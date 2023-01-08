Nottingham Forest's skateboard-loving Brazilian midfielder the silver lining in cup exit

Nottingham Forest's skateboard-loving Brazilian midfielder the silver lining in cup exit - Martin Rickett/PA
Steve Cooper remained defiant in the face of one of the FA Cup third round’s most embarrassing defeats, as his decision to make 11 changes back-fired spectacularly.

But it did not require the puzzle-solving skills of impressive new signing Gustavo Scarpa to find the answer as to how Forest failed so badly against a relegation-threatened Championship team without a win in nine games.

Error-ridden in defence, wasteful in attack and too quick to surrender after going two goals behind, this was an exercise in collective incompetence although one that the manager said he would have repeated, at least in terms of his decision to leave out all 11 starters from the team that won well at Southampton in midweek.

“I don’t think I would do anything different because I go back to the players who played today,” said Cooper. “If they played anywhere near their level, it would have been a comfortable game for us. But they fell short in their performance.

“Today’s unique, we picked up so many injuries after the World Cup break and coming into it. There was a lot of travelling, to Southampton and then coming here, and there was real fatigue in the group.

“We picked up some injuries on Wednesday night at Southampton, so there were going to be a lot of changes anyway because of that and we just can’t afford to take any unnecessary risks.”

Gustavo Scarpa of Nottingham Forest runs with the ball during the FA Cup match between Blackpool and Nottingham Forest at Bloomfield Road - Steve Cooper's gamble backfires as Blackpool romp to victory over Nottingham Forest - Jon Hobley/Getty Images
Scarpa, 29, joined Forest this month from Palmeiras and had already taken on almost cult status among his new supporters even before his debut start at the seaside.

Cooper had already felt compelled to talk to the midfielder about abstaining from his favourite hobby, skateboarding, while his penchant for solving Rubik’s cubes - he is seen on social media doing one in barely 30 seconds - had led his former Brazilian club to sell their own brand of personalised Scarpa puzzles.

“He’s got real quality, he’s got real good technique and he’s a player who wants to make a difference in games, to take risks,” said Cooper.

“That’s good, we need players like that and he did some really good things in the game. It’s just hard to be too complimentary when the game was what it was.

“But he’s got that sort of football personality, he wants to get on the ball, he wants to makes a difference, he wants to have an impact. And to play the position he plays, you have to have that.

“He’ll be better for it and he will be thinking he can do better but also we need to put a team around him who candy better as well and hopefully that will be the case going forward.”

Cooper admitted he saw enough for Scarpa to be in contention when Forest try to exorcise this nightmare, in Wednesday’s EFL Cup quarter-final tie with Wolves; a game in which the manager will be looking to ensure there is no residual hangover from the FA Cup exit.

Report: Cooper's gamble backfires as Blackpool romp to victory

It may not have ranked up there with Blackpool’s greatest ever FA Cup memories - nothing ever will match that final 70 years ago this year - but current manager Michael Appleton was certainly well and truly rewarded yesterday for respecting the world’s most famous club competition.

While Notttingham Forest manager Steve Cooper made 11 changes, for wholly sensible reasons, Appleton’s only two were forced upon him and, as his side ended a run of nine games without a victory, he bore the fruit of that approach.

Cooper, on the other hand, was left to analyse an astonishing second half capitulation; one all the more implausible given that for approximately 40 minutes, his side has been completely dominant but failed to turn chances into goals.

Add numerous rudimentary individual errors in defence and the hoisting of a white flag well before the end of the third round tie and Cooper was understandably incandescent after the defeat.

“It’s really disappointing. I’ve said to the players, the individual mistakes for the goals we conceded are unacceptable - equally, the missed chances, they were absolutely clearcut chances,” said Cooper.

“For me, we accepted defeat too early in the game. Even when we were 2-0 down - although it was a terrible second goal to give away - we were the team looking like we were going to score.

“There was still 25 minutes to go. It wasn’t a good situation, but we were still very much in the game. We just accepted the situation too much and didn’t do enough about it. It’s as simple as that, for me.

“It’s unacceptable. It’s not good enough. It’s all of those negative words that you can think around it. I’ve said exactly the same thing to the players.

“We have to accept we fell short today, in every way, shape and form. Recently, we’ve had some good examples of what it takes to play well and win. We’ve shown a good example of the complete opposite today.”

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper on the touchline during the FA Cup exit at Blackpool - Jason Cairnduff/Reuters
Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper on the touchline during the FA Cup exit at Blackpool - Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

And, after falling behind to Blackpool’s 18th minute opening goal, even his shadow XI should have been more than enough to at least compete with a team battling against demotion from the Championship.

Marvin Ekpiteta had opened the scoring, after Forest failed to clear a corner and C.J. Hamilton robbed the ball from Jack Colback before sprinting to the by-line and crossing into the area.

An initial shot from Shayne Lavery was blocked but Ekpiteta was on hand, and unmarked, to react and bury the ball past a stranded Wayne Hennessey.

Then came the surrender, via two Blackpool goals in the space of seven minutes just after the hour that, while not exactly belonging in the same category as the 1953 Stanley Matthews Cup Final was certainly enough to warm the hearts of Blackpool supporters who have suffered, more than most, in recent years from appalling ownership and fluctuating fortunes on the field.

“Everywhere I’ve been, certainly in recent years - my spell at Lincoln, my spell at Oxford, I’ve named strong teams,:” said manager Michael Appleton.

“I had two or three good runs with Oxford, fifth round, fourth round, and I think it does wonders for the club, going on a run. It’s something I like to do, if I can. It creates momentum, creates confidence.

“I would have taken any result, let alone 4-1. The second goal was always going to be big because of their quality and it was a relief to get it. You could see confidence flowing through the players after that.”

Blackpool's Ian Poveda celebrates scoring their second goal - Steve Cooper's gamble backfires as Blackpool romp to victory over Nottingham Forest - Molly Darlington/Reuters
Blackpool's Ian Poveda celebrates scoring their second goal - Steve Cooper's gamble backfires as Blackpool romp to victory over Nottingham Forest - Molly Darlington/Reuters

That was certainly evident in the way Appleton’s side took a stranglehold on the tie, just after the hour and, like the opening goal, the second after 64 minutes was the result of poor defending from Forest who were increasingly beginning to look like what they were - 11 strangers who had never played together.

Neco Williams proved that point, playing a pass way too short for a team-mate and finding only Blackpool substitute Jerry Yates who had space to advance down the left before his cross was scrambled in at the far-post from close range by the impressive Ian Poveda.

Just seven minutes later, the tie was put well and truly beyond Forest’s grasp, with Kenny Dougall setting up Hamilton whose excellent low shot flew into the far corner of the home goal after he had beaten Williams far too easily.

Hard to believe - and, one suspects, Cooper must have found it harder than anyone to believe it - the day could have turned even worse for the visitors before Jerry Yates claimed a fourth goal, burying a shot from a Poveda cross.

Deep in injury-time, Forest substitute Ryan Yates headed Forest’s consolation from the middle of the Blackpool area, from a Harry Toffolo centre but, by that stage, thousands of those visitors were heading for the exits. In truth, their players had effectively done the same half an hour earlier.

“I won’t even say we’ve got to learn from it, because that’s like saying today was okay, and it’s not,” added Cooper. “We’ve just got to make sure that never, ever happens again.”

