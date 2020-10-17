Steve Smith Elects to Bat First, Virat’s RCB Make 2 Changes

Steve Smith’s RR have won the toss and elected to bat first in Dubai vs Virat Kohli’s RCB.

Smith says his XI is unchanged but Virat has made two changes brining in Gurkeerat Singh and Shahbaz Ahmed comes in for Shivam Dube and Mohammad Siraj.

RCB come into the game placed third in the IPL league standings despite having lost to Kings XI Punjab by 8 wickets in their previous outing.

RCB tinkered with the batting line-up against Punjab and it backfired completely. An in-form AB de Villiers was demoted to number six while Shivam Dube was promoted up the order.

On the other hand, the Steve Simth-led RR boasts of a strong batting line-up. However, Smith, Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler have failed to keep the momentum going. Samson and Smith were clinical in their two outings earlier in Sharjah but a change in venue also saw a dip in their form.

