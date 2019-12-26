Steve Kerr defends Warriors' celebrations: 'We’ve had a lousy season ... If you gotta call a T, call a T'

The Golden State Warriors haven’t had many chances to celebrate this season. Without Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry, the team is 8-24, and has one of the worst records in the NBA.

So when the Warriors pulled off a shocking 116-104 win over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night, a number of players on the team let loose. The Warriors sitting on the bench celebrated during the game as if the team had just won another championship.

You might not have noticed that watching the game, but the team’s excessive celebrations caught the eye of one of the refs. The official approached Warriors coach Steve Kerr during the game and told Kerr he had to stop his players from running out on the floor to celebrate.

Kerr told the official that wasn’t going to happen:

Steve Kerr on the wild bench celebrations during win over the Rockets: “At one point the ref, he wanted me to tell our guys not to run on the floor. I said that’s not happening. We’ve had a lousy season. We’re gonna run on the floor. If you gotta call a T, call a T.” pic.twitter.com/UHo7SuTiiM — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 26, 2019

As Kerr explained, he told the official the Warriors have had a “lousy season,” and that they were going to celebrate while they could. Ultimately, Kerr told the ref, “If you gotta call a T, call a T.”

The official must have agreed with Kerr, because no technicals were issued during the contest. Even Draymond Green managed to turn in a clean game.

While things have gone poorly this season, the Warriors are set up to return to dominance next year. Curry and Thompson will be back at full strength, and the team should receive a nice boost from a high draft pick.

Things may be tough now, but the Warriors will be back to their celebrating ways before long.

