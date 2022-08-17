Steve Broadbent and Sam Robert Will Present at NAIFA Sales Summit

·3 min read
ATLANTA, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steve Broadbent and Sam Robert of Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company, will be featured presenters at the upcoming NAIFA Apex Sales Summit and Conference. Speaking on “Expanding Your Market Into Nonqualified Benefits,” the information-loaded presentation will be part of the NAIFA Apex Learning Lab, sponsored by Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company.

“Organizations today are extremely focused on hiring and retaining valued talent,” said Senior Vice President Retirement Steve Broadbent. “Financial professionals can play a strategic role in helping organizations accomplish this goal by sharing the potential opportunities nonqualified deferred compensation plans can deliver for both the plan participant and the plan sponsor.”

NAIFA’S APEX 2022 Sales Summit for the American Advisor has been purposefully designed to serve American advisors focused on increasing performance and production.

Vice President Retirement, Sam Robert, said, “Adding nonqualified deferred compensation planning to the services financial professionals provide or facilitate starts with identifying which of their clients might benefit from this strategy. We’re excited to help financial professionals understand the basics of nonqualified deferred compensation as a way for their clients to attract and keep employees critical to growth and success.”

The three-day event is hosted at the Arizona Biltmore in Phoenix, August 16 – 18, 2022. The presentation, “Expanding Your Market Into Nonqualified Benefits,” is scheduled for Thursday, August 18 at 1:00 PM.

To learn more about nonqualified deferred compensation, contact any member of the NQDC team. For weekly insights about deferred compensation and other executive benefits strategies, follow Deferred Compensation News.

About Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company

Fulcrum Partners (fulcrumpartnersllc.com). With a team of experienced industry professionals who serve with diverse skillsets, targeted experience, and in-depth expertise in executive compensation and benefits consulting, the financial professionals at Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company, focus on an integrated approach to the design, financing, and plan administration of executive benefits programs. Originally founded in 2007, today the company is part of the OneDigital advisory firm and has executive benefits advisory offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Charleston and Bluffton, South Carolina; Cleveland, Ohio; Delray Beach, Orlando and Ponte Vedra, Florida; Los Angeles and Irvine, California; Portland, Oregon; Salt Lake City, Utah; Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas and Washington D.C.

About OneDigital

OneDigital delivers strategic advisory consulting and technology-forward solutions to more than 85,000 employers across the nation. As employee health care, wellness, and workplace benefits continue to converge, businesses of all sizes have relied on OneDigital's exceptional advisory teams for counsel in employee benefits, wellbeing, human resources, pharmacy consulting, property and casualty solutions, as well as the retirement and wealth management services provided through OneDigital Investment Advisors. OneDigital's commitment to technology and innovation enables its 3,000 advisors to deliver the most modern and intuitive customer experience anywhere in the industry.

OneDigital has been named as a Best Place to Work in Insurance by Business Insurance. For more information, visit OneDigital.com.

This material has been prepared for informational purposes only, and is not intended to provide, and should not be relied on for, accounting, legal or tax advice. Any tax advice contained herein is of a general nature. You should seek specific advice from your tax professional before pursuing any idea contemplated herein. Please consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing in Mutual Funds. The prospectus, which contains this and other information about the investment company, can be obtained directly from the Fund Company or your financial professional. Be sure to read the prospectus carefully before deciding whether to invest.

Securities offered through Lion Street Financial, LLC (LSF) and Valmark Securities, Inc. (VSI), each a member of FINRA and SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Lion Street Advisors, LLC (LSA) and Valmark Advisers, Inc. (VAI), each an SEC registered investment advisor. Please refer to your investment advisory agreement and the Form ADV disclosures provided to you for more information. VAI/VSI and LSF/LSA are non- affiliated entities and separate entities from OneDigital and Fulcrum Partners.

Unless otherwise noted, VAI/VSI, LSF/LSA are not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by, or in any way officially connected with any other company, agency or government agency identified or referenced in this document.

Lion Street Advisors // Lion Street Financial

Contact: Steve Broadbent 770.813.0750

press@fulcrumpartnersllc.com


