Steve Garcia calls out Dan Ige after setting knockout record at UFC on ESPN 60

LAS VEGAS – UFC featherweight Steve Garcia made it four wins in a row by defeating Seung Woo Choi, and has his eyes set on a showdown with Dan Ige.

Not only has Garcia (16-5 MMA, 5-2 UFC) won four straight, but he has also knocked out each of his opponents, setting a record for the longest TKO/KO streak in the UFC.

Choi (11-7 MMA, 4-6 UFC) was the latest victim in the first round of the UFC on ESPN 60 co-feature. Garcia’s run includes stoppages of Chase Hooper, Shayilan Nuerdanbieke and Melquizael Costa.

Now, “Mean Machine” wants a piece of Ige (18-8 MMA, 10-7 UFC), who recently stepped up on just a few hours’ notice for a same-day fight against Diego Lopes at UFC 303.

“I called him out because he was actually supposed to headline this card, I believe,” Garcia said during a post-fight news conference. “When his fight fell through, I raised my hand. I was like, ‘Hey man, I’ll take it.’ I responded to his message. I don’t know if he took that, laughed it off, shrugged it off – I don’t know. He doesn’t seem like a disrespectful dude, but I obviously didn’t have that opportunity. It didn’t even matter because he stepped up to fight Diego Lopes, which shows what kind of gangster he is, like 100 percent.

“But I think that would be a fun fight. I think the fans would love that fight. He brings it, I bring it. That’s fireworks in the making. I’m just helping the matchmaker out.”

Ideally, Garcia would like to have that matchup at Noche UFC, which takes place at Sphere in Las Vegas on Sept. 14. Ige was promised a spot on that card after stepping up to fight Lopes, so if all things align in the matchmakers’ eyes, Garcia could end up with his wish.

You can watch Garcia’s complete UFC on ESPN 60 post-fight session with reporters in the video above.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 60.

UFC Fight Night: Usman v Petersen

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 20: (L-R) Mohammed Usman of Nigeria punches Thomas Petersen in a…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 20: (L-R) Mohammed Usman of Nigeria punches Thomas Petersen in a heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on July 20, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC Fight Night: Usman v Petersen

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 20: (R-L) Thomas Petersen punches Mohammed Usman of Nigeria in a…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 20: (R-L) Thomas Petersen punches Mohammed Usman of Nigeria in a heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on July 20, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC Fight Night: Radzhabov v Ogden

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 20: (L-R) Loik Radzhabov of Tajikistan punches Trey Ogden in a…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 20: (L-R) Loik Radzhabov of Tajikistan punches Trey Ogden in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on July 20, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC Fight Night: Radzhabov v Ogden

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 20: (L-R) Trey Ogden takes down Loik Radzhabov of Tajikistan in…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 20: (L-R) Trey Ogden takes down Loik Radzhabov of Tajikistan in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on July 20, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC Fight Night: Usman v Petersen

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 20: (L-R) Lucie Pudilova of the Czech Republic battles Luana Carolina…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 20: (L-R) Lucie Pudilova of the Czech Republic battles Luana Carolina of Brazil in a heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on July 20, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC Fight Night: Carolina v Pudilova

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 20: (R-L) Luana Carolina of Brazil kicks Lucie Pudilova of the…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 20: (R-L) Luana Carolina of Brazil kicks Lucie Pudilova of the Czech Republic in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on July 20, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC Fight Night: Maverick v Barbosa

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 20: (R-L) Dione Barbosa of Brazil kicks Miranda Maverick in a…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 20: (R-L) Dione Barbosa of Brazil kicks Miranda Maverick in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on July 20, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC Fight Night: Maverick v Barbosa

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 20: (L-R) Miranda Maverick punches Dione Barbosa of Brazil in a…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 20: (L-R) Miranda Maverick punches Dione Barbosa of Brazil in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on July 20, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC Fight Night: Kelleher v Gibson

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 20: (L-R) Brian Kelleher kicks Cody Gibson in a featherweight fight…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 20: (L-R) Brian Kelleher kicks Cody Gibson in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on July 20, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC Fight Night: Kelleher v Gibson

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 20: (L-R) Cody Gibson punches Brian Kelleher in a featherweight fight…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 20: (L-R) Cody Gibson punches Brian Kelleher in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on July 20, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC Fight Night: Lee v Amil

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 20: (R-L) JeongYeong Lee of South Korea punches Hyder Amil of…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 20: (R-L) JeongYeong Lee of South Korea punches Hyder Amil of the Philippines in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on July 20, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC Fight Night: Lee v Amil

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 20: (L-R) Hyder Amil of the Philippines punches JeongYeong Lee of…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 20: (L-R) Hyder Amil of the Philippines punches JeongYeong Lee of South Korea in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on July 20, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC Fight Night: Choi v Algeo

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 20: (L-R) Bill Algeo punches Dooho Choi of South Korea in…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 20: (L-R) Bill Algeo punches Dooho Choi of South Korea in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on July 20, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC Fight Night: Choi v Algeo

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 20: (L-R) Dooho Choi of South Korea punches Bill Algeo in…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 20: (L-R) Dooho Choi of South Korea punches Bill Algeo in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on July 20, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC Fight Night: Durden v Silva

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 20: (R-L) Cody Durden punches Bruno Silva of Brazil in a…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 20: (R-L) Cody Durden punches Bruno Silva of Brazil in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on July 20, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC Fight Night: Durden v Silva

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 20: (L-R) Bruno Silva of Brazil kicks Cody Durden in a…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 20: (L-R) Bruno Silva of Brazil kicks Cody Durden in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on July 20, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC Fight Night: Holobaugh v Kruschewsky

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 20: (R-L) Kaynan Kruschewsky of Brazil punches Kurt Holobaugh in a…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 20: (R-L) Kaynan Kruschewsky of Brazil punches Kurt Holobaugh in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on July 20, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC Fight Night: Holobaugh v Kruschewsky

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 20: (R-L) Kurt Holobaugh punches Kaynan Kruschewsky of Brazil in a…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 20: (R-L) Kurt Holobaugh punches Kaynan Kruschewsky of Brazil in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on July 20, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC Fight Night: Garcia v Choi

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 20: (R-L) SeungWoo Choi of South Korea punches Steve Garcia in…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 20: (R-L) SeungWoo Choi of South Korea punches Steve Garcia in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on July 20, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC Fight Night: Garcia v Choi

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 20: (L-R) Steve Garcia punches SeungWoo Choi of South Korea in…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 20: (L-R) Steve Garcia punches SeungWoo Choi of South Korea in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on July 20, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC Fight Night: Lemos v Jandiroba

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 20: (R-L) Amanda Lemos of Brazil battles Virna Jandiroba of Brazil…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 20: (R-L) Amanda Lemos of Brazil battles Virna Jandiroba of Brazil in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on July 20, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC Fight Night: Lemos v Jandiroba

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 20: (L-R) Virna Jandiroba of Brazil works for a submission against…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 20: (L-R) Virna Jandiroba of Brazil works for a submission against Amanda Lemos of Brazil in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on July 20, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie