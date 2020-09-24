Steve Martin's 'Father of the Bride' reunion is 'mini-movie' with dose of 2020

Steve Martin plays George Banks, father of Annie Banks (Kimberly Williams-Paisley), who returns from Europe engaged to marry a man she has known for only a few months. (Steve Shapiro / Touchstone Pictures)

Father of the ... groom?

Kieran Culkin's little Matty Banks is calling a family meeting, and he's doing it in "Father of the Bride Part 3(ish)," a reunion special of sorts that premieres on Netflix Friday and plops the beloved Banks family in the middle of the pandemic.

The confab gathers the original cast from the 1991 romantic comedy "Father of the Bride" — Steve Martin, Diane Keaton, Martin Short, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Kieran Culkin and George Newbern — on Friday for a virtual family meeting.

The special, which benefits World Central Kitchen, will stream on Netflix, YouTube and Facebook at 3 p.m. Pacific. It promises a few special guests too.

"This is an actual mini-movie with a story and everything!" Martin tweeted Thursday.

The Banks family is back for a very special event! Premiering TOMORROW at 3pm PST / 6pm EST on Netflix YouTube and Facebook pic.twitter.com/3GS0nu9eR3 — Netflix (@netflix) September 24, 2020

In a teaser released Thursday, the 2020 version of frugal patriarch George (Martin) is running late for the family meeting because he's washing his hands ("One more 'Happy Birthday' to go!" he shouts).

A Tuesday teaser gave fans a glimpse at George's email inbox, which featured Annie's (Williams-Paisley) digitized wedding photo album, plenty of meeting reminders from Matty, a "HALOOO!!!" missive from Franck (Short) and an order confirmation email from "Masks-R-Us".

The special is written and directed by Nancy Meyers, who cowrote the original film and its 1995 followup. The latter film featured both the erstwhile bride Annie (Williams-Paisley) and the mother of the bride Nina (Keaton) pregnant at the same time — as the overly enthusiastic wedding planner Franck announced in the trailer.

The 1991 film, a remake of the 1950s version starring Spencer Tracy, Joan Bennett and Elizabeth Taylor, was eviscerated in its Times review but went on to be a box-office and cult hit.