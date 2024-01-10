Steve Smith opening for Australia with an eye on Ashes is not as mad as it seems

Steve Smith will open the batting for Australian agains the West Indies - Getty Images/Jason McCawley

We cannot go to bed early at the end of next year. We have to stay up late to watch Steve Smith opening the batting in the next Ashes series.

Never was so flamboyant a batsman as Steve, the Smith of all cricketing Smiths. It is not deliberate flamboyance, it is not ostentation. It is simply a manifestation of his extreme obsession with batting that he leaves a ball like a rag-doll on speed, limbs flying everywhere, bat circling like Excalibur, then repeats the whole pantomime, this non-stroke, before gesturing to the bowler the ball he was trying to bowl - attempted outswinger Jimmy? - then stomping off to square-leg, returning to his crease, fidgeting with every single piece of his equipment, and resuming his extraordinary stance.

It will be compulsive viewing for every Australian or English spectator. It will be repulsive viewing for England’s opening bowlers: Ollie Robinson, if he has got his game together, will not be especially friendly towards Smith although he has played a few games for Sussex, and James Anderson, who will no doubt be still going until he is 56 and a half.

It is a good move by Australia to move Smith to open, starting against West Indies this month. A typically astute move by their head coach Andrew McDonald, who listens, watches, makes no waves, talks heart-to-heart with - not to or at - his players before making a move.

Smith, at 34, needs a new challenge. He has been stagnating the last few years since Sandpapergate, which cost him his mental equilibrium as well as the Test captaincy. He fills in for the odd game as captain when Pat Cummins is missing, but complete fulfilment is not going to arrive in that role. It will be by opening Australia’s innings with Usman Khawaja, and making big hundreds against England, and winning outright not drawing the next Ashes.

All the other three candidates to take David Warner’s place had a lot going for them but not everything. Cameron Bancroft has been a top batsman at domestic level, in England for Durham as well as in the Sheffield Shield, but he lacked something when he opened with Warner in the 2017-18 Ashes, averaging 25. Does this relate to the old anecdote about Sir Len Hutton? When he was a selector and asked about an England player, he replied with typical diffidence: “He lacks… he lacks something… he lacks, um… he lacks… ability.”

Marcus Harris has piled up red-ball runs for Gloucestershire since doing a competent job as a replacement Test opener, but like Bancroft he is 31 and averaging 25 after a dozen or so Tests, so unlikely to surge ahead and set the world afire. Matt Renshaw has made red-ball runs for Somerset, but no real sign of kicking on after his dream start when he averaged over 50 in his first six Tests.

Above all - and Australians pay far more attention to slip-fielding than England selectors have ever done because grabbing chances is so integral to pace bowling in Australia - their fielding will remain world-class if Smith is catching them in the slips with Cameron Green at gully, and batting number four.

It was at four that Green announced himself, as a cricketer of the highest class in the making, when he batted at number four for Western Australia against Queensland, at the age of 21, and scored 251. It is worth watching the highlights. He is almost unique, or at least Tony Greig-plus, in being able to drive off the front foot balls that pitch so far back of a length, in addition to his pace bowling and gully catching. His 251 was the sixth highest innings at the Gabba in the Sheffield Shield.

McDonald must be envisaging Smith doing a job in the next Ashes series, hanging in as the opener if not going on himself, before Green marches out at 150 for two, the ball and England’s bowlers getting ever flatter.

That will be the time to go to bed.

