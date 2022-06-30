Who Is Steve Martin's Wife? All About Anne Stringfield

Tabitha Britt
·5 min read
Steve Martin and Anne Stringfield attend the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 22, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California
Steve Martin and Anne Stringfield attend the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 22, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California

Kevin Mazur/VF15/WireImage

Steve Martin is no stranger to the big screen, having starred in classic films like Planes, Trains and Automobiles and Father of the Bride, along with newer television series like Only Murders in the Building. But there is one aspect about Martin's life that fans know little about: his marriage to writer Anne Stringfield.

The couple met in the mid-2000s when Stringfield was a fact-checker for The New Yorker, and they eventually wed in 2007. Martin and Stringfield welcomed a child a few years later, but have managed to keep the details of their relationship under wraps. Even their wedding was a surprise for both their guests and the press.

Martin previously told PEOPLE that meeting Stringfield was "an important episode" in his life. "She makes it all possible. She has one of the most important qualities a person can have, and that's kindness," he added.

So who is Anne Stringfield? Here's everything to know about Steve Martin's wife.

She's from Florida and went to college in North Carolina

Stringfield was reportedly raised in Pensacola, Florida, but moved to North Carolina after high school to attend Davidson College, where she graduated with a bachelor's degree. Stringfield was also a member of The Phi Beta Kappa Society, America's "most prestigious academic honor society."

She's a writer and former staffer for The New Yorker 

Steve Martin (L) arrives for a reception of the 2002 Kennedy Center Honors with his guest Anne Stringfield December 8, 2002 at the White House in Washington, D.C. The Kennedy Center selected five individuals, including actor James Earl Jones, conductor James Levine, musical theater actress Chita Rivera, singer Paul Simon and actress Elizabeth Taylor, to be the recipients of the 2002 Kennedy Center Honors for their contributions to the cultural life of the nation
Steve Martin (L) arrives for a reception of the 2002 Kennedy Center Honors with his guest Anne Stringfield December 8, 2002 at the White House in Washington, D.C. The Kennedy Center selected five individuals, including actor James Earl Jones, conductor James Levine, musical theater actress Chita Rivera, singer Paul Simon and actress Elizabeth Taylor, to be the recipients of the 2002 Kennedy Center Honors for their contributions to the cultural life of the nation

Alex Wong/Getty

Stringfield worked as a fact-checker for The New Yorker and last contributed to the publication in 2012. Her work has also appeared in Vogue.

She met Martin over the telephone

Speaking of The New Yorker, Martin has written for the magazine's Shouts & Murmurs section, among others — and that's exactly how he and Stringfield met. During her time as a fact-checker, Stringfield was asked to check one of Martin's comedy pieces and the rest was history.

"We talked on the phone for a year before we even met," Martin told AARP in 2017. The outlet also noted that "on first acquaintance [Stringfield] is deeply shy," which may have attracted Martin, who often refers to himself as an introvert.

She and Martin had a surprise wedding at their home in Los Angeles

Anne Stringfield and Steve Martin
Anne Stringfield and Steve Martin

John Shearer/WireImage

On July 28, 2007, Martin and Stringfield wed in a surprise ceremony at the couple's L.A. home. Approximately 75 guests were in attendance and former Nebraska Sen. Bob Kerrey, who is also a friend of Martin's, officiated the ceremony.

According to Martin's publicist Alan Nierob, there was a star-studded guest list that included Eugene Levy, Tom Hanks and Diane Keaton. All guests were told they'd been invited to the Martin home to attend a "party," only to be surprised by the couples' nuptials.

Stringfield reportedly wore Vera Wang and Martin chose Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels as his best man.

She has a remarkable resemblance to comedian Tina Fey

Steve Martin (R) and wife Anne Stringfield attend the 2015 AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute Honoring Steve Martin at the Dolby Theatre on June 4, 2015 in Hollywood, California
Steve Martin (R) and wife Anne Stringfield attend the 2015 AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute Honoring Steve Martin at the Dolby Theatre on June 4, 2015 in Hollywood, California

Christopher Polk/Getty

In 2015, Stringfield made a rare appearance at the Dolby Theater to support Martin as he received the 43rd American Film Institute Life Achievement Award. During the ceremony, Tina Fey — who is a longtime friend of Martin's — commented on the similarities between Stringfield and herself.

Martin married "a woman who is, I think a younger, thinner, smarter version of me," Fey said. To which the actor responded, "She does look like my wife!"

She and Martin are avid art collectors

Martin Short and Anne Stringfield attend Hammer Museum's &quot;Gala in the Garden&quot; Sponsored by Bottega Veneta at Hammer Museum on October 10, 2015 in Westwood, California
Martin Short and Anne Stringfield attend Hammer Museum's "Gala in the Garden" Sponsored by Bottega Veneta at Hammer Museum on October 10, 2015 in Westwood, California

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Martin and Stringfield lent works of Aboriginal Australian art from their personal collection to Larry Gagosian's Madison Avenue gallery in New York City in 2019.

"I never talk about our art collection, because it's our private sanctuary, but I am so enthused about the Indigenous art," Martin told Australia's ABC that year. "There is no doubt these [desert paintings] hang well with others and that one day they will be in the company of great contemporary art at auction and not culled out as a special field."

She welcomed her first child with Martin in 2012

The Cheaper by the Dozen star may be known for his role as a fun-loving on-screen father, but it wasn't until 2012 that he and Stringfield had a child of their own.

A year after their daughter's birth, Martin gave an emotional speech about becoming a first-time dad at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Governors Awards. "My wife alone would have been enough reward for my life … but now she's brought me a wonderful child," he told the audience.

In 2017, Martin spoke with AARP about parenting a young child at 71 years old, calling it "fantastic." He added, "I think if I'd had a child earlier, I would have been a lousy father because I would have misplaced my attention on my career. I am very forthcoming with her, and it's great. She's giving me way more than I'm giving her."

She's never walked the red carpet with Martin

Steve Martin (L) and wife Anne Stringfield attend the presentation of &quot;Wounded&quot; curated by Carole Bayer Sager at LA Art House on May 6, 2009 in West Hollywood, California
Steve Martin (L) and wife Anne Stringfield attend the presentation of "Wounded" curated by Carole Bayer Sager at LA Art House on May 6, 2009 in West Hollywood, California

Michael Buckner/Getty

Despite Martin's fame, he and Stringfield prefer to keep their relationship private. In fact, in 1990 Martin told The Oklahoman that he wasn't a fan of interviews. "I don't really have a tabloid life," Martin said. "I really don't like to talk about it [his personal life]. I think most people are this way."

In 2015, he also admitted that his wife prefers to stay out of the spotlight and has "never walked a red carpet." She has accompanied her husband to a few industry events, however, including the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2013 and 2015. Most recently, the couple attended the American Museum of Natural History Gala in November 2021, where they were seated with musician Dave Grohl and Lorne Michaels.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Schauffele wins at Travelers after Theegala's double bogey

    CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Xander Schauffele celebrated his one-year wedding anniversary Sunday with a dramatic victory in the Travelers Championship. The Olympic champion won with a three-stroke swing on the final hole, hitting to 3 feet for birdie after rookie Sahith Theegala took two shots to get out of a bunker and made a double bogey in the group ahead. A stroke in front entering the day, Schauffele finished with a 2-under 68 at TPC River Highlands to beat Theegala and J.T. Poston by two stroke

  • Bulldogs and Cataractes to face off with berth in Memorial Cup final on the line

    SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Special teams figure to play a prominent role when the Hamilton Bulldogs and Shawinigan Cataractes face off Monday night in the Memorial Cup semifinal. The Cataractes scored three power-play goals in a 3-2 win over the Bulldogs in the preliminary round last Thursday, including the winner by Olivier Nadeau with 12:54 remaining in regulation. Shawinigan had seven opportunities with the man advantage in all while Hamilton was 1 for 4. “We have to be more disciplined," said Bulldo

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • Robert leads 17-hit White Sox attack in 11-4 win over Halos

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Josh Harrison and Luis Robert hit two-run homers during Chicago’s five-run fifth inning, and the White Sox pounded out 17 hits in an 11-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. José Abreu and Yoán Moncada had RBI doubles during a five-run seventh for the White Sox, who rallied from an early three-run deficit with multi-hit games from seven batters to win for only the second time in seven games. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani hit back-to-back homers in the thir

  • Aaron Brown completes sprint double with 200-metre title at track and field nationals

    For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t

  • Daly hands Stanley Cup to Avalanche in Bettman's absence

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly presented the Stanley Cup to Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog on Friday night because Commissioner Gary Bettman was sidelined by the coronavirus. Bettman recently tested positive and was unable to produce enough negative results to get back to the series in time. That left Daly to give the traditional end-of-season speech and shake Landeskog’s hand before presenting the trophy. It’s the first time someone other than Bettman handed

  • Kemp, Brown, Murphy lead A's over Royals in 9-7 win

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tony Kemp hit a two-run homer, Seth Brown and Sean Murphy combined for four RBIs, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Kansas City Royals 9-7 on Saturday. Kemp hit his second home run of the season in the eighth inning to wrap up a 3-for-5 afternoon. “I pulled a fastball inside foul and I had a feeling he would go back to the slider and he did,” Kemp said of his battle with Taylor Clarke. "I just tried to put a good swing on it and hit it out of the ballpark.” Brown hit a s

  • It's a Dogfight! Saint John, Hamilton meet in Memorial Cup final

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Two teams that skated through distinctly different paths in the playoffs will meet Wednesday in the final of the 2022 Memorial Cup. The host Saint John Sea Dogs, who went 39 days between games after losing in the first round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs, will face the Hamilton Bulldogs, who posted a 16-3 post-season record en route to the Ontario Hockey League championship. It is the first Memorial Cup final since 2019, when the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies skate

  • Fastest 5 minutes in hockey: How speedy Avs won Stanley Cup

    Playing hockey on fast forward, the Colorado Avalanche blazed their way to the Stanley Cup championship with a mix of speed and high-end skill that needed only a defined focus to get over the top. There was never any denying a team featuring Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen has enough talent to win. But after four consecutive early playoff exits, the Avalanche authored a different ending and knocked off the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning b

  • Kuhl tosses 3-hit shutout, Rockies beat Dodgers 4-0 at Coors

    DENVER (AP) — Chad Kuhl crouched in a tunnel at Coors Field, sharing the moment with his parents on a FaceTime call as his phone kept buzzing with other messages of congratulations. The fact that the best start of his career came against the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers only made the night even more special. Kuhl pitched a three-hitter for his first major league shutout and the Colorado Rockies beat Los Angeles 4-0 on Monday. “We all want to win, but it’s just been one of those personal goals fo

  • Sabres re-sign goalie Craig Anderson to 1-year contract

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Goalie Craig Anderson is putting off retirement for now, returning to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday for a one-year contract. The 41-year-old Anderson also played for Buffalo last season, going 17-12-2 and leading the team in wins despite missing a lengthy stretch with a neck injury. The Illinois native has 308 career victories, ranking fifth among American-born goalies, heading into his 20th NHL season. Citing family and health, Anderson was uncertain about his future follo

  • Phillies' Harper has broken thumb after being hit by pitch

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell in the fourth inning Saturday night against the San Diego Padres. The team announced the injury to the reigning NL MVP, who will be out indefinitely. He will undergo further evaluation in the next few days. Harper checked his swing and the pitch from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand. Harper im

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup final on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup final games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links

  • Leading off: Mariners-Angels penalties soon, Red Sox rolling

    A look at what's happening around the majors on Monday: ___ DISCIPLINE ON DECK Major League Baseball will certainly soon be handing out penalties after the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels got into a huge brawl this weekend at Anaheim. There were eight ejections Sunday — both managers, plus three players on each team. The skirmish stopped and started twice before Angels closer Raisel Iglesias threw a tub of sunflower seeds and another bucket of gum onto the infield. Seattle’s Jesse Winker

  • Rattlers use 2nd-half dominance to hand Alliance 6th consecutive loss

    Devonte Bandoo scored a game-high 28 points as the Saskatchewan Rattlers handed the Montreal Alliance their sixth loss in a row with a 98-86 win on Sunday in Saskatoon. For Montreal (3-8), who entered this one after a blowout loss to the Fraser Valley Bandits, a quick start led to an even faster collapse that the team never recovered from. A 10-2 run allowed the Alliance to take a 17-9 lead in the opening frame, six of which came from Nathan Cayo. However, Montreal ended up going scoreless for t

  • McIntosh wins record second gold, fourth medal as Canada completes best-ever showing

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Fifteen-year-old Summer McIntosh became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a FINA world championships on Saturday with a victory in the women’s 400-metre individual medley. Canada's swimming team added to its best-ever medal performance at the worlds in the pool with two more podium finishes on the last day. The women’s 4x100-metre medley relay added a bronze as anchor Penny Oleksiak became Canada’s all-time most decorated swimmer at a world championships with nine

  • Chun shoots 75, lead down to 3 at Women's PGA Championship

    BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — This was the moment the rest of the field needed: In Gee Chun standing near the trees, contemplating her situation and then eventually heading back to the point of her previous shot. A shaky third round cut her lead at the Women's PGA Championship in half. Chun shot a 3-over 75 on Saturday, leaving her three strokes ahead going into the final round at Congressional Country Club. On a day the leaders had plenty of trouble, Chun was holding her own until she made a double boge

  • Real ninjas are back!

    Meet the new ninjas reclaiming their place in Odawara, so this can become home to one of the country’s largest ninja clans again.

  • What Sadio Mané’s departure means for the Reds

    The Senegalese football star is joining the German Club, but what’s his new contract and how is Liverpool going to replace him?

  • Report: VanVleet, Young moving toward extensions with Raptors

    The Toronto Raptors are reportedly closing in on contract extensions with Fred VanVleet and Thaddeus Young.