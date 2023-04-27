Steve Maclin persevered and is now the Impact Wrestling world champ. His wife is a champ, too

For whatever reason, sometimes it doesn’t work.

But a fresh start elsewhere can do the trick, and for Deonna Purrazzo and Steve Maclin, they pulled giant rabbits out of their hats, after changing scenery, performing/wrestling for Impact Wrestling.

It worked, and now they are both world champions.

Mark the date: April 16, 2023.

In his biggest match to date, Maclin won the Impact Wrestling world title during Impact Wrestling “Rebellion” PPV at the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto. On the same night, on the same card, Purrazzo, his wife and talented wrestler, won the Knockouts title for the third time.

Maclin worked the co-main event, beating Kushida for the Impact Wrestling world title. Purrazzo defeated Jordynne Grace for the Impact Wrestling Knockouts title.

Two world champions, married, the first couple of professional wrestling.

Now the champion tandem prepares for Chicago’s hot crowds. It’s “Spring Slugfest” on Friday and Saturday from Cicero Stadium in Chicago.

Here is my video interview with new Maclin as he discusses winning the world title, the journey to get there, his wife Purrazzo winning the Knockouts title on the same show, Kushida, Callihan, Scott D’Amore, PCO, Toronto, their dogs, Chicago, pizza and more.

Maclin and Purrazzo are from New Jersey. They actually met in Orlando, while at the WWE Performance Center and working for WWE’s NXT.

Will they be working together in the ring? Helping each other retain those championships? Lobbying for the start of Impact Wrestling mixed tag titles? Greatest couple in pro wrestling belts?

What say you, Impact Wrestling President Scott D’Amore.

Impact Wrestling is 8 p.m. Thursdays on AXS TV.

About the champ

Impact Wrestling world champ Steve Maclin made his pro wrestling debut in 2013 and spent about seven years wrestling for WWE before joining IMPACT Wrestling in June 2021.

Maclin served four years in the United States Marine Corps with 2nd Battalion 8th Marines from 2007-2011. He was honorably discharged as a corporal in the infantry as an 0331 Machine Gunner. Maclin had tours to Afghanistan in 2009 and 2011.

Away from the ring, Maclin enjoys comic books, video games and spending time with his wife and their three dogs. He is finishing his bachelor’s degree online in psychology with a focus on mental health.

About “Spring Slugfest” in Chicago

IMPACT Wrestling presents the 2-night “Spring Slugfest” in Chicago on Friday and Saturday, April 28 and 29 with championship matches set, feuds settled and new battles taking shape.

IMPACT Wrestling is coming off the mid-April “Rebellion” pay-per-view extravaganza in Toronto, where new IMPACT World Champion Steve Maclin was crowned and Deonna Purrazzo became a three-time Knockouts World Champion.

Both will be in-action in Chicago, as well as reigning X Division Champion Trey Miguel and Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry.

The Chicago shows will also feature in-ring action with the Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley), Frankie Kazarian, Tommy Dreamer, Bully Ray, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, Moose, PCO, Jordynne Grace, Rosemary, Masha Slamovich, Killer Kelly, Jody Threat and more.

Where to see Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling “Spring Slugfest” is April 28-29 at Cicero Stadium in Chicago.

Impact Wrestling “Under Siege” and “Under Siege Fallout” are May 26-27 in London, Ontario, Canada.

Impact Wrestling “Against All Odds” and “Against All Odds Fallout” are June 8-9 in Columbus, Ohio.

Impact Wrestling returns to Center Stage in Atlanta on June 23-24 for “Summer Sizzler.”

Impact Wrestling “Slammiversary” and “Slammiversary Fallout” are July 15-16 from Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

The company’s television trucks will capture all of the in-ring action for upcoming episodes of IMPACT’s flagship weekly TV show “IMPACT! on AXS TV” (Thursday, 8 p.m. on AXS TV in America, Fight Network in Canada and Impact Insiders on YouTube).

