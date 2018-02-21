Steve Nash lands his first broadcasting gig and it might surprise you

Steve Nash is reportedly getting a broadcast gig at Turner Sports, but it’s not doing basketball. (AP)

Steve Nash has always been a man whose smarts exceeded the basketball court. Sure, he was a two-time MVP in the NBA, but Nash has proven time and time again that he’s not your ordinary basketball player.

So even though Nash’s first job as a broadcaster is a bit surprising, it also makes plenty of sense.

According to the New York Post, Nash has been hired by Turner Sports as a soccer analyst. Nash’s love for soccer is no secret. It’s just that most people still associate him with basketball. But that might change a bit by next year when Turner Sports takes over Champions League coverage. Via The Post’s Andrew Marchand:

Sources told The Post that Nash would be a studio analyst, among other potential roles, on coverage of the UEFA Champions League coverage, which switches from Fox Sports to Turner’s TNT, TBS, TruTV and a yet-to-be-named streaming service next year. The Champions League is the top club tournament in the world, featuring teams like Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester City.

At the present time, there are no plans for Nash to join Turner’s NBA coverage. Nash is currently the GM of the Canadian National basketball team and a consultant for the Golden State Warriors.

Nash, 44, is more than just a passionate soccer fan. He has ownership stakes in the MLS’ Vancouver Whitecaps and Spanish club Mallorca. He is a huge Tottenham supporter in the English Premier League. His father and brother were both professional soccer players. His brother, Martin, earned 38 caps for the Canadian National team.

In a 2016 interview with Sports Illustrated, a year after he retired from the NBA, Nash said he was playing way more soccer than basketball. He said: “I’m playing no basketball and playing soccer semi-regularly. If you add up my love of Spurs and Mallorca and the Whitecaps, I probably watch more soccer than I do basketball these days as well.”

There you have it. This won’t be a fish-out-of-water gig for Nash.

His interests go beyond sports too. Consider that in 2015 plans were announced for Nash to executive produce an indie film about the growth of rave culture and legal ecstasy. And with this latest move, Nash once again shows he’s got more to offer the world than his basketball skills.

– – – – – –

Mike Oz is a writer at Yahoo Sports. Contact him at mikeozstew@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!