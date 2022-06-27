Steve Carell Says His Adult Children Jumped at the Chance to Attend Minions Premiere

According to Steve Carell, no one is too old to enjoy Minions: The Rise of Gru!

The 59-year-old actor, who stars as the voice of Gru in the latest installment in the Despicable Me franchise, spoke to PEOPLE at Saturday's premiere of the film in Los Angeles, where he was joined by his wife Nancy and their two adult children, Elisabeth, 21, and John, 18.

"They're here today. These [movies] started when they were 4 and 7, and now they're 18 and 21," Carell said of his children.

Even though they're not kids anymore, Carell said it didn't take much convincing for Elisabeth and John to come to the premiere of the children's movie.

"I put it out to them like, 'Well, the premiere is this week, do you want to go?' And they were all over it, like not even a hesitation," the actor continued. "I think it's nostalgic at this point. They love the characters and they love the franchise. It's been a big part of our family."

Aside from Carell and Pierre Coffin, Rise of Gru's voice cast includes Julie Andrews as Gru's mother, plus Alan Arkin as Wild Knuckles, who becomes a mentor of sorts for Gru.

The evil Vicious 6 consists of Taraji P. Henson as Belle Bottom, Jean-Claude Van Damme as Jean Clawed, Lucy Lawless as Nunchuck, Dolph Lundgren as Svengeance and Danny Trejo as Stronghold. Russell Brand and Michelle Yeoh also lend their voices to the animated film.

Additionally, the origin story's 1970s-inspired soundtrack comes from Grammy-winning music producer Jack Antonoff.

There have so far been three Despicable Me movies (in 2010, 2013 and 2017), plus the first Minions movie (in 2015).

Minions: The Rise of Gru hits theaters July 1.

