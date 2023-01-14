Steve Harvey Had a Major Outburst After ‘Family Feud’ Contestant Caused Awkward Moment

Adrianna Freedman
·2 min read


"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below."

Steve Harvey seems to be juggling a lot lately, between gearing up for a new season of Celebrity Family Feud and stepping away from hosting the 2023 Miss Universe pageant. But like every job out there, there are moments when even a trained professional, such as himself, can be left in disbelief.

In a recent video posted to Family Feud's official Instagram, the TV personality found himself tossing his cards when a contestant's answer threw him off guard. The short clip shows Steve walking over to a competitor named Shekira to ask her what seemed to be an easy prompt: "Name something that a person with long legs might not be able to fit into."

As the camera panned, she gave an answer even she sounded unsure about: "Long pants?" While Steve looked at her incredulously, she happened to be on the right path.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Family Feud (@familyfeud)

When the clip then cut to the leaderboard, it showed that "long pants/shorts" was actually the second top answer. Completely thrown off by the entire interaction, Steve dramatically let go of his cards, scattering them on the floor, before he stormed off the stage.

But that's not all. Although the game show host eventually made his way back in front of the cameras, it seemed like he hadn't fully processed what happened. In the midst of picking the game up where it last left off, Steve had a surprise outburst, shouting, "Shut up!"

<p>'Celebrity Family Feud'</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hulu.com%2Fwelcome&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fa42465209%2Fsteve-harvey-miss-universe-2023-family-feud-instagram%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>

'Celebrity Family Feud'

Shop Now

After the hilarious Family Feud snippet caught traction on social media, fans immediately started reacting to it. Although some agreed that Shekira's answer didn't make sense, most were laughing over the way Steve couldn't control himself on the air.

"Steve’s reactions are goated 🐐 😂," one person wrote in the Instagram comments section. "He just quit right there 😂," a different follower said. "The reason I love this show … Steveeeeeee 🤣🤣🤣🤣," another added.

Needless to say, the longtime host's antics continue to be an important element for the hit game show. As some viewers may have already figured, it's only a matter of time before he explodes again due to unexpected prompts and contestants' responses.

Whatever it will be, we're ready for whatever Steve throws at us next — and his case, quite literally.

You Might Also Like

Latest Stories

  • Carrie Underwood Can’t Stop Wearing These Adidas Sneakers During Her Workouts

    Carrie Underwood was spotted wearing the Adidas Ultraboost 20 Running Sneakers. Here’s where to buy them and why Amazon shoppers love them.

  • Photos of the exact moment 39 contestants found out they had won Miss Universe

    Ahead of a new Miss Universe being crowned, here are the best reaction shots of contestants finding out they've been named the winner.

  • Woman keeps husband’s heart beating after cardiac arrest

    Leanne Griffiths performed CPR on her husband Sam, 33, for 15 minutes after he suffered a heart attack in his sleep

  • Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo says she hides her crown in a locked box in her closet but has caught her sisters wearing it

    Olivia Culpo, who won Miss Universe in 2012, is returning to host the 2023 Miss Universe pageant alongside Jeannie Mai Jenkins.

  • UPDATE 6-Russia claims Soledar capture, Zelenskiy mocks nod to Wagner role

    Russia said on Friday that its forces had taken control of the salt-mining town of Soledar in eastern Ukraine, claiming to have made its first big battlefield gain after half a year of military setbacks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said later that the fighting for Soledar and other eastern towns and cities was continuing. Ukraine's eastern military command had denied Russia controlled Soledar.

  • Trump claimed woman who accused him of sexual assault in a luxury department store said 'rape was sexy' and 'indicated that she loved it'

    Donald Trump misrepresented comments made by E. Jean Carroll about the alleged assault in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room, an unsealed deposition showed.

  • Nick Jonas Says He and Wife Priyanka Chopra Celebrated Daughter Malti's First Birthday 'in Style'

    The musician revealed during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show that he and his wife recently celebrated their daughter just days ahead of her official birthday on Jan. 15

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Leonard, Clippers hold off Doncic, Mavs to snap 6-game skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 33 points, Norman Powell added 27 and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a six-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 113-101 victory over the Dallas Mavericks despite 43 points from Luka Doncic. It's the fourth time in the past five games Leonard has scored at least 24 points. He got off to a quick start with 11 in the first quarter as the Clippers led throughout. Doncic, who sat out Sunday against Oklahoma City due to left ankle soreness, mi

  • Robertson, Oettinger lead Stars past Islanders 2-1 in SO

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jason Robertson scored in regulation and picked up the only goal in the shootout to give the Dallas Stars a 2-1 win over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Robertson wired a wrist shot over the glove of Sorokin in the shootout. Dallas' Jake Oettinger made 26 saves and stopped Mathew Barzal, Anthony Beauvillier and Brock Nelson in the shootout. Anders Lee scored the lone goal for New York and Ilya Sorokin finished with 23 saves in the first of a five-game Islanders homestand

  • No. 1 seed Chiefs to see familiar route through postseason

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — No matter what route the Kansas City Chiefs take through the playoffs, it is sure to be a familiar one. That tends to happen when you've been near the top as long as they have been. In the divisional round, the Chiefs could face former Andy Reid assistants now leading the Jacksonville Jaguars (Doug Pederson) and Baltimore Ravens (John Harbaugh), an AFC West rival in the Los Angeles Chargers or longtime star Tyreek Hill with his new team, the Miami Dolphins. Get through th

  • Mercer scores twice, Devils top Hurricanes in Metro matchup

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dawson Mercer scored twice and the New Jersey Devils beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 on Tuesday night despite allowing two short-handed goals. Mercer gave the Devils their first lead at 8:53 of the third period on his 10th goal of the season. It was the first multi-goal performance of his 123-game NHL career. The Devils began a five-game trip by winning for the third time in four tries. They moved within two points of the first-place Hurricanes in the Metropolitan Division.

  • Long Road to Nationals: Provincial curling playdowns kick off this week

    The long road to the Canadian curling championships begins in earnest this week with the kickoff of the provincial playdowns, a process that will eventually fill the fields for the national showcases later this winter. For defending champions Kerri Einarson and Brad Gushue, they only have to circle dates on the calendar. Einarson has an automatic berth as the Canada entry at the Feb. 17-26 Scotties Tournament of Hearts and Gushue will wear the Maple Leaf at the March 3-12 Tim Hortons Brier. Othe

  • Kuzma hits late 3-pointer to lift Wizards past Bulls, 100-97

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left and the Washington Wizards beat the Chicago Bulls 100-97 on Wednesday night. Following a timeout, Kuzma drove to his right and hit a leaning shot as he floated toward the Wizards’ bench. Zach LaVine missed a 16-footer for Chicago with 2.3 seconds left, with Deni Avdija grabbing the last of his career-high 20 rebounds for Washington. Earlier, LaVine beat the shot clock to tie it at 97. Kuzma finished with 21 points. B

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • McDonagh looks back at Leafs-Lightning series, talks new challenge with Predators

    TORONTO — Ryan McDonagh was sitting in the same locker room where, eight months earlier, he celebrated another playoff series triumph — one that resigned the tortured team down the hall to another soul-searching spring. The veteran defenceman and his Tampa Bay Lightning came back from a 3-2 deficit in that first-round matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs in dramatic fashion last May, winning Game 6 in overtime at home before a hard-fought Game 7 victory at Scotiabank Arena. The narrative comi

  • Bieber, Guards reach $10.01 million contract for '23 season

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians reached agreement Friday on contracts with all seven of their arbitration eligible players, including starter Shane Bieber, who agreed to a $10.01 million deal for next season. Bieber made $6 million last season while going 13-8 and leading Cleveland's strong pitching staff in innings (200) and strikeouts (198). The 27-year-old has expressed interest in signing a long-term deal with the AL Central champions, but to this point the sides haven't been able t

  • Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from the hospital

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. A news release from the Bills quoted Dr. Jamie Nadler as saying: “We have completed a series of tests and evaluation and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged.” Nadler said Ham

  • Several teams make big deals ahead of Canadian Hockey League trade deadlines

    When Windsor Spitfires general manager Bill Bowler learned that Shane Wright might be coming back to the Ontario Hockey League, he knew he had to start making some inquiries. Wright, who had been drafted fourth overall by the Seattle Kraken in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, was sent back to the OHL's Kingston Frontenacs on Jan. 6, a day after he won gold with Canada at the world junior hockey championship. Kraken GM Ron Francis said at the time that reassigning Wright from Seattle back to Kingston wo

  • Carrier's late goal lifts Golden Knights past Panthers 4-2

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — William Carrier snapped a tie with 2:36 left, and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Thursday night. The Panthers challenged Carrier's goal for goaltender interference. Officials ruled he was pushed into Florida goalie Sergei Bobrovsky by the Panthers' Brandon Montour, allowing the goal to stand. Keegan Kolesar's pass found Carrier in the crease, causing the scrum. It was Kolesar's second assist of the game. William Karlsson added an empty-net goal for the