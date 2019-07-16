Steve Kerr calls on Shaq to keep promise he made 15 years ago

In this day and age, anything you say may come back to haunt you, and Shaquille O'Neal learned that lesson the hard way Monday night.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr took to Twitter to share a 15-year-old video of O'Neal making a peculiar declaration:

Hey @SHAQ, I’m going to do us both a favor and pretend that @D_West30 didn’t send this to me this morning. pic.twitter.com/oFhpTPYjOo — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) July 16, 2019

In the video, O'Neal says he'd kiss the feet of any coach who could take a team to the NBA Finals four times in five years. You see, the three-time Finals MVP was just coming off his fourth NBA Finals appearance in five years with the Lakers under Phil Jackson, and he was feeling confident a feat like that would never happen again.

Kerr, who's coming off his fifth straight Finals appearance as coach of the Warriors, wasn't shy about sending O'Neal a reminder.

O'Neal owned up to his statement and tweeted his response to Kerr:

@SteveKerr I guess I’ll c u in fear factor, and make sure it’s kraft cheese lol — SHAQ (@SHAQ) July 16, 2019

Looks like we're going to get a bizarre meeting between O'Neal and Kerr sometime in the near future.