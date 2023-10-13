Steve Scalise pulls out of race to be House Speaker as Republican row deepens

Steve Scalise: "There are still some people that have their own agendas" - AP

Steve Scalise has dropped out of the race to be Speaker of the House of Representatives after failing to win enough votes.

Mr Scalise, who had secured the Republican Party’s nomination to be the next speaker, fell short of the 217 votes needed to be elected on the House floor.

“I just shared with my colleagues that I was withdrawing my name as a candidate that our speaker designee,” he told reporters on Thursday.

“If you look at over the last few weeks, if you look at where our conference is, there is still work to be done... There are still some people that have their own agendas.”

Republicans in the House spent hours in closed-door talks on Thursday but failed to resolve divisions that have prevented them from installing Mr Scalise as speaker of the chamber, which has been leaderless for nine days.

Mr Scalise, the No 2 House Republican, had secured his party’s nomination to replace ousted Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

On Wednesday Mr Scalise, the congressman for Louisiana, defeated Trump ally Jim Jordan in a conference vote to be named speaker-designate but made little progress getting to the 217 votes he would need in a floor vote to win the gavel.

Republicans can afford no more than four defections as they control the House by a narrow 221-212 margin.

Many hard-liners taking their cues from Donald Trump have dug in for a prolonged fight to replace Mr McCarthy after his historic ousting from the job.

They argue that Mr Scalise is no better choice, that he should be focusing on his health as he battles cancer and that he is not the leader they will support.

The House is entering its second week without a speaker and is essentially unable to function, and the political pressure increasingly is on Republicans to reverse course, reassert majority control and govern in Congress.

Action is needed to fund the government or face the threat of a federal shutdown in a month. Lawmakers also want Congress to deliver a strong statement of support for Israel in the war with Hamas, but a bipartisan resolution has been sidelined by the stalemate in the House.

The White House is expected to soon ask for money for Israel, Ukraine and the backfill of the US weapons stockpile.

Democrats have urged Republicans urged them to figure it out, warning the world is watching.

“The House Republicans need to end the GOP Civil War, now,” Hakeem Jeffries, a congressman for New York, said.

“The House Democrats have continued to make clear that we are ready, willing and able to find a bipartisan path forward.”