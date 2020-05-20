Steve Madden Just Launched Cloth Face Masks in Tons of Prints and Styles

Steve Madden is known for its trendy shoe styles beloved by celebrities like Taylor Swift — and now, it has become yet another fashion brand pivoting its resources to sell reusable cloth face masks.. Available in a variety of styles and colors, Steve Madden’s just-launched masks come after CDC recommendations that the general public should wear cloth face masks to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The masks are made with two layers of washable material, including a pocket for a filter (if you choose to add one). Steve Madden is also selling 20-packs of activated carbon PM2.5 face mask filters for $25, which will fit perfectly into the pockets on these masks.

Buy It! Pastel Tie-Dye Mask, $14.95; stevemadden.com

You can nab one in animal print, pastel tie dye print, camo print, or solid black — some of these prints match existing Steve Madden shoe designs, so you can even find one to wear with your favorite shoes. Each mask is designed with two ear loops that are fully adjustable, so you can loosen or tighten the mask depending on how snug you want the fit to be. (The CDC recommends ensuring the mask is snug across your face, for the record.)

RELATED: Where to Buy Filters for CDC-Approved Cloth Face Masks

Since the CDC began recommending face masks to the general public, tons of fashion companies have stepped up to produce them Gap, Old Navy, and Nordstrom are just a few retailers who have recently released their own reusable cloth face masks that comply with CDC guidelines, and other brands are adding options every day.

According to the CDC, wearing a face mask isn’t meant to prevent you from getting sick, but instead to help prevent you from transmitting germs to others if you happen to be sick without knowing. In order to be effective for this purpose, CDC guidelines state that masks should be cloth, reusable (so you should be able to wash them frequently after use), and constructed of multiple layers — but not more than you’re able to breathe through without restriction.

ESteve Madden’s new face masks cost $15 each, and they’re currently available for pre-order on the website with an expected shipping date of May 25. Scroll down to shop the cloth masks in a few different patterns.

Buy It! Tie-Dye Mask, $14.95; stevemadden.com

Buy It! Natural Snake Mask, $14.95; stevemadden.com

