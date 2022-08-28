Steve Strope 1968 Dodge Charger Is A Work Of Art

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

In one of the more unique episodes of AutotopiaLA, Shawn Davis and the crew, Chris, Paul, and Kyle head over to Pure Vision Design to see Steve Stropes latest Mopar build. Steve Strope and Matt Delaney are known for leading the charge in Pro Touring Chrysler Mopar cars. If you didn’t already know this, all it takes to find out is laying your eyes on this absolutely stunning 1968 Dodge Charger.

The interior is very unique while looking almost original. It is a prototype Charger that features a 1967 layout with a long center console and four bucket seats but the red upholstery is far from being what makes this interior so special. Winning that award is the overall feel that the small details give off. Redline Gauge Works helped with a custom made dash that to the untrained eye looks completely stock. In fact, that is a common theme with this car. Right down to the big fat tires, you would miss 90-percent of the aftermarket details if you weren’t paying complete attention. But that’s not likely considering that this 1968 Dodge Charger demands attention.

Under the hood is a big 528 cubic-inch HEMI backed by a 4-speed transmission that was built by Jamie Passon of Passon Performance. This aluminum replica of the original 4-speed saved weight and prevented the need to cut the trans tunnel to fit a 5 or 6-speed. Another weight saver is this car’s suspension that was sourced from Reilly Motorsports. Up front is their tubular K-frame featuring a full AlterKtion suspension kit. Locating the rear tires in the mini-tubbed wheel wells is a triangulated 4-link with adjustable coilovers. In total, the suspension ended up shaving 90-lbs off the nose.

At the beginning of this episode, Shawn called the blue 1968 Charger one of his favorite Strope cars. By the end, it was one of ours too.

