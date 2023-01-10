Steve Chung to Head CJ ENM’s Operations Outside Korea (EXCLUSIVE)

Steve Chung, who joined CJ ENM in September last year, will expand his role to oversee all of the Korean group’s business outside of Korea. The Korean giant is at the forefront of the Korean cultural wave and is behind successful films including “Parasite” and current Oscar contender “Decision to Leave” as well as the Studio Dragon, TV production powerhouse.



As chief global officer of CJ ENM and co-CEO of CJ America, Chung’s remit will span the Americas, Asia Pacific and EMEA regions, with immediate effect. In terms of genre, the role covers all of CJ ENM’s film, TV, music and events activities. But it excludes the CJ-CGV multinational cinema chains, which have their own share quote and are operated as a separate division of the CJ Group foods to logistics conglomerate.



Chung will report to Koo Chang-gun, CEO of CJ ENM and remain based in Los Angeles. Chung joined the group as CJ ENM’s chief growth officer, having held a similar position at Fox Corp.



CJ ENM explained that it is keen to expand and accelerate the growth of its international operations. In the past year it has launched a second production hub CJ ENM Studios, acquired majority control of Endeavor Content’s scripted business, since renamed as Fifth Season, and struck other strategic partnership deals.



“In his newly expanded role, Chung will be responsible for driving CJ ENM’s global expansion, including overseeing its recent acquisition of Fifth Season, and continuing its strategic push into key markets including the U.S., Japan, Southeast Asia and the Middle East,” the group said.



“I am honored to take on such a critical role in a key phase of CJ ENM’s international expansion plans. We believe the next few years will usher in fundamental changes in the global media landscape, and CJ ENM has never been better positioned to be a major piece of that global puzzle,” said Chung. “I look forward to working with my colleagues at CJ ENM and our partners to bring to life diverse stories and content from every corner of the world to our fans everywhere.”

