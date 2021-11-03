Steve Nash: If the vaccine mandate changes, Kyrie Irving would be welcomed back

Yaron Weitzman: Steve Nash asked about the potential of NYC vaccine mandate changing and whether the team would welcome Kyrie back: “I might be speaking out of turn, but I think if the mandate changes he’d be welcomed back for sure.”

Source: Twitter @YaronWeitzman

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

My essay on the Nets and what we have seen through the first few weeks of the season without Kyrie Irving. pic.twitter.com/1nZSD6BqOM – 6:30 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

Chris Paul moved past Steve Nash for third all-time leader in assists last night, dishing out 18 assists in the @Phoenix Suns win against the Pelicans.

@adaniels33 tells @Rick Kamla these performances are nothing new for his former teammate. #ValleyProud pic.twitter.com/1PLj6OCPc4 – 6:00 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

Steve Nash says,

“I have a lot of confidence in Blake (Griffin) — He’s just a veteran player that’s finding his rhythm, that’s not uncommon.” – 5:55 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

“It’s a new challenge this year. I’m enjoying trying to put this puzzle together.”

⁃Steve Nash on the team’s start so far. – 5:54 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

Steve Nash admits Trae Young has taken a step in his game after watching last year’s playoffs. – 5:53 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Asked about the new game ball, Steve Nash said he barely shoots anymore, but thinks there were issues a few weeks ago since they weren’t broken in. Now that they have been he thinks they’re pretty similar to the old ones. – 5:53 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

“He’s been great defensively. He’s been locked in — He’s led us.”

⁃Steve Nash on Kevin Durant. – 5:51 PM

Howard Beck @HowardBeck

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Steve Nash on Chris Paul passing him for third place on the NBA’s all-time leading assist chart: “Goddammit.” – 5:50 PM

Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman

Steve Nash asked about the potential of NYC vaccine mandate changing and whether the team would welcome Kyrie back: “I might be speaking out of turn, but I think if the mandate changes he’d be welcomed back for sure.” – 5:50 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

Steve Nash on Chris Paul passing him in all-time assists,

“Damnit!” – 5:50 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

“If the mandate changes, he’ll be welcomed back for sure.”

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

Steve Nash says,

“We’ve defended pretty well — We rebounded better and that’s something we’ve talked about for many many months … We’re asking guys who had to never pay this much attention on the glass.” – 5:48 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Ex-#Nets teammate Caris LeVert knows Kyrie Irving wants to play nypost.com/2021/11/03/ex-… via @nypostsports teammate @Marc Berman – 4:46 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

Ex-Nets teammate Caris LeVert knows Kyrie Irving wants to play. Levert is back and faces #Knicks tonight in Indy nypost.com/2021/11/03/ex-… – 4:09 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Caris LeVert wants to see former teammate Kyrie Irving back on the court newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 3:55 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Now on @njdotcom

Nets’ Kyrie Irving could return in January if NYC mayor-elect Eric Adams changes COVID vaccine mandate nj.com/sports/2021/11… – 2:11 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

NY Post story on New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams planning to “revisit” the city’s Covid-19 vaccine mandates upon taking office on January 1. Nets star Kyrie Irving remains unvaccinated and sidelined because of his decision to not fulfill the mandate. bit.ly/2ZKkJAu – 12:57 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Chris Paul last night:

✅ 14 PTS

✅ 7 REB

✅ 18 AST

Paul is the fifth player in NBA history to record at least 18 assists in a game after turning 36 years old.

He joins Steve Nash (4x), John Stockton (2x), Jason Kidd (2x), and Lenny Wilkens. pic.twitter.com/2vWdeJSTEB – 9:31 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

LeBron James last night:

✅ 30 PTS

✅ 10 AST

✅ 2 STL

James (36 years, 307 days) passed John Havlicek to become the second-oldest player in NBA history to record a 30-point, 10-assist game.

The oldest player to achieve the feat is Steve Nash (37 years, 359 days). pic.twitter.com/KWHLt8BFOF – 9:21 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

NY governor praises #Nets’ vaccine effort, Kyrie Irving notwithstanding nypost.com/2021/11/02/ny-… via @nypostsports teammate @NYPost_Brazille – 1:56 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Sam Amick @sam_amick

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones

StatMuse @statmuse

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

He’s 1.7k away from Jason Kidd in 2nd. Quite the trek of 5.5k more to catch John Stockton at the top. – 10:55 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Notes from today’s #Nets practice

🗒️ Paul Millsap says Blake Griffin’s cold shooting comes at the perfect time: early

🗒️ Steve Nash invoked HIPPAA when asked about Nic Claxton’s illness

🗒️ Millsap: Nets improved D a byproduct of chemistry

and more 👇🏾

nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 8:28 PM

