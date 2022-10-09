Steve Sarkisian's Longhorns carve up Sooners as sign of things to come | Opinion

Kirk Bohls, USA TODAY
·6 min read

DALLAS — The sellout crowd of 92,100 at the Cotton Bowl — the 100 were the minute number of Sooners fans who stayed the entire game — got to see a slightly different version of Oklahoma and Texas football.

Turkey, meet the carving knife.

That’s how one-sided this 49-0 win was. It wasn’t pretty in terms of competitiveness. That said, it proved to be a lovely sight to behold if you’re part of Longhorn Nation, which can finally celebrate snapping a four-game losing streak to the Sooners in this blood feud of a rivalry and possibly embarking on a new, upward path.

Off the top, there are a couple of easy observations.

Oklahoma ain’t any good.

Texas can be.

It certainly was Saturday in this historic meeting of two unranked clubs in terms of lopsided scoring margin and potential significance moving forward after a blowout of a now 3-3 OU team that’s winless in three Big 12 games.

So this is what a Steve Sarkisian program can look like. He certainly envisioned this kind of success when he took the Texas job less than two years ago.

Week 6 winners and losers: Oklahoma sinks to new low, UCLA riding high

More:Texas' Quinn Ewers signs lucrative NIL deal to market himself digitally now, later

“You never know the path you’re going to go on,” said the second-year Longhorns coach, who beat OU for the first time. “I hate to dwell on last year, but we felt we let one get away. The outside world looks only at wins and losses for growth in the program, but we look at the work every day, the attention to detail, the competitiveness and physicalness. I know it’s a minute since we got the Golden Hat.”

A whole bunch of Longhorns tried it on for size.

“I put it on,” tailback Bijan Robinson said. “It’s kind of big.”

Quinn Ewers nodded in agreement. “Yeah, what Bijan said.”

The two were instrumental in Texas posting its most complete win in ages in this series and turning the page on OU’s domination.

Sarkisian knows he has an NFL-quality quarterback — something that has been in short supply over the last dozen years — in Ewers, plus an NFL-bound workhorse tailback in Bijan Robinson after his fourth consecutive 100-yard-plus performance. He also knows he has a spectacular wide receiver and tight end in Xavier Worthy and Ja’Tavion Sanders, who combined for three touchdowns, and now he has a swarm-tackling defense aglow after its first shutout of the year and first in this series since 1965.

Five different Horns scored.

Ewers showed off an arm and the quickest release of any Texas quarterback these eyes have ever seen.

And the defense, maligned a year ago after ranking No. 100 nationally, got three sacks and two takeaways and completely throttled an OU offense that tried five players throwing a pass and resorted to a fake field goal and four fourth-down gambles. Nothing the Sooners tried resulted in points.

Yes, Texas checked a whole lot of boxes.

Sarkisian’s free-wheeling offense, working on all cylinders with 585 yards yards overall and four touchdowns in six first-half possessions alone, trampled a very, very suspect Sooners defense, and his defense crumpled an anemic, run-heavy OU offense at every turn.

One would be hard-pressed to remember a more complete victory in this series.

It all spelled a runaway for Texas in the biggest Longhorns landslide in the series’ history and quite possibly the beginning of a Longhorns streak, given the seeming disparity of talent between the two teams. Quite frankly, Texas toyed with OU all day long.

Golden: Texas looking for role reversal in Red River Rivalry

Texas didn’t get its 50. But OU’s fit to be tied after allowing 104 points in its last two games.

Uh, about that missed Bert Auburn field goal.

We kid, Sark, because there’s precious little to find anything wrong with in such a total domination of a proud Oklahoma program that's coming to grips with a three-game losing streak, a new head coach trying to replace a big-time winner in Lincoln Riley and a dispirited fan base contemplating one of its worst seasons in ages.

And Auburn’s no problem. He’d made 10 of 12 field-goal tries, including eight in a row, before the rare miss in the fourth quarter.

“Fifty would have been awesome,” said Ewers, who threw four touchdown passes with one interception. “I know Bert wanted that one. He’s a great kicker. Obviously he’s been on a burner the last couple of games.”

More:Bohls: Coaching hot seats are getting hotter faster than ever, hurting college football

For Texas, it was a glorious afternoon in the sun as the burnt-orange half of the stadium stayed to the sweet end and watched receiver Jordan Whittington sprint around the field, carrying the huge white flag with the Longhorns logo.

“You get a great win like this,” Whittington said, “you want to build on it.”

Maybe, just maybe this could be the start of something big, opponent’s current slumping status notwithstanding.

Understand, the Longhorns won’t be going to the College Football Playoff this year, but they now find themselves 4-2 with two razor-thin losses to No. 1 Alabama and a frenzied Texas Tech in overtime on the road. But for them, Sarkisian’s era would be on full-scale upward trajectory and in the top 10.

The Longhorns (2-1 in Big 12 play) should climb into the Top 25 on Sunday unless the last five teams in those rankings all hold serve. It matters not to a Texas team that feels legitimately good about itself and its prospects to contend for its first Big 12 crown since 2009.

All things are possible if Saturday’s showing is any indication.

There was nothing fluky about this verdict. Texas scored throughout and made this a statement game, something it's been sorely in need of as Sarkisian finally comes through with his first signature win. Not only that, but he evens his UT record at 9-9, and the vibe with this team is for real.

“We didn’t talk about last year, but we didn’t want to let it happen again,” said Sanders, noting the 55-48 loss after Texas led 28-7 in the 2021 meeting. “We’re still on the Revenge Tour.”

The Tour continues with a home game against Iowa State next week.

And Sark, much embattled after a tumultuous 5-7 first season that included one blown halftime lead after another, finally has something tangible for show and tell with two straight wins over West Virginia and OU along with a profound hope that there are more where those came from.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Steve Sarkisian, Texas Longhorns carve up Oklahoma, snap losing streak

Latest Stories

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Blue Jays' George Springer leaves Game 2 vs. Mariners after scary collision

    Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer left Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series with an injury after a scary collision with shortstop Bo Bichette.

  • Mathew Barzal inks 8-year deal with Islanders

    Star forward Mathew Barzal is staying on Long Island for the long haul, but he didn't come cheap.

  • Canadian women post comfortable 41-5 win over Japan to open Rugby World Cup campaign

    WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want

  • Vancouver Whitecaps continue improbable quest for playoff position

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps know onlookers have counted them out for weeks. Losses to Nashville and San Jose and Colorado appeared to snuff out the club's playoff hopes last month. Heading into the final game of the regular season, though, the 'Caps (12-14-7) are still alive — a win on the on the road against Minnesota United (13-14-6) Sunday and they clinch a post-season berth. “We worked hard to get to this point," said defender Jake Nerwinski. "We put ourselves in a great position, an

  • Canadian Maggie Cogger-Orr to referee Rugby World Cup opener in New Zealand

    When South Africa and France kick off the Women's Rugby World Cup in New Zealand on Saturday, a Canadian will blow the whistle to get the party started. Transplanted Canuck Maggie Cogger-Orr will referee the opening game at Eden Park in her adopted Auckland home. The 12-country competition was originally slated to start in September 2021 but was postponed due to the pandemic. "I think it's a really cool opportunity to sort of kick off a tournament that's been a long time coming, with COVID and a

  • George Springer carted off field in Blue Jays' 10-9 wild card loss to Mariners

    TORONTO — As veteran outfielder George Springer fell, so did the Toronto Blue Jays. Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's dramatic 10-9 loss to the Mariners on Saturday night as Seattle won the best-of-three American League wild-card series in two games. Springer was injured when tracking down a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette raced out of the infield to catch the same hit. They clipped each other in shallo

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks edge Oilers 5-4 for first win of the pre-season

    ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — It wasn't perfect but head coach Bruce Boudreau saw his Vancouver Canucks take a step in the right direction on Wednesday. After starting the pre-season 0-3-2, the Canucks finally posted a win, downing the Edmonton Oilers 5-4. “It’s not complete yet," Boudreau said of Vancouver's performance. "There was a lot of scrambly plays in our own zone which we really have to clean up. And they will be cleaned up. But I saw a lot better things going on tonight with the defence and with

  • Injuries hit Toronto FC hard ahead of MLS regular-season finale in Philadelphia

    Toronto FC will be without at least four starters, including Italians Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito, for Sunday's MLS regular-season finale at the Philadelphia Union. Insigne and Criscito are both out with lower body injuries, according to the team's injury report released Saturday. Midfielder Jonathan Osorio (neurological dysfunction) and suspended fullback Richie Laryea are also unavailable. Italian winger Federico Bernardeschi (lower body) is listed as questionable. Midfielder Kosi Th

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Canada blends experience and youth in roster for Americas Rugby Trophy competition

    Toronto Arrows flanker Lucas Rumball leads Canada's 32-man roster for the new Americas Rugby Trophy competition scheduled for later this month in Brazil. The three-country developmental tournament, whose matches are not considered to have full test status, also features Brazil and Chile. Canada opens against Chile on Oct. 21 before facing Brazil on Oct. 26, with both matches in Mogi das Cruzes, some 65 kilometres east of Sao Paulo. At test level, the Canadians are ranked 23rd in the world while

  • Stars sign 41-goal scorer Robertson to $31M, 4-year deal

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jason Robertson has signed a $31 million, four-year contract with the Dallas Stars after the young 40-goal scorer missed the first two weeks of training camp. The Stars announced the deal late Wednesday night, after their exhibition game in Denver, only a week before the regular season opener Oct. 13 at Nashville. Robertson turned 23 soon after the end of last season, when the left wing had 41 goals and 38 assists for 79 points in his 74 games. His 13 power-play goals led th

  • TFC's Kaye says latest Canada Soccer offer to players shows some improvements

    TORONTO — Canada Soccer's recent revised compensation proposal to its players is a sign of progress but a deal has yet to be reached, says Canadian international Mark-Anthony Kaye. "There are some improvements in it. On other aspects, it was relatively the same. Just different language being used," said the Toronto FC midfielder. Kaye is no stranger to labour negotiations, given he is on the Major League Soccer Players Association executive board. But he says the players are leaving the talks to

  • B.C. Hockey 'closely monitoring' after Quebec and Ontario associations cut funds to Hockey Canada

    Leaders at B.C. Hockey aren't saying if they will follow in the footsteps of other provincial associations in cutting funds to Hockey Canada. Both Hockey Québec and the Ontario Hockey Federation announced Tuesday they will no longer collect player fees on behalf of the national federation in the wake of revelations about a second multi-million dollar slush fund to deal with sexual abuse allegations and a widely-panned appearance by Hockey Canada interim board chair Andrea Skinner in front of a p

  • Canadiens sign defenceman Logan Mailloux to three-year, entry-level contract

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have signed defenceman Logan Mailloux to a three-year, entry-level contract, the club announced on Wednesday. The deal is worth US$750,000 in the first season and $832,500 in the next two campaigns. The Canadiens were heavily criticized for drafting Mailloux with the 31st pick at the 2021 NHL draft. He was fined by Swedish authorities after admitting to two charges related to sharing, without her consent, a photo of a woman performing a sexual act. Mailloux, who

  • Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-acquire Darby Jr. from Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    WINNIPEG — Alden Darby Jr. is back with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Bombers acquired Darby from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Tuesday for defensive end Cedric Wilcots II. This marks the second time in as many years Winnipeg has traded for Darby. The Bombers acquired him from Toronto on July 21, 2021 from Toronto. Darby appeared in 11 regular-season games with Winnipeg and helped the club win a second straight Grey Cup title. He signed with Hamilton in the off-season as a free agent. Darby had 23

  • Vancouver Whitecaps looks to Stephanie Labbé, new GM of women's programs, to renew club's image

    The Vancouver Whitecaps are hoping the hiring of former national team goalkeeper Stephanie Labbé will not only improve the club's image but will be a step toward building a women's professional soccer league in Canada. The 35-year-old recently retired Olympic gold and bronze medalist was introduced on Thursday in the new position of general manager of Whitecaps women's programs. Labbé took the opportunity to address a damning report on sexual misconduct and abuse in U.S. women's soccer and the N