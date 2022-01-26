Steve Nash on James Harden rumors: I’m not sure of validity of the reports

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
HoopsHype
·10 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Brooklyn Nets
    Brooklyn Nets
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • James Harden
    James Harden
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Steve Nash
    Steve Nash
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Kristian Winfield: Steve Nash said he just heard about the James Harden reports: “James and I speak all the time, we have a great relationship, so I’m not sure the validity of the reports.”
Source: Twitter @Krisplashed

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Tell me Harden wasn’t out clubin’ night between road games in San Antonio and Minnesota!! Thirteen points on 5-13 in an 11-point, defenseless (136-125) loss. I did not watch so I’m guessing his man was Edwards, who notched 25 in same amount if time. – 6:16 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Frank Vogel acknowledged that they’re now doing more switching than he’s ever done in the past as a coach, because that has seemed to fit their defensive personnel the best. They still have some coverages for guys like Harden in the arsenal, but defense is evolving. – 6:10 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Steve Nash on report James Harden is concerned with Kyrie & rotations: “I haven’t spoken to him about these things. I’m not sure what to believe. James & I speak all the time. I think we have a great relationship. I’m not sure the validity of these comments to be honest with you” pic.twitter.com/MC4ZrDxjvE6:06 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly
“I’m not sure the validity of these comments to be honest with you…. so I don’t see James as saying a lot of this stuff and I feel like our relationship has been really good….”
-Steve Nash was asked about a recent report suggesting James Harden is unhappy with #Nets pic.twitter.com/ykaV8cAxNo6:03 PM

Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Naturally, Harden would love to rejoin his Houston enabler, as well as get out of New York where the competition for adulation outside strip clubs is far too fierce… – 5:55 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash says Claxton is back tonight. Big boost for the Nets — especially with AD coming back for the Lakers. – 5:51 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash said he thinks Nic Claxton will play tonight. #Nets5:51 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash expects Nic Claxton to play tonight. – 5:51 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash said his relationship with James Harden is strong and said he hasn’t heard any issues with rotations. #Nets5:51 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Asked Steve Nash about reports that James Harden is concerned about Kyrie Irving’s part-time status but also Nash’s rotations. He said he’d “just heard about the reports” but adds he speaks to Harden all the time & hadn’t heard any of those complains. #Nets5:50 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly
“I’m not sure the validity of these comments.”
-Says Steve Nash regarding reports James Harden is frustrated with Nets lineups and other elements. Says he hasn’t spoken to James about this but that it doesn’t sound like Harden. – 5:49 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Asked about James Harden’s reported complaints about the situation in Brooklyn, Steve Nash said he just heard of them and shoots it down. Think they have a good working relationship. – 5:48 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash said he just heard about the James Harden reports: “James and I speak all the time, we have a great relationship, so I’m not sure the validity of the reports.” – 5:48 PM

Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
By virtue of those leaks to Morey’s media protectors who live off his Intravenous info, 76ers, seems 2 me R pressuring BK 2 trade Harden 4 Simmons b4 deadline or risk losing him when he opts out this summer. Harden is conspires, it appears, by expressing displeasure w/situation – 5:43 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New episode of @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talk about James Harden cooling on BKN, Jerami Grant drawing interest around the league and the Hawks maybe looking to move John Collins. We’re closing in on 15K subscribers. Put us over the top!
youtu.be/B4mBUCg8ab05:42 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Nets star James Harden intent on becoming free agent nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/25/rep…5:26 PM

Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Rather than remain anonymous regarding the plethora of James Harden ‘Philly is interested’ leaks, I’’d like to see Daryl Morey take the tampering hit, and go on the record as he did with Hong Kong… – 5:24 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
What’s really going on with this James Harden to the 76ers news cycle? Some smoke and some mirrors for sure, but also some cause for concern.
Dissected the recent Harden-to-Philly reports for @NYDNSports
nydailynews.com//sports/basket…5:03 PM

James Harden @JHarden13
It’s my honor to announce @OnlyJWalsh @tyesouthside @ju1ianphillips @NIVAR_2022 @dariq_whitehead have been selected to play in the 2022 @McDAAG keep chasing your dreams! #ad pic.twitter.com/fT9IA3IaaY4:31 PM

NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP Predictor, determined by Rolling Player Ratings and team success:
1. Nikola Jokic: 16.22
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 15.38
3. LeBron James: 14.94
4. Joel Embiid: 14.31
5. Kevin Durant: 14.21
6. Stephen Curry: 13.85
7. Trae Young: 13.79
8. James Harden: 13.23 pic.twitter.com/qfoLnDbC194:30 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on the up-and-down Hawks, Hunter, Dosunmu continuing to excel for the Bulls, latest Lakers news, and more. Then @AdamLefkoe from @NBAonTNT joins to discuss the latest on Simmons, Harden, the Chiefs, and collecting. open.spotify.com/episode/6lxc4S…3:36 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
James Harden’s frustration with Kyrie Irving could impact #Nets future nypost.com/2022/01/25/jam… via @nypostsports3:28 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
James Harden wants to explore “other opportunities outside of Brooklyn this summer,” per @Jake Fischer 👀
➡️ https://t.co/eQI7crnr5C pic.twitter.com/atMNTZj0461:24 PM

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
We’ll be back on @thehalftimeapp today from 4-5ET, breaking down the evolving James Harden dynamic in Brooklyn, and more league wide rumblings here: thehalftime.app/audio/A-c94aa6…1:12 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden will be the name to watch heading into the offseason as it looks like the smoke continues to build #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/25/ken… via @SixersWire1:11 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Daryl Morey wasting an MVP level season from Joel Embiid and hoping to trade Ben Simmons in a sign and trade for 32-year old James Harden this summer is not the Daryl Morey I remember. He never sat around and waited – 1:08 PM

Sam Amick @sam_amick
James Harden had been given a choice of where he wanted to play last January – sort of: Brooklyn or Philly? He chose the Nets. The question now is what he’ll choose this summer @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/3088096/2022/0…12:53 PM

John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Most assists on a single teammate’s 3-pointers…
1. Randle -> Fournier: 60
2. Green -> Curry (GSW): 46
3. Harden -> Mills: 39
3. Mitchell -> Bogdanovic: 39
5. Haliburton -> Hield: 37
6. Lowry -> Robinson: 35 – 12:51 PM

Sam Amick @sam_amick
Is there a James Harden-Daryl Morey reunion in the works? The Sixers certainly hope so. And as we reported yesterday morning, that vision makes it all the more likely that Ben Simmons stays put past the trade deadline. Details here, with @Shams Charania
theathletic.com/3088096/2022/0…12:51 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin
If the Sixers pull off the Harden-Simmons S&T this summer, the pivot from the What’s Best For Dame Industrial Complex is going to be building up Tyrese Maxey as a franchise cornerstone to try and manifest Dame joining a Big 3 in Philly. 👁 – 12:37 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans
The issue with Harden-to-Philly rumors this summer is Philly has no leverage. Harden has to be ready to sign outright elsewhere. If that exists, it sets up the same scenario as when the Rockets traded for Chris Paul. Harden opt-ins to keep Bird rights, Philly trades for him. – 12:16 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: James Harden frustrated by Kyrie Irving’s part-time status nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/25/rep…12:13 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Let’s say, hypothetically, the 76ers have the option to trade Ben Simmons straight up for James Harden, Bradley Beal or Damian Lillard in the offseason.
Who do you think their first choice would be? Who would your first choice be? – 11:36 AM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Here we go — According to this report, James Harden not happy living in Brooklyn, frustrated with Kyrie’s part-time status and will test free agency.
bleacherreport.com/articles/29527…11:00 AM

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Ever-important behind Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons trade talks, James Harden has recently told several confidants—including former teammates and coaches—of his growing interest to explore other opportunities outside of Brooklyn this summer. More at @BR_NBA: bleacherreport.com/articles/29527…10:31 AM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Today’s story is up. In light of the ⁦@The Athletic⁩’s story on James Harden and Philly, we are months away from dealing with this, if at all. In the meantime, here are some things to keep in mind: theathletic.com/3090034/2022/0…10:07 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
James Harden or bust? Sources indicate the Sixers are all-in even if it means prolonging the Ben Simmons saga inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 11:53 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
James Harden knows #Nets must ‘do better at home’ nypost.com/2022/01/24/jam… via @nypostsports10:16 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
James Harden-Ben Simmons trade rumors aren’t going away #nets nypost.com/2022/01/24/jam… via @nypostsports10:03 PM

Sam Amick @sam_amick
ICYMI, the Sixers have their sights set on a summer deal for James Harden and appear willing to hold onto Ben Simmons past this trade deadline. More here, with @Shams Charania, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/3088096/2022/0…8:07 PM

More on this storyline

Harden remains invested in competing for the title in Brooklyn this season, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the situation. But Harden has recently informed several confidants—including former teammates and coaches—of his interest in exploring other opportunities outside of Brooklyn this summer, league sources told B/R. -via Bleacher Report / January 25, 2022

Nets coach Steve Nash’s fluid rotations have also disappointed Harden, sources told B/R. Nash has favored hot-hand closing lineups, rather than a fixed crunch-time unit. His new city could also be an issue. According to multiple sources, Harden has not enjoyed living in Brooklyn, compared to his days as a central Houston magnate. Outside of the change in climate, the chasm between state taxes in New York versus Texas is quite obvious as well. -via Bleacher Report / January 25, 2022

If Harden opts into his player option for next season, he becomes eligible for a four-year, $227.2 million extension, which in total would give him a five-year, $274.7 million contract. If Harden opts out and the Nets re-sign him with his Bird Rights, the max he could make is $270 million over five years. The Sixers would prefer Harden opt out, because it doesn’t require the Nets’ participation to bring The Beard farther down Interstate 95. But given that Harden’s next contract will likely be the final big deal of his career, doing so makes no sense for him. Should Harden opt out and sign with another team in free agency, the max he could get is a four-year, $200.1 million deal. In short, unless Harden wants to leave $74 million on the table, the logical way he would change teams, if he chooses to do so, is through a sign-and-trade. -via The Athletic / January 25, 2022

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie carrying Leafs load on defence

    Toronto's first defensive pairing of Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie have been on a roll recently, giving Leafs fans reason to be confident but the team still needs to add some blue line depth before the trade deadline.&nbsp;

  • Moioli replaces Goggia as Italy's flag bearer at Olympics

    MILAN (AP) — Defending snowboard cross gold medalist Michela Moioli will replace Sofia Goggia as Italy’s flag bearer for the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics after the latter’s injury over the weekend. The Italian Olympic Committee announced the change on Tuesday after president Giovanni Malagò spoke with Goggia about her rehabilitation program. Goggia was injured during a World Cup super-G in Cortina d’Ampezzo on Sunday. The 29-year-old skier sprained her left knee, partially tore a cru

  • Olympics: Hockey Canada unveils men's roster for Beijing Games

    Canada has mixed old and new when unveiling its roster for the 2022 men's Olympic hockey competition.

  • MLB drops arbitration cuts after union holds on free agents

    Major League Baseball withdrew its plan for more limited salary arbitration on Tuesday, a day after the union withdrew its demand for greater free agent eligibility. In the second straight day of talks aimed at an agreement to end a lockout that started Dec. 2, clubs also accepted the union's framework to funnel additional money to pre-arbitration-eligible players from central revenue, offering a $10 million pool based on awards and WAR. The union has asked for $105 million for the group, usuall

  • Penguins' Teddy Blueger out 6-to-8 weeks after jaw surgery

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins forward Teddy Blueger will miss 6-to-8 weeks after having surgery to repair a fractured jaw. Blueger was injured when Winnipeg's Brenden Dillon hit him into the glass on Sunday in the first period of Pittsburgh's 3-2 shootout victory over the Jets. Blueger left a trail of blood as he skated slowly from behind the Winnipeg net to the Penguins' bench. The game was delayed several minutes while crews cleaned up the ice. The 27-year-old Blueger has eight goals a

  • Émilie Castonguay becomes 1st female assistant GM in Canucks history

    The Vancouver Canucks have hired former player agent Émilie Castonguay as assistant general manager. The 38-year-old Quebec native is only the second woman to be named an assistant GM in NHL history, and the first in Vancouver. "It is a big day ... an historic day," she said. "It goes to show that women have a place in sports and in hockey. I'm starting as assistant general manager and we'll see where that takes me." Jim Rutherford, Vancouver's president of hockey operations and interim GM, said

  • Canadian bobsled pilot Justin Kripps a cool customer

    Justin Kripps is the quiet eye in the hurricane. Amid the tension and testosterone brewing at the top of a sliding track before a men's bobsled race, the Canadian pilot exudes a calm that belies imminent explosion of muscles and speed. "The saying 'ice in the veins,' that is something he embodies," his crewman Ben Coakwell said. "Kripps is very … it's like in basketball. You're doing something pretty explosive because you're dribbling a ball and running around, but then you go to take a jump sho

  • Gary Trent Jr. ‘felt amazing’ returning to Raptors’ lineup

    Gary Trent Jr. returned to the Toronto Raptors’ lineup Friday against the Washington Wizards and said it “felt amazing” being back on the floor with his teammates. He also touched on how he takes pride on the defensive side of the ball and the challenges of sitting out for so long. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Raptors' OG Anunoby has seen endless hurdles in quest for accolades

    Timing and circumstance haven't made it easy for OG Anunoby to add accolades to his impressive evolution.

  • US women's hockey once again led by a shining Knight

    Cammi Granato had never forgotten the young girl she lent her stick and gloves to during one of the former U.S. Olympian’s first hockey camps in Chicago in the late 1990s. It was years later when Granato discovered that girl just happened to be Hilary Knight. “Her stick broke and I said, ‘Here, just take mine right now,’ because she didn’t have another one. I mean, she was so little,” Granato recalled. “I remember her distinctly at that moment. I didn’t know it was Hilary until Hilary told me ye

  • Penguins rally to edge road-weary Jets 3-2 in a shootout

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen and Jeff Carter scored nine seconds apart in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit and Sidney Crosby scored the only goal of the shootout as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied by road-weary Winnipeg 3-2 on Sunday. The Penguins trailed for more than 40 minutes after falling behind early in the first but recovered late to extend their winning streak to five. Kapanen began the comeback by redirecting a pass from Evgeni Malkin to bring Pittsburgh within a goal 6

  • Sergei Bobrovsky has 40-save shutout as Florida Panthers rout Edmonton Oilers 6-0

    EDMONTON — Sergei Bobrovsky had once been a shutout machine. But it had been a while since the Florida Panthers goaltender last had a clean sheet. Bobrovsky made 40 saves for his first shutout of the season and first since Nov. 2, 2019 as the Panthers defeated the ice-cold Edmonton Oilers 6-0 on Thursday. It was his 35th career shutout. “He was dialled in right from the start and made huge saves for us all night long and kept us in the game until we finally got our footing under us a little bit

  • Vikings interview 49ers' DeMeco Ryans after win vs. Packers

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings interviewed San Francisco defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans on Sunday for their head coach vacancy, the eighth candidate to meet virtually with the organization. Ryans directed a remarkable performance by the 49ers defense on Saturday in a 13-10 victory at Green Bay in the divisional round of the playoffs. The 49ers will play at Los Angeles next weekend in the NFC championship game. The 37-year-old Ryans is in his first season as defensive coordinator a

  • Penguins rally to edge road-weary Jets 3-2 in a shootout

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen and Jeff Carter scored nine seconds apart in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit and Sidney Crosby scored the only goal of the shootout as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied by road-weary Winnipeg 3-2 on Sunday. The Penguins trailed for more than 40 minutes after falling behind early in the first but recovered late to extend their winning streak to five. Kapanen began the comeback by redirecting a pass from Evgeni Malkin to bring Pittsburgh within a goal 6

  • US women's hockey once again led by a shining Knight

    Cammi Granato had never forgotten the young girl she lent her stick and gloves to during one of the former U.S. Olympian’s first hockey camps in Chicago in the late 1990s. It was years later when Granato discovered that girl just happened to be Hilary Knight. “Her stick broke and I said, ‘Here, just take mine right now,’ because she didn’t have another one. I mean, she was so little,” Granato recalled. “I remember her distinctly at that moment. I didn’t know it was Hilary until Hilary told me ye

  • How 2 Canadian women are set to realize their Olympic hockey dreams from behind the bench

    When Canada's Olympic women's hockey roster was announced last week, assistant coach Ali Domenico was stuck in quarantine, unable to watch with the rest of the team. "Even knowing the players who were going to be selected, I was just pretty choked up," Domenico said. "It's really important for me to have that impact on players' lives, and now the fact that I'm going to the Olympics — it's a dream come true pretty quickly." Domenico and fellow assistant Kori Cheverie, both 34, are set to make the

  • Pressure on Dutch to continue winning ways at Olympic oval

    Thomas Krol believed he was going to the Olympics four years ago. The speedskater finished third at the Dutch trials, and then politics intervened. The national federation named Kai Verbij to the team for Pyeongchang. Verbij was injured at the trials and unable to compete in the 1,000 meters, but he was chosen over Krol. Making it worse for Krol is that he and Verbij are best friends. Verbij headed to South Korea, finishing sixth in the 1,000, while Krol went home to his couch. That’s how compet

  • Canada's batting attack fizzles in 94-run loss to Ireland at U19 Cricket World Cup

    TAROUBA, Trinidad And Tobago — Canada's batting attack fizzled Tuesday in an 94-run loss to Ireland in consolation Plate play at the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup. Canada won the toss and elected to field first at Brian Lara Stadium in the Plate quarterfinal. Faced with a victory target of 180, Canada's batsmen stumbled out of the gate with the first three wickets gone with just 12 runs on the board. Kairav Sharma (19) and Gurnek Johal Singh (15) were the only Canadians to score in double

  • Canucks get Miller, Martin back from COVID, add Pearson to protocol

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks got two players back from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol ahead of a crucial matchup with the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. J.T. Miller missed two games and goalie Spencer Martin missed Sunday's outing after testing positive for the virus. Miller leads the Canucks (18-19-4) in scoring with 12 goals and 27 assists in 39 appearances. Martin has split the season between taxi squad and the American Hockey League's Abbotsford Canucks, and made his debut for Vancouver on Fr

  • Adam Rippon looks back at his role in 2018 Olympics

    So, it's just another competition? Got to treat the Winter Olympics that way? Many athletes say that, perhaps trying to convince themselves that the Games are a regular, no major deal kind of event. Adam Rippon even used that ploy back in 2018. Then Rippon — and the sporting world — discovered something very different. Rippon, who came out publicly in October 2015, was the first openly gay athlete to represent the United States in Olympic competition. His highly publicized verbal battles with Mi