCE: Steve Sudhir Chainani





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/591628/Steve-Sudhir-Chainani-American-Devices-a-Division-of-Realhub-Inc-Supplying-PPE



