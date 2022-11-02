Steve Nash and Nets part ways, Udoka reportedly to be next Brooklyn coach I The Rush

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Tuesday, November 2, 2022, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

Steve Nash and the Nets agreed to part ways

Reportedly, suspended Celtics head coach Ime Udoka will sign with Brooklyn as their next head coach

The NFL trade deadline saw a record ten trades on its final day

Some notable trades were Calvin Ridley to the Jaguars, Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins, Chase Claypool to the Bears, and T.J. Hockenson to the Vikings