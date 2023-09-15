Steve Harvey Defends His Wife and Denies She Broke Up His Previous Marriage: 'You’re Not Gonna Split Us Up'

"I'm tired of y'all talking about my girl, because my girl is one of the best women I've ever met," Steve Harvey told fans and detractors

Variety/Penske Media via Getty Marjorie Harvey and Steve Harvey pose together on the red carpet.

Steve Harvey won’t stand for any negatives about wife Marjorie Harvey.

The Family Feud host put rumors to rest by confirming he and Marjorie didn’t get together until after his first marriage ended before urging fans to stop feeding the narrative.

“Y’all quit talking about ‘she was in my other marriage and ruined it,’” said the entertainer, 66, on his Steve Harvey FM radio show, “She didn’t. She was nowhere around that. I got divorced in 2005.”

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage Steve Harvey and now-wife Marjorie Harvey at the 42nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in 2015.

Harvey also made it clear Marjorie didn't marry him for his success.

“Steve Harvey had nothing [then],” he said. “I’m telling you this woman got in the hole and built this with me. She didn’t steal nothing. And I’m tired of y’all talking about my girl, because my girl is one of the best women I’ve ever met.”

The rumors have impacted Harvey’s relationship — for the better. “We’re a tighter two hand circle now. So thank you for doing that,” he said. “You’re not gonna split us up, we’re not going anywhere, and she is none of what you say she is and she’s the best chick I know.”

At the end of August, both Harvey and Marjorie — whom he married in 2007 — denied allegations that Marjorie had cheated in recent years. He said his “marriage is fine,” among other remarks, on stage at Invest Fest 2023. Meanwhile, Marjorie shared a biblical reference and denial of any infidelity on Instagram, including an article titled “How to Handle Being Lied About.”



