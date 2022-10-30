Steve Diamond loses out to Jim O’Toole in bid to acquire Worcester Warriors - David Davies/PA

The consortium led by Worcester's former chief executive, Jim O’Toole, has been preferred to Steve Diamond's bid in the battle to take over the liquidated Warriors.



O'Toole's consortium, Atlas Worcester Warriors RFC, released a statement on Sunday announcing that the administrators had named them as the exclusive preferred buyers, which was subsequently confirmed by Begbies Traynor. O'Toole heads up the consortium alongside his business partner, James Sandford, backed by US investment.



"This is a positive and major step in the process," said a statement from O'Toole and Sandford.



"As has always been, a focus remains on retaining an elite-level rugby club, based on a viable long-term strategic business model at Sixways, for the immediate benefit of the community of Worcestershire and beyond into the wider game of rugby.



"The process remains complex, needs complete confidentiality and will require our full attention until it runs its course."



Confirmation of a preferred bidder would mean that the prospect of Worcester restarting the 2023/24 season in the Championship has moved one step closer. When the Rugby Football Union relegated the Warriors to the second tier at the start of October, the governing body outlined how any reintegration was reliant on investment.



A statement from Julie Palmer, joint administrator at Begbies Traynor, added: "I am pleased to announce that we have entered into a preferred bidder agreement with Atlas Worcester Warriors Rugby Club Limited to acquire the rugby club together with the stadium and surrounding land. The acquiring consortium represented by Jim O’Toole and James Sandford is fully committed to moving as quickly as possible to satisfy the criteria of RFU and PRL that they are fully funded to take the club forward with the ambition of returning to the Premiership as soon as possible.



"This remains a complex transaction with pressing deadlines but I am hopeful that all stakeholders will move with the requisite speed to rescue this club which has excellent facilities, strong community ties and huge potential. I would also like to record my heartfelt thanks to the dedicated and hardworking staff who have helped us to stage a programme of non-rugby events in the coming weeks and provided invaluable assistance to the joint administrators.



"Details of the other parties involved in the consortium will be shared once the sale is concluded and no further comment will be made until that time.



"Separately I am pleased that Worcester Warrior women have been able to recommence playing and wish them the best for the remainder of the season."



On Thursday, Diamond, Worcester's former director of rugby, revealed that he was part of a consortium bidding to buy the club out of administration, having spent the last month planning alongside Adam Hewitt, the club's former shirt sponsor, along with a London-based investor. With news of O'Toole and Sandford's exclusivity, however, that bid is seemingly dead in the water.



Diamond and the rest of the Warriors' players and staff had their contracts liquidated earlier this month after the club entered administration and were suspended for the rest of the Premiership season.