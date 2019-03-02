Steve Smith on Jason Witten's return to Cowboys: 'I'm actually good on TV so I'll just stay here'

Steve Smith weighed in on Jason Witten's return to the Cowboys on Saturday during the NFL combine.

Witten, a likely Hall of Fame tight end, retired with Dallas in 2018. He took a job as a "Monday Night Football" analyst after his retirement and received his fair share of criticism of his on-air talents throughout the 2018-19 season. But Witten claimed his "fire" to compete at the top level of football was too strong to stop him from returning.

Smith, a former wide receiver, was asked if he had any plans to play again on NFL Network. He responded by saying "I'm actually good on TV so I'll just stay here."

Smith was a Panther for the better part of his 16-year career and spent time with the Ravens before retiring in 2017.

Witten, 36, is an 11-time Pro Bowl player with 1,152 career receptions for 12,448 yards. He will be entering his 16th season with the Cowboys.