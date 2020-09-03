Steve Nash takes first head coach job with Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have named two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash as their new head coach.

Reports emerged early on Thursday that the former Phoenix Suns point guard was to be handed the Nets job despite his lack of coaching experience.

Confirmation followed that Nash had signed with the team – reportedly on a four-year contract – and will keep Jacque Vaughn, the interim coach, on as his assistant.

Nash, 46, was an eight-time All-Star as a player and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018, three years after his retirement.

The South African-born Canadian, who played for the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers as well as the Suns, has until now resisted turning to coaching.

Nash was a consultant at the Golden State Warriors for Finals victories in 2017 and 2018, however.

"Coaching is something I knew I wanted to pursue when the time was right," Nash said. "I am humbled to be able to work with the outstanding group of players and staff we have here in Brooklyn."

He takes over a Nets team who lost 4-0 to defending champions the Toronto Raptors in the first round of this year's playoffs.

Brooklyn – led by Vaughn following Kenny Atkinson's departure in March – could only name a makeshift line-up following the season restart in Orlando, Florida.

Kevin Durant, who was at Golden State with Nash, missed the entire season following his 2019 Finals Achilles tear with the Warriors.

Kyrie Irving, signed alongside Durant in free agency last year, underwent season-ending shoulder surgery in February, while Spencer Dinwiddie then tested positive for coronavirus.

With Durant and Irving fit again for the 2020-21 campaign, Nash will be expected to put together a competitive Nets team.