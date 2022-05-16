'Jackass' star Steve-O brings craziest stunts in The Bucket List Tour to Canada, teases 'uncomfortable' new memoir

Steve-O may be approaching the end of his 40s but the Jackass star shows us the craziest, more stocking stunts of his career in The Bucket List Tour, coming to Canada in August and September.

“It's my way of kind of acknowledging that my time for doing idiotic stuff is likely limited,” he told Yahoo Canada. “I feel like I'm running out of time to do the Jackass stuff and kind of racing against the clock to get it all out, to do the craziest things I've ever done,... before it becomes creepy to watch me do it.”

If you happened to snag a ticket to Steve-O’s 2019 show in Toronto you saw a more preliminary version of Thee Bucket List. Having seen the 2019 version, we can certainly tell you that if you’re slightly questioning the concept of a Steve-O comedy show, push that aside because even that version was one of the most entertaining, legitimately hysterical shows you’ll see.

The Bucket List is a multimedia experience, meaning, Steve-O talks about each “bucket list” stunt and then you get to see video footage of exactly what happened.

“We have full grown men passing out in the audience, which is a phenomenon I still don't understand, but that's due to footage of me getting a vasectomy,” he revealed.

“Now there's footage of what's called an epidural, where a doctor in disguise puts a four-inch needle into my spine and injects a drug into my spinal cavity to paralyze me from the waist down, while I'm in a full sprint.”

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 14: Steve-O (L) and Lux Wright (R) attends the Premiere of "Jay & Silent Bob Reboot" at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 14, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

One stunt was a 'serious problem' for Steve-O's fiancée Lux Wright

The backdrop of everything on this Bucket List for Steve-O is his relationship with fiancée Lux Wright.

“For me to have carried out all of these ridiculous things on my bucket list, it would have been impossible for there not to be implications on my relationship with my fiancée,” he said. “In some cases she's perfectly OK with it and even encourages it,...and other cases she's super not OK with it.”

Story continues

The one bucket list item Lux had a “serious problem” with initially was, as Steve-O describes it, the “crown jewel” of the show dubbed “sky jacking.”

“That involves me being completely naked in an airplane with another man strapped to my back, and furiously servicing myself, such that on completion, I was simultaneously falling out of an airplane ejaculating everywhere,” Steve-O describes. “[Lux] has never been very happy about me getting naked, showing my private parts to the world, and this took [that] a considerable step further.”

“I'd be lying if I said it did not absolutely create a problem in our relationship and the one thing that really saved the day was that after I went ahead and went through it, when she heard me tell the story of it from a stage as I worked out the material in a comedy club in Los Angeles,… she said ‘that's hilarious and I'm actually really proud of you.’”

STRAIGHT UP STEVE AUSTIN -- "Steve-O" Episode 205 -- Pictured: Steve-O -- (Photo by: USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

'Uncomfortable details' revealed in new memoir

But a tour is far from the only thing Steve-O has going on right now. He also has the popular podcast “Steve-O's Wild Ride!” and a new memoir “A Hard Kick in the Nuts: What I’ve Learned From a Lifetime of Terrible Decisions,” set to be released in September.

As we wait for the release of his newest memoir, Steve-O himself can’t believe he’s actually sharing so many “uncomfortable details.”

“Particularly the uncomfortable detail I go into regarding my descent into sexual addiction is really, I mean, it made me uncomfortable,” he revealed. “Even the business of the Jackass franchise,...I just really peeled back the covers in a pretty reckless way.”

“There's no shortage of shockingly juicy material in the book and I think if there’s a saving grace about having been so reckless it’s that there's just really been a great deal of growth. I've worked on myself a lot over the last decade. I'm sharing all of this personal and sensitive stuff in a way that I think really does reflect that I’ve done a lot of work on myself. I think that kind of makes it permissible, makes it OK to enjoy the book when you’re reading it, and maybe you’ll come away with a sense of understanding about it all."

Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera, and Steve-O of Jackass backstage at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, August 29, 2002. Photo by Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect.

'I could not imagine how we could be allowed on television'

Looking back at the massive success of Jackass in particular, Steve-O expected the concept to work, based on the popularity of the original skateboarding videos, but he did doubt that it would ever be able to have mainstream success.

“Quite simply, I could not imagine how we could be allowed on television and that concern was majorly reinforced early on when they asked me to send in all of my best video footage so that they could sift through it and license certain clips straight onto the show,” Steve-O revealed.

“When I did that, they told me that not one clip I sent was allowed on television and I became really nervous at that point thinking,...we're going to have a TV show that we're not allowed to do anything on, it's going to be some super lame, watered down, boring thing that sucks.”

As time went on, the Jackass team figured out what the rules were, pushing them to a limit where the show didn’t feel too “watered down,” but then kids ended up in the hospital, wanting to replicate, and film, the stunts they saw on Jackass.

“That's when [MTV] forced us to water it down and [Johnny] Knoxville abruptly quit, and that's what started the conversation about making a movie, which would be R rated and allow us to do what we wanted to do,” Steve-O said.

Of course, Johnny Knoxville, in particular, would go one to claim every Jackass movie would be the last, but here we are, six movies later, with the most recent Jackass Forever film released this year.

“I think the secret to the longevity of Jackass has been leaving you wanting more,” Steve-O said.

While Steve-O is now venturing out on his own, The Bucket List tour is an example of this perfect mixing pot of getting more of the star’s own comedic and entertaining personality, but not completely abandoning what we know, and love, about Jackass.