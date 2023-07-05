Steve Harvey celebrates 16th wedding anniversary with wife Marjorie: 'Still going strong'

Nearly two decades in the making, Steve Harvey’s love story with wife Marjorie has many more chapters to be written.

The comedian and television host celebrated his 16th wedding anniversary with Marjorie on Instagram Sunday. The couple, who wed in 2007, each shared a video of what appeared to be an anniversary photoshoot.

Set to the Coco Jones ballad “ICU,” Marjorie strutted in the video in a glamorous white halter dress and feathery robe, while Harvey looked suave in a white tunic and matching slacks with a crisp blazer. The lovebirds even gave some PDA for the camera, sharing a couple of kisses during the shoot.

“Still going strong,” Harvey wrote alongside the video.

Harvey’s wife echoed the sweet sentiment in her own post Sunday.

“Anniversary time with the love of my life,” Marjorie wrote.

Harvey’s relationship with Marjorie marks the “Celebrity Family Feud” host’s third marriage. He has three children — twin daughters Brandi and Karli and son Broderick Jr. — from his first marriage, as well as a son (named Wynton) from his second marriage. Marjorie has three children from her previous marriage, including daughter and model Lori Harvey.

Steve Harvey, right, and wife Marjorie celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary with a video on Instagram Sunday.

Harvey and Marjorie aren’t the only celebrity couple who’ve celebrated a marriage milestone recently.

Last month, actor and comedian Adam Sandler took to Instagram to celebrate his 20th wedding anniversary with wife Jackie, whom he tied the knot with in 2003. Sandler shared a photo from their nuptials, which showed Sandler in a black-and-white tuxedo and Jackie rocking an ethereal white dress.

"Happy 20th my sweet Jackie! Your ‘I do’ was the best gift of my life," Sandler wrote June 22. "My heart has been yours since the first second I saw you, and I love and appreciate your devoted soul more and more each day.”

