Steve Harvey Pays Emotional Tribute to His Wife Marjorie at theGrio Awards

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Steve Harvey became emotional while honoring his wife during his acceptance speech at theGrio Awards.

Steve Harvey got emotional while thanking his wife during his acceptance speech at theGrio Awards.

The Family Feud host, 66, was honored with The Television Icon Award at the ceremony on Saturday, and dedicated most of his acceptance speech — as well as the award itself — to his wife of 16 years, Marjorie Harvey.

During his speech, the camera focused on Marjorie as Steve said, “that woman right there been down with me like four flat tires,” a clip of the award show shared by theGrio on X (formerly Twitter) shows.

The TV icon went on to say that his wife has been “faithful” and “loyal to me,” pointing to Marjorie and adding, “85% of what y’all up here [are] talking to me about happened after I married that girl right there,"

Steve also seemingly addressed recent rumors that Marjorie cheated on him, which the couple has denied.

“We’ve been 18 years strong,” he said. “I don’t know what y’all been trying to do, but we covered, though.”

The seven-time Emmy winner went on to reference several biblical verses — Isaiah 54:17, Isaiah 43:1-2 and Psalm 91 — before handing his award to event staff to give to his wife.

“I love you Marjorie Harvey,” he finished. “I appreciate you riding with me.”

At the 2023 award ceremony — which businessman Byron Allen created “to celebrate and amplify African American excellence and the incredible champions from other communities who truly support us,” per a press release — other honorees included Mariah Carey, Don Cheadle, Misty Copeland, Kevin Hart, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Denzel Washington and Eddie Murphy.



Stefanie Keenan/Getty;Phillip Faraone/Getty Steve Harvey honored his wife, Marjorie Harvey, during his theGrio Awards acceptance speech.

Both Steve and Marjorie shared statements in August after speculation of infidelity in their marriage surfaced on X and began swirling online.

Steve addressed the rumors at Invest Fest 2023 in Atlanta, beginning his set by saying, “Before I get started, just let me say, I’m fine. Marriage is fine,” a TikTok shared by an attendee shows.

After cheers subsided, the star added, “I don’t know what y’all are doin’, but find something else to do ‘cause we fine, Lord have mercy.”

Later that day, Marjorie also commented on the rumors with an Instagram post, sharing an article title that read, “How to handle being lied about,” which included a Bible verse about “hurled insults.”

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage Steve and Marjorie Harvey both denied rumors that Marjorie cheated in August 2023.

“My husband and I don’t usually stop to address all the foolishness and lies that have been spread about us,” she wrote in the caption. “However to whom much is given much is required. I understand that with my platform comes some sort of responsibility to those that may not be as strong as we are."

"Read and share this with your love ones that may not know how to properly cope," she added. "God Bless all of you 🙏🏾😍.”

Although they first crossed paths in the ‘90s, Steve and Marjorie said “I do” in 2007 — and just celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary in July.

After tying the knot, the pair blended their respective families, which now includes their seven children — Brandi, Karli, Broderick, Wynton, Morgan, Jason and Lori — as well as seven grandchildren.

Five years after the couple got married, Steve told PEOPLE that Marjorie “changed the way I existed.”

“I'd never been in a healthy adult relationship,” he said at the time. “I'd never been loyal, I'd never been fully respected.”



