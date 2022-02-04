Steve-O, Chris Pontius Sued Over Jet Ski Stunt That Supposedly Left Man Injured

Michael Vicens-Segura has filed a lawsuit against Jackass staples Steve-O and Chris Pontius over a jet ski stunt that supposedly left him injured.

According to papers obtained by TMZ, Vicens-Segura is suing the two stuntmen for negligence and claims that in 2018, the two stuntmen asked if they could use his jet ski for a water stunt while they were in Puerto Rico. The water stunt was supposedly a tug-of-war on jet skis — similar to the group's BMX Tug of War from the past — where two people, attached to each other via a bungee cord, will be on jet skis facing opposite directions. The pair will then speed off and see who gets pulled to the water first.

Vicens-Segura now alleges that he was asked to hold one of the jet skis due to the waves and when Steve-O and Pontius attempted to speed off, the former's bungee cord broke free from the harness and hit Vicens-Segura on the side of the head, giving him a "massive gash." He reportedly had to be helicoptered to a hospital to undergo emergency surgery and was placed in a medically-induced coma due to a fractured skull, brain bleeding and more. He claims that he had to go through more medical procedures and is now unable to find work, think normally and still suffers from "pain, suffering and agony" due to the event.

Vicens-Segura is asking for over $12 million USD in damages.

