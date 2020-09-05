Steve Irwin Honored By Wife Terri, Daughter Bindi On 14th Anniversary Of His Death

The wife and daughter of Steve Irwin ― the late Australian wildlife expert known as “The Crocodile Hunter” ― each marked the 14th anniversary of his death on Saturday with touching posts on social media.

Terri Irwin remembered her husband, who died in 2006 after being stabbed by a stingray, with a sweet photo and message.

“This is a particularly poignant moment in time for me,” she wrote. “Today marks 14 years since I lost Steve, after 14 wonderful years of marriage. I feel that I have a choice: celebrate love or struggle with grief. I choose love.”

This is a particularly poignant moment in time for me. Today marks 14 years since I lost Steve, after 14 wonderful years of marriage. I feel that I have a choice: celebrate love or struggle with grief. I choose love. pic.twitter.com/UudW9n0cHb — Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) September 4, 2020

Bindi Irwin, meanwhile, remembered her father with a throwback picture of them together.

“You’re always in my heart,” she captioned the shot:

You’re always in my heart. pic.twitter.com/kP7Je2VkSv — Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) September 4, 2020

Bindi Irwin is expecting her first child, with husband Chandler Powell, next year.

“Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021,” she announced on Twitter in August:

The news thrilled both her mom and brother, Robert Irwin, who tweeted he was “incredibly excited” about becoming an uncle.

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

Related...

Miami Marlins Apologize For Using Steve Irwin's Death To Taunt Tampa Bay Rays

Steve Irwin's Son Looks Exactly Like Him In This Pic, And It's Blowing Fans' Minds

Bindi Irwin Announces Pregnancy With Sweetest Shirt For Her ‘Baby Wildlife Warrior’

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.