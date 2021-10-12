Steve Buscemi to Direct Tessa Thompson in Drama Film ‘The Listener’

Steve Buscemi has returned to the director’s chair for his latest feature film, a drama called “The Listener” starring Tessa Thompson.

Thompson is the only onscreen character in “The Listener,” in which she stars as a helpline volunteer fielding calls from those feeling lonely, broken and hopeless. The film sees how over the past year her calls have been increasing in volume, leading her to worry that today is the day she finally loses someone on the job, and revealing why she chooses to listen in the first place.

“The Listener” recently wrapped production after being filmed in Los Angeles in August and September. Alessandro Camon (“The Messenger”) wrote the script. The film comes from Olive Productions, Hantz Motion Pictures, Atlas Industries and Sight Unseen.

Buscemi and Thompson also produced “The Listener” along with Wren Arthur, Oren Moverman, Lauren Hantz, Sean King O’Grady and Bill Stertz. Kat Barnette and Billy Mulligan are co-producing, with Eddie Vaisman, Julia Lebedev, Suzanne Warren and John Hantz serving as EPs.

Hantz Motion Pictures is fully financing the film and producing with Olive Productions, Sight Unseen Pictures and Atlas Industries. Verve is handling domestic sales for the film.

As a director, Buscemi has worked on episodes of “Portlandia,” “Miracle Workers,” “30 Rock” and “The Sopranos.” He previously directed the 2007 feature “Interview,” starring himself and Sienna Miller.

Thompson will next be seen in “Passing” on Netflix and will appear in “Thor: Love and Thunder” and “Creed III.”

