'Jackass' star Steve-O brings craziest stunts in The Bucket List Tour to Canada, teases 'uncomfortable' new memoir

Elisabetta Bianchini
·6 min read
Steve-O (Image courtesy of steveo.com) (steveo.com)

Steve-O may be approaching the end of his 40s but the Jackass star shows us the craziest, more stocking stunts of his career in The Bucket List Tour, coming to Canada in August and September.

“It's my way of kind of acknowledging that my time for doing idiotic stuff is likely limited,” he told Yahoo Canada. “I feel like I'm running out of time to do the Jackass stuff and kind of racing against the clock to get it all out, to do the craziest things I've ever done,... before it becomes creepy to watch me do it.”

If you happened to snag a ticket to Steve-O’s 2019 show in Toronto you saw a more preliminary version of Thee Bucket List. Having seen the 2019 version, we can certainly tell you that if you’re slightly questioning the concept of a Steve-O comedy show, push that aside because even that version was one of the most entertaining, legitimately hysterical shows you’ll see.

The Bucket List is a multimedia experience, meaning, Steve-O talks about each “bucket list” stunt and then you get to see video footage of exactly what happened.

“We have full grown men passing out in the audience, which is a phenomenon I still don't understand, but that's due to footage of me getting a vasectomy,” he revealed.

“Now there's footage of what's called an epidural, where a doctor in disguise puts a four-inch needle into my spine and injects a drug into my spinal cavity to paralyze me from the waist down, while I'm in a full sprint.”

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 14: Steve-O (L) and Lux Wright (R) attends the Premiere of
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 14: Steve-O (L) and Lux Wright (R) attends the Premiere of "Jay & Silent Bob Reboot" at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 14, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

One stunt was a 'serious problem' for Steve-O's fiancée Lux Wright

The backdrop of everything on this Bucket List for Steve-O is his relationship with fiancée Lux Wright.

“For me to have carried out all of these ridiculous things on my bucket list, it would have been impossible for there not to be implications on my relationship with my fiancée,” he said. “In some cases she's perfectly OK with it and even encourages it,...and other cases she's super not OK with it.”

The one bucket list item Lux had a “serious problem” with initially was, as Steve-O describes it, the “crown jewel” of the show dubbed “sky jacking.”

“That involves me being completely naked in an airplane with another man strapped to my back, and furiously servicing myself, such that on completion, I was simultaneously falling out of an airplane ejaculating everywhere,” Steve-O describes. “[Lux] has never been very happy about me getting naked, showing my private parts to the world, and this took [that] a considerable step further.”

“I'd be lying if I said it did not absolutely create a problem in our relationship and the one thing that really saved the day was that after I went ahead and went through it, when she heard me tell the story of it from a stage as I worked out the material in a comedy club in Los Angeles,… she said ‘that's hilarious and I'm actually really proud of you.’”

STRAIGHT UP STEVE AUSTIN --
STRAIGHT UP STEVE AUSTIN -- "Steve-O" Episode 205 -- Pictured: Steve-O -- (Photo by: USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

'Uncomfortable details' revealed in new memoir

But a tour is far from the only thing Steve-O has going on right now. He also has the popular podcast “Steve-O's Wild Ride!” and a new memoir “A Hard Kick in the Nuts: What I’ve Learned From a Lifetime of Terrible Decisions,” set to be released in September.

As we wait for the release of his newest memoir, Steve-O himself can’t believe he’s actually sharing so many “uncomfortable details.”

“Particularly the uncomfortable detail I go into regarding my descent into sexual addiction is really, I mean, it made me uncomfortable,” he revealed. “Even the business of the Jackass franchise,...I just really peeled back the covers in a pretty reckless way.”

“There's no shortage of shockingly juicy material in the book and I think if there’s a saving grace about having been so reckless it’s that there's just really been a great deal of growth. I've worked on myself a lot over the last decade. I'm sharing all of this personal and sensitive stuff in a way that I think really does reflect that I’ve done a lot of work on myself. I think that kind of makes it permissible, makes it OK to enjoy the book when you’re reading it, and maybe you’ll come away with a sense of understanding about it all."

Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera, and Steve-O of Jackass backstage at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, August 29, 2002. Photo by Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect.
Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera, and Steve-O of Jackass backstage at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, August 29, 2002. Photo by Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect.

'I could not imagine how we could be allowed on television'

Looking back at the massive success of Jackass in particular, Steve-O expected the concept to work, based on the popularity of the original skateboarding videos, but he did doubt that it would ever be able to have mainstream success.

“Quite simply, I could not imagine how we could be allowed on television and that concern was majorly reinforced early on when they asked me to send in all of my best video footage so that they could sift through it and license certain clips straight onto the show,” Steve-O revealed.

“When I did that, they told me that not one clip I sent was allowed on television and I became really nervous at that point thinking,...we're going to have a TV show that we're not allowed to do anything on, it's going to be some super lame, watered down, boring thing that sucks.”

As time went on, the Jackass team figured out what the rules were, pushing them to a limit where the show didn’t feel too “watered down,” but then kids ended up in the hospital, wanting to replicate, and film, the stunts they saw on Jackass.

“That's when [MTV] forced us to water it down and [Johnny] Knoxville abruptly quit, and that's what started the conversation about making a movie, which would be R rated and allow us to do what we wanted to do,” Steve-O said.

Of course, Johnny Knoxville, in particular, would go one to claim every Jackass movie would be the last, but here we are, six movies later, with the most recent Jackass Forever film released this year.

“I think the secret to the longevity of Jackass has been leaving you wanting more,” Steve-O said.

While Steve-O is now venturing out on his own, The Bucket List tour is an example of this perfect mixing pot of getting more of the star’s own comedic and entertaining personality, but not completely abandoning what we know, and love, about Jackass.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Humboldt applies for government help to fund $35M Broncos tribute centre

    The City of Humboldt is taking another step forward with its proposed Broncos tribute centre. On May 5, Humboldt city council approved submitting an application to the provincial and federal initiative known as the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). Humboldt city manager Joe Day said ICIP funding could cover up to 73 per cent, roughly $25 million, of the $35-million project. "We see the remaining $10 million or so coming from some contributions from the city itself, partners that

  • Inaugural St. John's women's hockey tournament brings fun, inclusion to the ice

    A sense of joy was palpable this weekend at a small rink in St. John's on Saturday, where dozens of women came together for the first big hockey tournament to involve teams from "overseas" in more than two years. Volunteers pulled together the inaugural Skoden Hockey Club Classic, bringing together more than 100 women's hockey players from the St. John's region with 21 of their long-distance counterparts from St-Pierre-Miquelon — the French archipelago off Newfoundland's Burin Peninsula. A langu

  • Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez finding Toronto FC, MLS to his liking

    TORONTO — Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez worked his way up through the lower levels of Spanish soccer before earning his chance with a storied club in Poland. Now he is turning heads in Major League Soccer, tied for the scoring lead with seven goals in 11 games in his first season with Toronto FC. "I've tried to help the team. Maybe I'm lucky, I don't know," a smiling Jimenez said in his rapidly improving English. "But I'm happy." "Seven goals right now is very good. I try to get more," he added.

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.

  • Joy Drop: The power of the WNBA and playoff perseverance

    Hello! Hello! Friday is here, and we are all ready for a relaxing weekend. Except for the Leafs' fans who are all pumped up for Game 7 Saturday night (CBC, CBCSports.ca, 7 p.m. ET) in the series against reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning. Good luck to all the fans out there who are rooting for their NHL teams! I believe in never giving up and when we are in the playoffs, I think it is even more powerful. One such example is Talaya Crawford. I was so excited and happy to see

  • Mihailovic, Johnston score as Montreal tops Charlotte 2-0

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic scored just before halftime, Alistair Johnston added a second-half goal and CF Montreal blanked Charlotte FC 2-0 in MLS action on Saturday. Sebastian Breza stopped both shots he faced for Montreal (6-3-2). Mihailovic's goal came in the 45th minute with an assist from Romell Quioto. Johnston had his kick deflect off the far post and into the net in the 67th minute. Charlotte (4-7-1) had a 14-11 edge in shots, but Montreal had a 4-2 advantage in shots on g

  • Women's collegiate hockey in Quebec dealt blow as school's storied program put on pause

    A couple of dozen elite hockey players are scrambling to find a new team to play with after CEGEP de Saint-Laurent confirmed Thursday that its women's hockey program won't be on the ice for the foreseeable future. The school is blaming difficulties recruiting enough players. "We are not making this decision lightly," said Danielle Malkassoff, director of student services and communications at the Montreal CEGEP. "We prefer to take one step back and then two steps forward," she said. Malkassoff c

  • Gaudreau's heroic OT winner lifts Flames past Stars in thrilling Game 7, move on to 2nd round

    The Calgary Flames won a playoff series for just the second time in the last 17 years with Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the visiting Dallas Stars in the seventh and deciding game of their series. Johnny Gaudreau scored the overtime winner at 15:09. He collected a rebound and put a sharp-angled shot over Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, who made 61 saves in the game. "You dream about stuff like that, scoring in a Game 7 in overtime," Gaudreau said. The Flames will face the Edmonton Oilers in the We

  • Backlund, Mangiapane lead Flames in 3-1 win over Stars to take series lead

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane and Mikael Backlund led a third-period surge by the Calgary Flames in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars to take a 3-2 lead in their playoff series. Mangiapane and Backlund each had a goal and an assist and Trevor Lewis added an empty-net goal for the Flames, who pushed the Stars to the brink of elimination in the best-of-seven conference quarterfinal. Game 6 is Saturday in Dallas. "It feels a lot better than if we were down, but we know it's going to be a real

  • Veteran CFL player Prukop attends Winnipeg Blue Bombers rookie camp

    WINNIPEG — Veteran CFL quarterback Dakota Prukop was competing along with first-year players Wednesday at the Winnipeg Blue Bombers rookie camp. Prukop's presence was somewhat surprising, given the CFL Players' Association had said it directed veteran quarterbacks on eight CFL teams to skip rookie camps. The union added there was "the exception of one club, where there is concern by our Association over a pattern of retribution toward players by team management.'' According to a league source, t

  • Calgary Flames head to Dallas with sights on series-clincher

    CALGARY — Darryl Sutter isn't about to reveal his plans for a potential series-clinching game, but the Calgary Flames have won back-to-back playoff games with the coach taking from his forwards and giving to his defencemen. Running 11 forwards and seven defencemen instead of 12 and six in two straight wins not only eased pressure on Calgary's back end, but the mixing and matching of the forward lines threw a few wrinkles at a dense Dallas Stars defence. Up three games to two in the best-of-seven

  • Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell takes silver at Nations Cup track cycling

    MILTON, Ont. — Canadian cyclist Kelsey Mitchell had a specific gameplan for the women's sprint final against Germany's Emma Hinze on Friday night at the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup. "I wanted to make it hurt," she said. "I wanted to make it hurt for her and me." Mission accomplished on that front. It just didn't pay off with a gold medal. The painful grind from a blistering final two laps was evident as the rivals pushed each other in the best-of-three final on the Mattamy National Cycling Cent

  • Wild-card Stars force Game 7 against Calgary with 4-2 win

    DALLAS (AP) — Miro Heiskanen scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period for the Dallas Stars, who recovered after blowing an early two-goal lead and beat the Calgary Flames 4-2 on Friday night to force a deciding Game 7 in their first-round Western Conference series. The first goal in these playoffs for Heiskanen came on a 40-foot shot with a bunch of traffic in front of Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom. That came with 2:28 left in the second period, in which both teams scored twice. The se

  • Leafs embrace Game 7 test against Tampa Bay: 'We're good enough to beat anybody'

    TORONTO — Auston Matthews let his actions on the ice do the talking all season. Toronto's star sniper also didn't mince words with the Maple Leafs preparing to face yet another Game 7 showdown with the intense pressure of past playoff failures casting a long shadow. The NHL's first 60-goal man in more than a decade wants his team to embrace the moment. In truth, he expects it. "That's all you can do," Matthews said in the aftermath of Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss that saw the Tampa Bay Lightning

  • Hurricanes social team trolls Bruins fans into oblivion after Game 7 win

    The ruthless Hurricanes social media team got right to work following Carolina's series-closing win over the Bruins on Saturday.

  • Sidney Crosby leaves injured after hit to head in Game 5 vs. Rangers

    The Penguins captain left the game in the second period and did not return after a hit from Jacob Trouba.

  • Olympic champion De Grasse fourth in 200 metres at Diamond League's Doha stop

    DOHA, Qatar — Olympic champion Andre De Grasse finished fourth in the men's 200-metre race Friday at the Diamond League stop in Doha. De Grasse, from Markham, Ont., completed the race in 20.15 seconds. He finished just behind Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago, who posted the same time. Americans took the top two spots, with Noah Lyles (19.72 seconds) outsprinting Fred Kerley (19.75). Aaron Brown of Brampton, Ont., was fifth and Jerome Blake of Burnaby, B.C., finished sixth. In the men's 800

  • Which Maple Leafs should be part of next season's playoff tilt?

    Following another first-round playoff exit, the Toronto Maple Leafs have some tough decisions to make but there should be no hesitancy in giving the team's core stars another shot next season.

  • International boxing federation opens disciplinary procedure against Boxing Canada

    The International Boxing Association is launching an investigation into Boxing Canada after athletes' claims of widespread abuse. The IBA's directors approved the move, "in order to safeguard members of the boxing community in line with the IBA anti-harassment and abuse policy." A disciplinary procedure has also been opened against Boxing Canada. Boxing Canada's high performance director Daniel Trepanier resigned on Sunday, four days after dozens of current and former Canadian boxers — including

  • 'Part of a great family': program teaches Muslim kids how to play hockey

    Two months ago, most of the kids in the "Try Hockey" program had never even tried on a pair of skates. Now, they're hockey players. Twenty boys and girls from ages seven to 10 spent the 10-week program learning everything from holding a stick to skating drills. Many of them loved it so much they say they'll sign up for minor hockey programs in the fall. Some of the kids are newcomers and others grew up in the community. Dana Eldlk is one of the players. Before she laced up her skates for the fir