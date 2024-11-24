Steve Cooper stunned by Leicester sacking with Graham Potter a likely contender

Steve Cooper’s final match in charge was the 2-1 defeat by Chelsea on Saturday - PA/Barrington Coombs

Leicester City have ended Steve Cooper’s reign as head coach after 157 days in a ruthless move decided by owner Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha.

Cooper has become the second Premier League managerial casualty of the season, with Leicester’s board acting quickly amid fears that recent performances did not suggest any signs of improvement.

Cooper is understood to have been left stunned by his sacking, which was relayed to him by director of football Jon Rudkin on Sunday afternoon.

His departure has been announced despite Leicester not being in the relegation zone. In his discussions with the club before taking the job, Cooper was told by Srivaddhanaprabha that survival was the sole aim for the season.

The club was then under threat of a hefty points deduction for breaching profitability and sustainability rules [PSR] which they eventually saw off citing a technicality in the process.

However, Srivaddhanaprabha felt compelled to make the decision now and prevent last season’s Championship title winners from potentially sliding to a second relegation in three seasons.

Brendan Rodgers precendent

Leicester were severely criticised by supporters for not dismissing Brendan Rodgers earlier during their relegation season of 2022/23.

With the squad’s players not expected back for training until Tuesday, Leicester are hoping to make a new appointment later this week ahead of four matches in a fortnight starting with the trip to Brentford.

Former Chelsea and Brighton manager Graham Potter, David Moyes and Ruud van Nistelrooy will emerge as realistic contenders.

Potter did hold talks with Leicester before Cooper’s appointment but negotiations collapsed over a number of factors, including the uncertainty at that time over a potential points deduction.

Graham Potter was interview by Leicester before Steve Cooper was given the job - PA/Mike Egerton

Though he was aware of the scepticism from many of the Leicester fanbase following his past association with Nottingham Forest, Cooper was planning for the future.

During the international break he attended a recruitment meeting in which plans were outlined for the January transfer window.

Yet the home defeat on Saturday by Chelsea – managed by former head coach Enzo Maresca – was Leicester’s sixth of the season and leaves them two points above the bottom three.

Cooper had intended to evolve Leicester’s style of play from Maresca’s ultra-dominant approach but fans have become increasingly frustrated by what they perceive as a team with no discernible identity.

Cooper’s short tenure did include a number of clashes with players, including Jannik Vestergaard – who was at one point banished from training – Harry Winks and Hamza Choudhury.

Denmark international Vestergaard also fell out with Rodgers and is believed to have been involved in a training ground confrontation with Cooper early into his reign.

Brutal move will polarise opinion

Leicester’s brutal move is certain to polarise opinion outside of the city, with the club only returning to the Premier League this season and in a period of transition.

Cooper was appointed in June on a three-year contract, yet leaves the King Power Stadium after just 12 league matches in charge.

Before the campaign started, many pre-season metrics all indicated that this was a bottom-three club. Internally, the club have been openly admitting that survival this season was the only focus.

With the club reporting losses of nearly £200 million in the past two financial accounts, funds have been restricted though Leicester did still sign seven new players.

In September, it was announced that Leicester had won their legal row with the Premier League and are now expected to avoid punishment.

Pre-season was not straightforward and rushed, ensuring a bumpy start.

Maresca had instructed the club to scrap a lucrative tour of the United States so Leicester had to act quickly to put together a programme.

A friendly in Germany against Rot-Weiss Weiler was abandoned because of poor weather conditions. The hotel did not have adequate air conditioning or WiFi.

Cooper did secure victories over Bournemouth and Southampton but the defeat by Chelsea was their fifth match without a win.

Leicester’s statement read: “Leicester City Football Club has parted company with Steve Cooper, who leaves his position as first team manager with immediate effect.

“Assistant manager Alan Tate and first team coach and analyst Steve Rands have also left the club. Steve, Alan and Steve depart with our thanks for their contribution during their time with the club and with our best wishes for the future.

“Men’s first team training will be overseen by first team coach Ben Dawson, supported by coaches Danny Alcock and Andy Hughes, as the club begins the process of appointing a new manager, which we hope to conclude as soon as possible.”