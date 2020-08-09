Steve Irwin's Daughter Bindi Shares Moving Artwork Reimagining Wedding Day with Dad

Daughter of celebrated wildlife conservationist, zookeeper, and explorer Steve Irwin recently took to Instagram to share a touching post that has left fans of the deceased television personality heartbroken.

Bindi Irwin, daughter of the Australian wildlife explorer who was pegged 'The Crocodile Hunter', got married to long-time beau and wakeboarding professional Chandler Powell earlier in the year.

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Bindi shared an image of how her wedding photo would have looked like if her father were still alive. A television personality herself since childhood, Bindi shared the painting on of her reimagined wedding day which she edited to incorporate an image of Irwin senior in it.

Bindi shared the moving image with a quote by poet Thomas Campbell. "To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die," she wrote.

Created by artist Debb Oliver, the digital painting has now gone viral on social media.

Steve known more commonly as ‘The Crocodile Hunter’ was famous for hosting a wildlife documentary television series of the same name along with his wife Terri. He met his death at age 41, after he was pierced in the heart by a short-tail stingray’s barb while filming an underwater documentary titled Ocean's Deadliest at Batt Reef in Queensland in 2004.

His 16-year-old Robert recently went viral as a spitting image of Irwin when was seen cuddling a koala while sporting a classic khaki uniform and leather watchband, similar to a viral Steve Irwin photo from years ago.