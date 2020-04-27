Steve Carell Posts Sweet Thank You To Staff Of Hospital Where His Mom Worked
Frontline health care workers at Emerson Hospital in Massachusetts received a special video thank you from actor and “Office” boss Steve Carell.
Carell was born at the Concord hospital, and his mom, Harriet Koch, worked there as a nurse for more than 30 years.
He and Emerson go “way, way, way back,” he said in the video posted on the hospital’s Twitter page Wednesday.
“I like to consider myself sort of an alumn[us] of Emerson Hospital because I was born there. I was voted Cutest Baby of 1962,” he added with a straight face.
A special thank you to the Emerson Hospital team from @SteveCarell!https://t.co/fM0PajWkmC pic.twitter.com/3fxkR5XKwN
— Emerson Hospital (@EmersonHospital) April 22, 2020
Carell then paid tribute to the staff for their work fighting coronavirus.
“Thank you, folks, for everything you’re doing. It’s greatly appreciated,” he said. “Keep up the good work.”
Though Carell was born in Concord, he grew up in nearby Acton. He still has a home in Marshfield, south of Boston, and summers there, according to the local Metro West Daily News. He also owns the Marshfield Hills General Store.
This article originally appeared on HuffPost.