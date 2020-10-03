Steve Smith Wins Toss vs Virat Kohli’s RCB, Elects to Bat

Rajasthan Royals’ skipper Steve Smith has won the toss and elected to bat first in the first day game of the 2020 IPL season.

RCB are unchanged but Steve Smith says Rajasthan Royals have made one change with with Lomror coming in for Ankit Rajpoot.

Preview

All eyes will be on Virat Kohli, captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who has failed to fire so far in the 13th IPL scoring 18 runs in three matches.

Despite having equal number of points (four), the Steve Smith-led RR are sitting at the fourth spot, a place above the Kohli-captained RCB (run rate -1.450), thanks to their better net run-rate (-0.219).

RR won their first two games that they played in Sharjah, the smallest of the three venues being used, and then they faltered against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their previous match in Dubai.

After the first two convincing wins, KKR handed RR a reality check and their top-order with the likes of Sanju Samson, skipper Smith, and Jos Buttler failed to keep the momentum flowing. Young sensation Rahul Tewatia, too, disappointed and same was the case with Robin Uthappa, who has completely failed to fire in this season so far, having managed just 16 runs from three games.

