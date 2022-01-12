Steve Harvey Posted an Intense Workout Video on Instagram and His Fans Can’t Handle It

Photo credit: Jim Spellman - Getty Images



Steve Harvey is giving us major fitness inspiration on Instagram.

Recently, the Judge Steve Harvey host posted a video showing him hitting the gym. While wearing a black t-shirt that says "Ageless by Steve Harvey," gray sweat pants and weight-lifting gloves, fans watch as Steve follows his trainer’s instructions to complete five push-ups while balancing on two weights.

Celebrities cheered on Steve’s fitness video in the comments section. Steve captioned the video, "Let’s GO!!!!!! 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 #2022 #workout #workoutmotivation." Singer Tobe Nwigwe commented,“O wow… unc really out here killin it!,” while The Game star Wendy Raquel Robinson said, “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 let's goooooo.” Meanwhile, rapper Ludacris left a crown emoji in the comments to show his support.





Fans also left motivating comments on Steve's fitness post. “Congratulations on your newest venture. I will be faithfully watching Judge Steve Harvey! Wishing you a prosperous New Year.✨,” one fan said. Another wrote, “STOP PLAYING WITH UNCLE STEVE YA'LL!!!!!”

Steve’s fitness video follows what many have dubbed his 2021 fashion "glow up." The comedian has been making headlines recently thanks to his style evolution, which fans can see on his social media pages as well as his hosting gigs on Family Feud and his new series Judge Steve Harvey. Steve’s stylist Elly Karamoh has been sharing the creative vision surrounding his elevated wardrobe and incorporating it into Judge Steve Harvey because, as Steve declared during the ABC series, he's "too fly to wear a robe."

In one Instagram showing off Steve's new look, Elly captioned the post in part: "We wanted a different take on the traditional judge robe/look. We wanted his new image to reflect on this new show. A very stylish, cool, and real judge!"

Long story short, we're looking forward to seeing more of Steve's fitness content, his new show and, of course, his headline-making wardrobe in 2022.







