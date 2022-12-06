Steve Holland’s two-year England project to topple France

Jason Burt
Steve Holland (left) and Gareth Southgate - Steve Holland’s two-year England project to topple France - Martin Rickett/PA
England got to work on how to beat France and stop Kylian Mbappé’s “super strengths” just six hours after their 3am return to their hotel following the last-16 win over Senegal.

Assistant manager Steve Holland has revealed that an FA coach, Tim Dittmer, has spent the past two years following France and has closely tracked them throughout the World Cup in preparation for Saturday’s quarter-final. Dittmer, the FA’s head of coaching, gave a detailed presentation to Southgate, Holland and the rest of the England staff at 9am on Monday at the Souq Al Wakra hotel.

Holland, Southgate’s right-hand, also warned the England players that “the message very simply is ‘we’ve achieved nothing yet – we need to refocus quickly and then on to the next.’”

Holland added that it was not “arrogant” to only be satisfied with going all the way to the final and winning this tournament, but warned it could be a “long night” in a “50-50” tie against France with extra-time and penalties a distinct possibility.

Holland revealed that England had an “expert not just on what’s happened at this tournament but the thinking of the [France] manager [Didier Deschamps] with choices, selections, different types of opponent for the last two years. We started this morning really getting up to speed specifically on the opponent.”

Of course much of that focus will be on Mbappé, who has scored five times at this tournament and is currently the best player in the world, with Holland acknowledging the threat he poses. “I think there are a handful of players on the planet that you need to consider special attention to. [Lionel] Messi has been one and probably still is. You’d have to put Mbappé in that kind of category.

“We do need to look at trying to avoid leaving ourselves in situations where he is as devastating as we’ve all seen. We have to try to find a way of avoiding that.”

Holland explained that England had to weigh up how they deal with Mbappé against changing their tactics and line-up and whether to deploy a “soldier” to man-mark the forward – which may mean a switch of system and, probably, reverting to a back-three with wing-backs. “Trying to adapt your team to cover for that whilst still trying to create your own problems is, I think, the challenge,” he said.

“I would like to think we won’t just be looking to stop a player but we would be looking to try to do everything possible to limit his super strengths whilst still trying to focus on our own strengths, because we have good players. Players just as likely to cause France trouble as Mbappé would be to us. We have to find that balance.”

One theory is to deploy an attacking player up against Mbappé and see whether the 23-year-old is also willing to defend. “I remember having a conversation with [Jose] Mourinho about it a long time ago when he was with Real Madrid, they were playing Barcelona, and they had [Cristiano] Ronaldo.

“[Dani] Alves would be the right-back for Barcelona and flying forwards in attack. He [Mourinho] would play a soldier against him to try to stop him, but then of course you don’t get any threat from your team from the soldier as you’re just stopping somebody – you’re not actually hurting them.

“Then he would try to play Ronaldo against him, directly, one against one because Alves was fantastic going forwards but maybe not quite as good defensively as a consequence.”

With England having reached a World Cup semi-final and the final of Euro 2020, Holland suggested that the players are ready to go that one step further. “It’s taken us three, four, five years to actually get to that point,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of young players who have been gaining experience now. And the experience in the group is certainly as strong as I can ever remember it. I think you do rely on that in these moments. Firstly from a management perspective and on the bench, we’ve lived these moments now.

“Are we excited about being in a quarter-final? Of course we are. We respect completely the achievement that is. But when you’ve just been to a final and a semi-final it feels a little bit different to the first quarter-final. I’m not being arrogant there. That is the fact of the matter. It’s not enough. We want more. We’ve done more. We want to have those days again.

“I feel we are as prepared and experienced now as we have ever been to manage those moments. It’s not a guarantee because of the level of the opponent.

“It’s a 50-50 game in my eyes. If you’re playing inferior opposition and you play well you get the result. That’s the challenge. We could play well and still not get the result. It’s 50-50 with special players who can suddenly produce something out of nothing. But I think the team are really well equipped for the journey this quarter-final could be. It could be a long night.”

One of England’s “special players” is Jude Bellingham. He has been a key figure in their World Cup campaign so far. Holland has worked with some great players at club and international level and can be quite circumspect, but it is telling how effusive he is in his praise of the midfielder.

“His impact in this tournament, for a player of his age, is already hugely unusual,” Holland says. “There’s only three things that you can do in football: stop goals, make goals, score goals. That’s how you contribute. Jude can do all of those things. And recently, he has begun to score goals which is the bit that makes the biggest players big. It’s a match-winning ability that he is adding to his game.”

No ‘good cop, bad cop’ routine for England

Steve Holland winces a little when asked whether he and Gareth Southgate have a “good cop, bad cop” relationship with the England players.

“I wouldn’t say ‘bad cop, good cop’ because the manager makes strong decisions, we’ve seen those over a period of time now, but I think between us we have a good balance,” he says.

Even so there is no doubt that Holland is, certainly, instrumental in keeping everyone “grounded” – as Kalvin Phillips jokingly alluded to following England’s win over Wales which sealed their qualification for the last 16. There is no chance anyone is getting carried away.

Given the 52-year-old’s impressive track record and experience as an assistant at Chelsea – working under managers from Carlo Ancelotti to Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte and winning the Champions League, two Premier League titles and a host of other trophies – and what he has achieved with England, he has earned the right to be listened to. He may not be a “bad cop” but he is demanding.

“I think we all keep them grounded. That’s not just me,” Holland says. “When I think back to my experiences, I was really fortunate to be at a club where I had the chance to compete for titles.

“You can only enjoy those experiences as a coach if you’re at that kind of club. There are only so many clubs that are fighting for the big titles, so that was a huge learning experience for me. And what you do learn in that environment is that to win titles, to win cups, consistency is the order of the day.

“It’s not about having two or three magnificent performances in the season against the top teams and then dropping points against the teams that finish in the bottom six, the middle group.

“It’s about the consistency of performance week in, week out, eight months, every three days, pushing yourselves to be consistent and hit those levels.

“The messaging with the England team is always that. Whenever we’ve hit one particular level or achievement, the message very simply is ‘we've achieved nothing yet – we need to refocus quickly and then on to the next.’ I think that humility is decisive in any top team.”

While hardly sucking the joy out of England’s campaign, Holland has made it clear that celebrations need to be muted. They must remain focused. Now it’s on to the next game – France on Saturday in what promises to be an epic World Cup quarter-final.

Holland’s relationship – his partnership – with Southgate is key. The pair first teamed up in 2013 when they met at a youth team game at Chelsea’s training ground, started chatting and found they were kindred spirits.

At first Holland combined his roles at Chelsea with being Southgate’s assistant with England under-21s. When Southgate took the senior job in 2016, Holland went full-time with him and one of his key strengths was revealed by Cesc Fabregas, in a column for Telegraph Sport, where he described his “meticulous coaching brain” as being “England’s secret weapon”.

Certainly Southgate works with Holland closely and the latter not only addresses the squad before training but also speaks at half-time during games. His input is important.

“I guess the bedrock of that [relationship] is that I’ve been with Gareth since 2013, so nearly 10 years,” Holland says. “We have great confidence working together given the experiences that we’ve had.

“He’s also a strong guy who I have seen evolve during the decade that I have been working with him. He’s a more than capable guy who I believe is a really good ambassador for the country.

“Whatever you think about his coaching ability or management or results, and we can never please everybody, I think he is a good human being who is a very good advert for England and English football in general. So I am very proud to be his assistant, quite frankly.”

Holland has forensically analysed England’s games so far and gives an insight into his thinking as he discusses how they have progressed through the tournament. He stresses the need to be defensively solid.

“We were happy with [the 6-2 win against] Iran, six goals is obviously a good start at that end, but we were not happy at the other end because two goals a game against is not going to win us the World Cup,” Holland says.

“So the message to the players after that game was clear really – we have to keep this bit but we have to address the other side of it. We’ve now had three clean sheets [against the United States, Wales and Senegal] which is clear progress in that respect. It puts us on track because we are going to have a game somewhere along the line where we don’t score and when that is the case you are still alive.”

That day may come against France when the focus will be not just who Southgate selects – especially in the wide attacking areas – but on whether he changes formation. Will it be 4-3-3 (or 4-1-4-1), 3-4-3 or, indeed, 3-5-2 as it was at the last World Cup?

“We have to utilise the attributes we have been given by the country really in that we have three, four or five attacking players where there is very little between them,” Holland says.

“You just hope that, based on our insight every day on who looks in a good moment, you are looking at the opposition as well and what might be best suited to the opponent, you’re trying to make good decisions. It’s not just a case of a back three or a back four, it’s trying to utilise what we’ve got to give ourselves the best chance of scoring as many goals as possible and conceding as few.”

Holland had more to say about Bellingham after a powerhouse performance against Senegal in which he assisted Jordan Henderson’s opener, then initiated the counter-attack which led to Harry Kane scoring on the stroke of half-time.

“He’s unique,” he said. “When you’re categorising really top players… I was lucky enough in eight years at Chelsea to experience a few of those. There are the physical attributes, there are the technical attributes – we’ve talked about Messi and those special techniques that make you special.

“My experience would be that what makes the top, top ones is the mentality: the mental aspect of it, the self-belief, the confidence, the drive, the ambition every day to push and be competitive.

“There were a few at Chelsea during my time that I felt were always there every time in training. [Ashley] Cole, [Frank] Lampard, [Didier] Drogba, [John] Terry, there were others. Players that weren’t super gifted physically or super gifted technically, a high level still, but the mental aspect of it took them to a different level of performance. Jude has those mental attributes.”

