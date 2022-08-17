Steve Broadbent and Sam Robert Will Present at NAIFA Sales Summit

Fulcrum Partners, LLC

ATLANTA, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steve Broadbent and Sam Robert of Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company, will be featured presenters at the upcoming NAIFA Apex Sales Summit and Conference. Speaking on “Expanding Your Market Into Nonqualified Benefits,” the information-loaded presentation will be part of the NAIFA Apex Learning Lab, sponsored by Fulcrum Partners , a OneDigital Company.

“Organizations today are extremely focused on hiring and retaining valued talent,” said Senior Vice President Retirement Steve Broadbent. “Financial professionals can play a strategic role in helping organizations accomplish this goal by sharing the potential opportunities nonqualified deferred compensation plans can deliver for both the plan participant and the plan sponsor.”

NAIFA’S APEX 2022 Sales Summit for the American Advisor has been purposefully designed to serve American advisors focused on increasing performance and production.

Vice President Retirement, Sam Robert, said, “Adding nonqualified deferred compensation planning to the services financial professionals provide or facilitate starts with identifying which of their clients might benefit from this strategy. We’re excited to help financial professionals understand the basics of nonqualified deferred compensation as a way for their clients to attract and keep employees critical to growth and success.”

The three-day event is hosted at the Arizona Biltmore in Phoenix, August 16 – 18, 2022. The presentation, “Expanding Your Market Into Nonqualified Benefits,” is scheduled for Thursday, August 18 at 1:00 PM.

To learn more about nonqualified deferred compensation, contact any member of the NQDC team. For weekly insights about deferred compensation and other executive benefits strategies, follow Deferred Compensation News .

Fulcrum Partners (fulcrumpartnersllc.com). With a team of experienced industry professionals who serve with diverse skillsets, targeted experience, and in-depth expertise in executive compensation and benefits consulting, the financial professionals at Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company, focus on an integrated approach to the design, financing, and plan administration of executive benefits programs. Originally founded in 2007, today the company is part of the OneDigital advisory firm and has executive benefits advisory offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Charleston and Bluffton, South Carolina; Cleveland, Ohio; Delray Beach, Orlando and Ponte Vedra, Florida; Los Angeles and Irvine, California; Portland, Oregon; Salt Lake City, Utah; Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas and Washington D.C.

OneDigital delivers strategic advisory consulting and technology-forward solutions to more than 85,000 employers across the nation. As employee health care, wellness, and workplace benefits continue to converge, businesses of all sizes have relied on OneDigital's exceptional advisory teams for counsel in employee benefits, wellbeing, human resources, pharmacy consulting, property and casualty solutions, as well as the retirement and wealth management services provided through OneDigital Investment Advisors. OneDigital's commitment to technology and innovation enables its 3,000 advisors to deliver the most modern and intuitive customer experience anywhere in the industry.

OneDigital has been named as a Best Place to Work in Insurance by Business Insurance. For more information, visit OneDigital.com.

