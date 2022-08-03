Steve Stricker, Webb Simpson named final assistant captains for U.S. Presidents Cup team

Davis Love III has appointed his final two assistant captains for the Presidents Cup.

Love officially named Webb Simpson and Steve Stricker as assistant captains on Tuesday for the Presidents Cup battle next month at Quail Hollow. Those two will join Zach Johnson and Fred Couples as Love’s four assistant captains.

Simpson has won seven times on the PGA Tour, most recently at the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open. The 36-year-old has played on three Presidents Cup teams, including in 2019 when the United States beat the International Team 16-14.

Simpson is a smart pick for an assistant captain, considering that Quail Hollow is actually his home course. If anybody knows the iconic North Carolina course, it’s Simpson.

Stricker played on five Presidents Cup teams, most recently in 2013, and he served as the Presidents Cup captain in 2017 for their win at Liberty National. Stricker also was the Ryder Cup captain in 2021 at Whistling Straits, which made him just the third person — along with Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer — to captain a winning Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup team.

Johnson will serve as the U.S. Ryder Cup Captain next year in Italy. Couples is a three-time Presidents Cup captain.

The Presidents Cup is set for Sept. 22-25. The International Team is being led by captain Trevor Immelman, and he will be joined by assistants Mike Weir, K.J. Choi, Geoff Ogilvy and Camilo Villegas. The International Team has won just once, in 1998, and tied in 2003.