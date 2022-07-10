Steve Harvey Was Left Completely Speechless By His Wife Majorie’s Daring Outfit on TikTok

Steve Harvey only has eyes for his wife, Marjorie, and he’s not shy to let her know.

Most recently, the married couple of 15 years enjoyed each other’s company while on a trip to Paris. Unsurprisingly, both of them dressed to impressed, but it seems like nothing could have prepared Steve for Majorie’s latest look.

In a 30-second video posted on July 6, Majorie steps out in a black blazer dress with metallic detailing and a large gold pin closure. She accessorized the look with simple stud earrings and gold heels. Whether or not the blazer was meant to be worn as a dress is unknown but her fashion forward outfit certainly caught Steve’s attention.

After asking the Celebrity Family Feud host if he was ready to head out, he couldn’t help to marvel at home stunning Marjorie looked. The snippet showed Steve struggling to find words and instead settled on admiring his wife.

Without missing a beat, fans began applauding the pair on social media. Most notably, many pointed out how the Judge Steve Harvey star couldn’t keep his eyes off of Marjorie.

“The way he looks at her the entire time 🥺🥰,” one person wrote on TikTok. “Got to love that Steve for always admiring his wife, and making Majorie know she's the baddest at all times. 💕💚,” another added. “Steve is like where do you think you are going looking like 🔥,” a different fan said on Instagram.

Steve never missing an opportunity to praise Majorie for everything that she encompasses. Speaking with Good Housekeeping, he revealed that she’s the whole package.

“I don’t know if [the world] knows how smart she is,” Steve said to us. “A lot of attractive women do not get credit for their smarts and she's a really smart one.”

