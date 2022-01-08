Steve Nash: We wish we had Kyrie Irving all the time

Tim Bontemps: Steve Nash on Kyrie: “We wish we had him all the time, but we’re happy we have him half the time.”

Source: Twitter @TimBontemps

Dave Early @DavidEarly

“I think it’s to be simple. Two things, I think one, I think keeping it simple is best for everyone. I think two, something’s always going on with our squad and availability so we’re mixing and matching often seemingly.”

-Steve Nash won’t scrap his rotations with Irving back. – 6:22 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

“I think it might get their juices going to get in the building on the road be like ‘oh yeah we got Kyrie tonight But I don’t think they’re sitting at home going “no fun at home without Kyrie, fun on the road with Kyrie.”

-Nash – 6:20 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

“But I don’t think they’re sitting at home going ‘no fun at home without Kyrie, fun on the road with Kyrie.'”

-Steve Nash jokes about how much fun his guys will have w/ or w/o Kyrie Irving. pic.twitter.com/2EVpzhO7xL – 5:59 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Steve Nash adds #Nets can’t bring Patty Mills off the bench when Kyrie Irving is unavailable: “I don’t think we can do that without Joe (Harris).” – 5:54 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Steve Nash says the Nets can’t bring Patty Mills off the bench in games Kyrie Irving is unavailable: “I don’t think we can do that without Joe (Harris).” – 5:53 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Steve Nash, out of context: “Something is always going on with our squad.” – 5:48 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Steve Nash rocking his Patty Mills shirt ahead of tonight’s promotion. Nash has rocked nearly every shirt giveaway this season. Doing his part for the marketing department. – 5:47 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on Boston’s problems, Udoka calling out the team, Clippers and Kawhi, Pistons, the return of Kyrie, how the Hawks should approach the deadline and much more. open.spotify.com/episode/6910Wm… – 3:47 PM

Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss

The rules that stop Kyrie Irving from playing home games are stupid and it’s okay to say so houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/let-kyrie-co… – 1:40 PM

Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss

Let Kyrie come home (and relax non sensical mandates) houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/let-kyrie-co… – 1:11 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

This will be Patty Mills’ first game playing with Kyrie Irving in the rotation, then out of it.

Mills says there’s a mental adjustment he has to make, but he’s not sure Irving being out means he has to be more aggressive.

Early story for @NYDNSports nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 1:05 PM

Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA

Lowe Post podcast: @Sarah Kustok on Kyrie’s debut/Nets outlook, then @Stacey21King on the red-hot Bulls:

Spotify: spoti.fi/3zLsPa9

Apple: apple.co/3zzl0Uw – 11:13 AM

Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman

.⁦@Howard Beck⁩ on Kyrie: “Reasonable people can argue whether New York’s law is justified or fair. You can argue whether the Nets made the right call in sending Irving away. But one person can solve this mess with a single choice: Kyrie Irving.”

si.com/nba/2022/01/06… – 7:58 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Steve Nash on DeAndre’ Bembry, who was +24 in 20 minutes and didn’t miss a shot: “He was almost flawless… He was perfect more or less.” #Nets – 10:16 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nash said DeAndre’ Bembry came into the game out of the rotation, at halftime they changed things. Said Bembry was “outstanding,” in the second half. Said with EVERYONE available they’re trying different things to see what works, hence the short bench in the first half. – 10:15 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

“Yeah, it was a welcome back gift.”

Steve Nash admitted the Nets called the first play of he game for Kyrie Irving. – 10:14 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Steve Nash drawing up the first play of the game for Kyrie Irving: “It was a welcome-back gift.” – 10:13 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Steve Nash said it was scripted that Kyrie Irving would get the first shot of the game. “It was a welcome back gift.” – 10:13 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Steve Nash admits the #Nets didn’t show the game the respect it deserves in falling behind by 19. It’s an ongoing issue against losing or depleted teams. – 10:13 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving’s return “He looked like himself.” Added it wasn’t a big surprise having seen him in practice. – 10:12 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Steve Nash said Kyrie Irving looked like himself. Calls giving up 73 points in the first half unacceptable. – 10:12 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Nash on Kyrie: “He looked like himself.” – 10:11 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving: “He looks like himself — not a big surprise.” #Nets – 10:11 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Big three back out there with 8:30 left. Bembry and Mills with them. Nash going small. – 9:38 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

End of the third quarter: Kyrie Irving beats the buzzer with a mid-range bucket. He had four points in the final minute of the quarter. Nets went from down 17 to down seven, trail 101-94. Good response out of the timeout by Nash. But can they close the gap? – 9:24 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets down 17, prompting Nash to call timeout. Nets lost to a Memphis team with eight replacement players Monday, a Clippers team in a similar boat Saturday and now risk losing in similar fashion to a team led by a player on a 10-day who was out of the NBA before Christmas. – 9:17 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Irving is now the primary point guard with Harden out. He’s in with Mills, Durant, Griffin and Aldridge. Nets down 10. Nash has kept the bench short tonight. Griffin is just the ninth Net to play and there’s 4:44 left in the first half. – 8:28 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Lance Stephenson with a 20-point first quarter against the Nets!! And to think, Steve Nash said bringing Kyrie Irving back was better than signing another 10-day guy. – 8:08 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

“Maybe I’m taking it for granted but Kyrie is the game isn’t overly complicated for him. So I have a feeling he’ll his find his space, and his timing, and his cracks in our offense whether he has the ball or the ball finds him.”

– Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving’s return – 6:22 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving potentially giving the #Nets a lift at the perfect time, amidst a losing skid: “It’s not fair to expect him to come back and cure all our ills….The 3-game losing streak is not his fault.” – 6:11 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Steve Nash on his pal Dirk Nowitzki, who gets his number retired tonight: “His career speaks for itself.” – 6:10 PM

Barbara Barker @meanbarb

“It’s not fair to expect him to come back and cure all our ills….The three game losing streak is not his fault.” Nash said in pregame of Kyrie. – 6:09 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Steve Nash reiterates Kyrie Irving will play “a good chunk of minutes” tonight” pic.twitter.com/02KnFC3jXn – 6:07 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Steve Nash was asked if there will be any last minute changes to the availability at Indiana.

Jokes “God I hope not.” – 6:07 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Steve Nash said the “sweet spot” for Kyrie Irving’s minutes tonight against the #Pacers is bout 30. – 6:06 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Steve Nash said the sweet spot for Kyrie Irving’s minutes is about 30. #Nets #NBA – 6:06 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Steve Nash says Kyrie Irving will play “a good chunk of minutes,” probably about 30 minutes. But they’ll be watching how he feels in his season debut and how the game is going.

“He’s ready to go.” – 6:06 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Steve Nash said Kyrie Irving might not be able to play 38 minutes tonight, but he can go long enough for Nash to feel comfortable starting him. That said, Nash wouldn’t give his lineup. #Nets – 11:45 AM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Nash didn’t want to reveal yet whether Kyrie would start or come off the bench — but he will play plenty vs. Pacers.

Nash: “I don’t think it’s where he can play 38 but I think he can play a big chunk of the game.” – 10:49 AM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Steve Nash says Kyrie Irving won’t be playing 38 minutes but the Nets feel fine giving him some extended run. Doesn’t say whether or not he will start tonight. – 10:41 AM

