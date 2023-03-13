Steve Borthwick takes a training session at Pennyhill Park - Steve Borthwick stands by England flops with Owen Farrell primed for return v Ireland - Getty Images/Steve Bardens

As Steve Borthwick surveys the wreckage from England’s historic 10-53 defeat to France, Manu Tuilagi could be the latest addition to England’s revolving door of a midfield, with Ollie Lawrence ruled out of Saturday’s game against Ireland through injury.

England captain Owen Farrell is also primed for a return to England’s starting XV, with Borthwick sticking by the players who struggled in the record-breaking defeat to France at Twickenham after naming a 36-player training squad on Monday morning.

Tuilagi has now completed his suspension for a dangerous tackle having been sent off against Northampton Saints in mid-February. Tuilagi was banned for four matches, reduced to three after undergoing World Rugby’s Coaching Intervention Programme, and has not been capped by England since the loss to South Africa in the autumn. Borthwick noted a lack of power in England’s side against France and while Tuilagi was not as effective in the autumn as he has been throughout his career, England could turn to the experienced centre this week.

Aside from Lawrence, who has been ruled out with a hamstring injury, all of the matchday squad against France have been retained. Lawrence went off in the second half once all of England’s replacement backs were on the field, forcing a reshuffle which led to No 8 Alex Dombrandt playing in the backline as England were run ragged by France to concede their most points ever at home.

The injury to Lawrence, England’s player of the match in the win over Italy, creates further selection chaos for Borthwick and will lead to another reshuffle of England’s problematic midfield, after Marcus Smith, Lawrence and Henry Slade started against France.

England finished with Smith and Farrell at fly-half and inside centre, with England captain Farrell now likely to return to the starting side in Dublin having replaced Slade midway through the second half on Saturday.

Tuilagi’s Sale team-mate George Ford played a full 80 minutes in Sunday’s defeat against London Irish to continue his return from injury and could be another option. Borthwick notably described Ford, Farrell and Smith as “three world-class fly-halves” last week.

Further changes to the England squad include the return of winger Ollie Hassell-Collins, who started against Wales and Italy before picking up a knee injury but has since played two matches for London Irish.

Other call-ups include the Sale second-row Jonny Hill, a regular under Eddie Jones who has not been capped since Borthwick took charge, along with Leicester centre Guy Porter and Harlequins tighthead prop Will Collier.



Leicester prop Joe Heyes and Exeter No 8 Sam Simmonds, regular squad call-ups who have not played in this Six Nations, have been left out.