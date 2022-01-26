Steve Nash on James Harden rumors: I’m not sure of validity of the reports

Kristian Winfield: Steve Nash said he just heard about the James Harden reports: “James and I speak all the time, we have a great relationship, so I’m not sure the validity of the reports.”

Tell me Harden wasn’t out clubin’ night between road games in San Antonio and Minnesota!! Thirteen points on 5-13 in an 11-point, defenseless (136-125) loss. I did not watch so I’m guessing his man was Edwards, who notched 25 in same amount if time. – 6:16 PM

Frank Vogel acknowledged that they’re now doing more switching than he’s ever done in the past as a coach, because that has seemed to fit their defensive personnel the best. They still have some coverages for guys like Harden in the arsenal, but defense is evolving. – 6:10 PM

Steve Nash on report James Harden is concerned with Kyrie & rotations: “I haven’t spoken to him about these things. I’m not sure what to believe. James & I speak all the time. I think we have a great relationship. I’m not sure the validity of these comments to be honest with you” pic.twitter.com/MC4ZrDxjvE – 6:06 PM

“I’m not sure the validity of these comments to be honest with you…. so I don’t see James as saying a lot of this stuff and I feel like our relationship has been really good….”

-Steve Nash was asked about a recent report suggesting James Harden is unhappy with #Nets pic.twitter.com/ykaV8cAxNo – 6:03 PM

Naturally, Harden would love to rejoin his Houston enabler, as well as get out of New York where the competition for adulation outside strip clubs is far too fierce… – 5:55 PM

Nash says Claxton is back tonight. Big boost for the Nets — especially with AD coming back for the Lakers. – 5:51 PM

Steve Nash said he thinks Nic Claxton will play tonight. #Nets – 5:51 PM

Steve Nash expects Nic Claxton to play tonight. – 5:51 PM

Steve Nash said his relationship with James Harden is strong and said he hasn’t heard any issues with rotations. #Nets – 5:51 PM

Asked Steve Nash about reports that James Harden is concerned about Kyrie Irving’s part-time status but also Nash’s rotations. He said he’d “just heard about the reports” but adds he speaks to Harden all the time & hadn’t heard any of those complains. #Nets – 5:50 PM

“I’m not sure the validity of these comments.”

-Says Steve Nash regarding reports James Harden is frustrated with Nets lineups and other elements. Says he hasn’t spoken to James about this but that it doesn’t sound like Harden. – 5:49 PM

Asked about James Harden’s reported complaints about the situation in Brooklyn, Steve Nash said he just heard of them and shoots it down. Think they have a good working relationship. – 5:48 PM

Steve Nash said he just heard about the James Harden reports: “James and I speak all the time, we have a great relationship, so I’m not sure the validity of the reports.” – 5:48 PM

By virtue of those leaks to Morey’s media protectors who live off his Intravenous info, 76ers, seems 2 me R pressuring BK 2 trade Harden 4 Simmons b4 deadline or risk losing him when he opts out this summer. Harden is conspires, it appears, by expressing displeasure w/situation – 5:43 PM

New episode of @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talk about James Harden cooling on BKN, Jerami Grant drawing interest around the league and the Hawks maybe looking to move John Collins. We’re closing in on 15K subscribers. Put us over the top!

youtu.be/B4mBUCg8ab0 – 5:42 PM

Report: Nets star James Harden intent on becoming free agent nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/25/rep… – 5:26 PM

Rather than remain anonymous regarding the plethora of James Harden ‘Philly is interested’ leaks, I’’d like to see Daryl Morey take the tampering hit, and go on the record as he did with Hong Kong… – 5:24 PM

What’s really going on with this James Harden to the 76ers news cycle? Some smoke and some mirrors for sure, but also some cause for concern.

Dissected the recent Harden-to-Philly reports for @NYDNSports

nydailynews.com//sports/basket… – 5:03 PM

It’s my honor to announce @OnlyJWalsh @tyesouthside @ju1ianphillips @NIVAR_2022 @dariq_whitehead have been selected to play in the 2022 @McDAAG keep chasing your dreams! #ad pic.twitter.com/fT9IA3IaaY – 4:31 PM

RPR MVP Predictor, determined by Rolling Player Ratings and team success:

1. Nikola Jokic: 16.22

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 15.38

3. LeBron James: 14.94

4. Joel Embiid: 14.31

5. Kevin Durant: 14.21

6. Stephen Curry: 13.85

7. Trae Young: 13.79

8. James Harden: 13.23 pic.twitter.com/qfoLnDbC19 – 4:30 PM

New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on the up-and-down Hawks, Hunter, Dosunmu continuing to excel for the Bulls, latest Lakers news, and more. Then @AdamLefkoe from @NBAonTNT joins to discuss the latest on Simmons, Harden, the Chiefs, and collecting. open.spotify.com/episode/6lxc4S… – 3:36 PM

James Harden’s frustration with Kyrie Irving could impact #Nets future nypost.com/2022/01/25/jam… via @nypostsports – 3:28 PM

James Harden wants to explore “other opportunities outside of Brooklyn this summer,” per @Jake Fischer 👀

➡️ https://t.co/eQI7crnr5C pic.twitter.com/atMNTZj046 – 1:24 PM

We’ll be back on @thehalftimeapp today from 4-5ET, breaking down the evolving James Harden dynamic in Brooklyn, and more league wide rumblings here: thehalftime.app/audio/A-c94aa6… – 1:12 PM

James Harden will be the name to watch heading into the offseason as it looks like the smoke continues to build #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/25/ken… via @SixersWire – 1:11 PM

Daryl Morey wasting an MVP level season from Joel Embiid and hoping to trade Ben Simmons in a sign and trade for 32-year old James Harden this summer is not the Daryl Morey I remember. He never sat around and waited – 1:08 PM

James Harden had been given a choice of where he wanted to play last January – sort of: Brooklyn or Philly? He chose the Nets. The question now is what he’ll choose this summer @TheAthletic

theathletic.com/3088096/2022/0… – 12:53 PM

Most assists on a single teammate’s 3-pointers…

1. Randle -> Fournier: 60

2. Green -> Curry (GSW): 46

3. Harden -> Mills: 39

3. Mitchell -> Bogdanovic: 39

5. Haliburton -> Hield: 37

6. Lowry -> Robinson: 35 – 12:51 PM

Is there a James Harden-Daryl Morey reunion in the works? The Sixers certainly hope so. And as we reported yesterday morning, that vision makes it all the more likely that Ben Simmons stays put past the trade deadline. Details here, with @Shams Charania

theathletic.com/3088096/2022/0… – 12:51 PM

If the Sixers pull off the Harden-Simmons S&T this summer, the pivot from the What’s Best For Dame Industrial Complex is going to be building up Tyrese Maxey as a franchise cornerstone to try and manifest Dame joining a Big 3 in Philly. 👁 – 12:37 PM

The issue with Harden-to-Philly rumors this summer is Philly has no leverage. Harden has to be ready to sign outright elsewhere. If that exists, it sets up the same scenario as when the Rockets traded for Chris Paul. Harden opt-ins to keep Bird rights, Philly trades for him. – 12:16 PM

Report: James Harden frustrated by Kyrie Irving’s part-time status nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/25/rep… – 12:13 PM

Let’s say, hypothetically, the 76ers have the option to trade Ben Simmons straight up for James Harden, Bradley Beal or Damian Lillard in the offseason.

Who do you think their first choice would be? Who would your first choice be? – 11:36 AM

Here we go — According to this report, James Harden not happy living in Brooklyn, frustrated with Kyrie’s part-time status and will test free agency.

bleacherreport.com/articles/29527… – 11:00 AM

Ever-important behind Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons trade talks, James Harden has recently told several confidants—including former teammates and coaches—of his growing interest to explore other opportunities outside of Brooklyn this summer. More at @BR_NBA: bleacherreport.com/articles/29527… – 10:31 AM

Today’s story is up. In light of the ⁦@The Athletic⁩’s story on James Harden and Philly, we are months away from dealing with this, if at all. In the meantime, here are some things to keep in mind: theathletic.com/3090034/2022/0… – 10:07 AM

James Harden or bust? Sources indicate the Sixers are all-in even if it means prolonging the Ben Simmons saga inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 11:53 PM

James Harden knows #Nets must ‘do better at home’ nypost.com/2022/01/24/jam… via @nypostsports – 10:16 PM

James Harden-Ben Simmons trade rumors aren’t going away #nets nypost.com/2022/01/24/jam… via @nypostsports – 10:03 PM

ICYMI, the Sixers have their sights set on a summer deal for James Harden and appear willing to hold onto Ben Simmons past this trade deadline. More here, with @Shams Charania, at @TheAthletic

theathletic.com/3088096/2022/0… – 8:07 PM

Harden remains invested in competing for the title in Brooklyn this season, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the situation. But Harden has recently informed several confidants—including former teammates and coaches—of his interest in exploring other opportunities outside of Brooklyn this summer, league sources told B/R. -via Bleacher Report / January 25, 2022

Nets coach Steve Nash’s fluid rotations have also disappointed Harden, sources told B/R. Nash has favored hot-hand closing lineups, rather than a fixed crunch-time unit. His new city could also be an issue. According to multiple sources, Harden has not enjoyed living in Brooklyn, compared to his days as a central Houston magnate. Outside of the change in climate, the chasm between state taxes in New York versus Texas is quite obvious as well. -via Bleacher Report / January 25, 2022

If Harden opts into his player option for next season, he becomes eligible for a four-year, $227.2 million extension, which in total would give him a five-year, $274.7 million contract. If Harden opts out and the Nets re-sign him with his Bird Rights, the max he could make is $270 million over five years. The Sixers would prefer Harden opt out, because it doesn’t require the Nets’ participation to bring The Beard farther down Interstate 95. But given that Harden’s next contract will likely be the final big deal of his career, doing so makes no sense for him. Should Harden opt out and sign with another team in free agency, the max he could get is a four-year, $200.1 million deal. In short, unless Harden wants to leave $74 million on the table, the logical way he would change teams, if he chooses to do so, is through a sign-and-trade. -via The Athletic / January 25, 2022